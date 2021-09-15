The freelancing boom may change how you buy life insurance

If you’re unsure of your future needs, Lepore recommends getting a policy that allows you to adjust coverage over time, such as a term life policy you can convert to permanent coverage later.

“The best thing to ever do is get at least one policy going,” Lepore says, “because that can confirm your eligibility at a later time in your life if you decide you need more coverage.”

CHANGES TO HOW AMERICANS SHOP FOR LIFE INSURANCE

Traditionally, getting life insurance can take several weeks and often requires a medical exam. “With all the technology today, the younger generation can’t wrap their minds around it taking 45 days to get a policy in force,” Dunn says.

Some insurers have already responded to this issue by using big data algorithms to process applications online in minutes. So if you’re looking for fast coverage, these products may be your best bet. However, whether you shop online or not, the type of life insurance you buy should align with your overall coverage goals.