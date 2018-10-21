CEDAR FALLS — On Nov. 3, the wcfsymphony will hail the king of Halloween Town as accompaniment to Tim Burton’s beloved stop-motion animated musical, “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
The big screen and live concert combo is a special presentation that pairs a showing of the complete film, marking its 25th anniversary, with the musical score performed by the full orchestra. It will take place at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
“We’re thrilled about this movie because it has such incredible music. That’s one of the reasons we chose to do this project. Another is I have kids, and they just love this movie,” says Jason Weinberger, conductor and Pauline Barrett Artistic Director.
Weinberger describes composer Danny Elfin’s score as “really clever and well-crafted. It’s the hallmark of Elfin’s music, and it’s exciting to learn the inner workings of it.”
The 1993 movie tells the tale of Jack Skellington, Halloween Town’s king, who is tired of doing the same scares every Halloween. He’s walking in the woods when he stumbles across doors to various holidays and opens the Christmas door. He finds himself just outside the snowy village of Christmas Town and becomes enchanted by the colorful lights, decorated trees and toys. He returns to Halloween Town, eager to recreate the festive holiday. He sends three naughty trick-or-treaters, Lock, Shock and Barrel, to abduct “Sandy Claws” while he takes over the role.
It is based on a poem Tim Burton wrote in 1982. Formerly an animator with Disney, Burton landed a production deal and work began on the film in 1991. The movie was released through Touchstone Pictures because Disney thought the movie might be too scary for children.
“The Nightmare Before Christmas” grossed more than $76 million in its first release and was nominated for an Oscar for best visual effects, the first animated film nominated in the category.
This is not the first time the orchestra has provided musical accompaniment to a popular film. In 2015, Disney’s crown jewel “Fantasia” was featured during the season, and in 2009, the orchestra performed alongside “The Wizard of Oz.”
The score calls for a large orchestra. In addition to the full complement of musicians, Weinberger has added an accordion, a synthesizer and “a whole bunch of other things. It’s a gigantic orchestra, which is an exciting factor about the show. For people who haven’t heard an orchestra perform live, they’re really going to get a wonderful feel for what it’s all about and how great it sounds.”
As far as advance preparation, musicians will only have a few rehearsals before the performance. “The orchestra has to play the notes at the right time, every time. We’re incredibly aware of the need to be accurate and focused. That makes it challenging and a skill-building exercise for an orchestra.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.