This year, everybody needs a book on their bed

“The Silver Arrow,” by Lev Grossman: Kate’s humdrum life is transformed when her eccentric Uncle Herbert brings her a colossal locomotive train, the Silver Arrow, leading her and her younger brother on a mysterious journey.

YA READERS: Danielle Kreger, Blue Bunny Books, Dedham, Massachusetts. (bluebunnybooks.com):

"One of Us is Lying," by Karen M McManus is an edge-of-your-seat mystery that takes place in Bayview High school during detention. A tale of twists and turns that has the reader questioning the reliability of the characters and the secrets they keep.

"New Kid" by Jerry Craft: A spot-on graphic novel. Jordan Banks is in seventh grade when he is sent to a rigorous private school and grapples with staying true to himself.

Adult Non-fiction, from Alex George, author of The Paris Hours, owner of Skylark Bookshop (skylarkbookshop.com), in Columbia, Missouri: “Wintering,” by Katherine May: This is a deeply personal, quietly beautiful book, offering insight as to how we might think differently about low points in our lives.

“The Book of Delights,” by Ross Gay: Gay set himself the challenge of finding one thing that delighted him each day for a year. The result is a quirky, brilliant book: A guaranteed lifter of spirits.