The ubiquitous orchid: A pandemic project with surprises

Not so long ago, orchids were regarded as rare and exotic. But these days, thanks to new propagation techniques, certain varieties are mass-produced. Moth orchids, gorgeous but common, with sweet patterned faces, are widely sold by supermarkets and other retailers.

In fact, orchids are now “the most popular blooming florist crop in the world,” says Marc Hachadourian, senior orchid curator at the New York Botanical Garden. “Not only are they beautiful, now bred in a rainbow of colors and patterns, they are ideal for the home and the blooms are long lasting.”

Indeed, orchid flowers can last for weeks. With so many of us stuck at home these days, they offer an easy, inexpensive way to brighten up a room.

Once the flowers die, it might be tempting to toss the plant. But you can get that $10 orchid to bloom again. In fact, coaxing an orchid to rebloom is a great pandemic project. There’s just one catch: The pandemic might be over by the time you succeed.

“Most of the orchids available for purchase bloom once a year,” said Blanche Wagner, orchid curator at the Missouri Botanical Garden, which has a world-renowned orchid collection that dates to the late 19th century. “It takes an amazing amount of energy to produce their blooms, and they need a full year to build up enough energy to flower again.”