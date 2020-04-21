There are several options for osteoporosis treatment

Several readers mentioned concerns about the potential side effects of these medications, which have made news in recent years. Bisphosphonates are available in pill form and as an IV infusion. Side effects of both forms of this medication can include pain in the bones, muscles and joints. People who take the drug in tablet form have reported difficulty swallowing, nausea, heartburn, irritation to the esophagus and gastric ulcer. A condition known as osteonecrosis of the jaw, in which the jaw bone becomes exposed and fails to heal properly, has been reported in some cases. However, this is rare — we’ve never seen this in our own practices — and research suggests it’s more common among patients receiving high doses of IV bisphosphonates. We have many patients on bisphosphonates, and in our experience, they are generally very well-tolerated.