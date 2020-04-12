'The Devil May Care': Northeast Iowa's Avey-Grouws Band hits Billboard Blues chart

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECORAH — Jeni Grouws woke up Tuesday morning to news that her band’s album, “The Devil May Care,” is 10th on the Billboard Blues album chart. That’s three spots higher than when it debuted just a week earlier.

“Oh, my goodness! To be honest, it was crazy — I never thought it was possible. I got an email from this guy at Billboard who needed information about the Avey Grouws Band because ‘you may be appearing on the blues chart the next week.’ I didn’t believe it. I called Billboard and asked for the guy and grilled him every kind of way. I still had doubts, so I did an internet search to make sure Billboard and his name popped up together,” Grouws said, laughing.

The roots & blues release also is charting on the Roots Music Report at No. 16 for Blues Album and No. 8 for Contemporary Blues Album.

It was recorded over a period of weeks in October and November at Catamount Studios in Cedar Falls, where Travis Huisman produced and mixed the record.

“They are a blues band, but they definitely have some songs on the album that lean more country and also rock. I’m guessing because of their diversity within the blues genre is why people are digging it,” Huisman said.