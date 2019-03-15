Since my son got his first pair of glasses when he was 2 years old, we’ve had some interesting, and at times harrowing, adventures.
My son is 6 years old now, and we’ve come a long way. To help other parents navigate the world of glasses with young children, I spoke with several experts. Here are their suggestions for a smoother ride.
Get a vision check early
Children should be examined between the ages of 6 and 12 months, says Stacy Hill, a clinical adjunct faculty member at Pacific University College of Optometry. “If the doctor finds no concerns at that visit, then the child should be re-examined at 3 years and again before entering school,” she adds. While eye charts don’t work on babies, flashlights and small toys help the doctor see how well the eyes are working.
Vision is more than 20/20
“If your child is seeing well but is struggling in school or has attention/behavioral problems,” Hill says, “there is a strong chance that there is a visual skill deficit that needs to be addressed with glasses or vision therapy.” These deficits could include focusing issues, double vision, strabismus, “lazy eye” and visual-motor problems such as clumsiness. Vision therapy is like physical therapy, using lenses, prisms, filters and other tools under the supervision of a doctor to improve visual skills. “If there isn’t a vision skill issue, the doctor may be able to help connect parents to other professionals who may be able to help,” she adds.
Replacement and repair
Accept the fact that your kids will lose or break their glasses, and you will need to have a plan for when that happens. Inexpensive glasses might be easier to replace, while higher-priced glasses might come with better replacement and repair policies — but not always. Check all policies to make sure you’re comfortable with them before you buy. Having a backup pair is also nice, if money allows.
Frame material options
When it comes to the material for the frame, “pick your poison,” says Richard Golden, a pediatric ophthalmologist at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Letting your child have a voice in the final decision will mean better care for and use of his or her glasses. “Metal frames are more adjustable and they’re lighter. The downside is that they can bend, but they don’t break as easily. Plastic frames don’t get bent out of shape as easily, but the hinges on them are less flexible so that they can break.” For much younger kids, Golden recommends frames that are made out of a molded nylon material. “They don’t have an actual hinge on them so they’re completely flexible,” he says. “You could tie them in a pretzel, and they won’t break.”
When to wear them
“I think everyone assumes you need to wear them all the time, and it really just depends on the prescription,” says Megan E. Collins, assistant professor of ophthalmology at the Wilmer Eye Institute at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. “Some kids are nearsighted, and glasses are just for seeing things far away; some kinds are farsighted, and they need them just to read.” Kids with strong prescriptions may need to wear them all the time, especially if they’re helping to correct for strabismus, or eye misalignment. Specific glasses for specific times also means that if your child plays a competitive sport, sports glasses are a nice option.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.