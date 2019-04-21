CEDAR FALLS – April is National Poetry Month, likely because it’s a month whose wild weather swings and lively stirrings in the good earth have inspired writers to wax poetic. Shakespeare wrote of the “uncertain glory of an April day,” and T.S. Eliot described April as “the cruellest month.” Naturalist W. H. Gibson lauded “the lovely fickleness of an April day,” while Harriett Prescott Spofford, wrote “Suddenly sunshine and perfect blue — An April day in the morning.”
Award-winning poet Vince Gotera has taken a little poetic license of his own in April, writing a new poem — sometimes several — every day through the month. It’s a project he began in 2012 in response to prompts from the Poem-a-Day (PAD) and National Poetry Writing Month (NaPoWriMo) projects.
“Sometimes I’ll write more than one poem each day, and it’s a fun challenge. For me, April is the coolest month. It’s a very improvisational way of writing poetry because it frees the mind,” says Gotera, an English professor at the University of Northern Iowa.
Not long ago, it dawned on him that he’d written a stack of more than 200 poems over seven years of Aprils. He winnowed the list to 30 poems – one for each day of the month – and collected them in a chapbook, “The Coolest Month,” published and released this month by Final Thursday Press in Cedar Falls.
“The resulting collection is often funny, sometimes heartbreaking, and always an impressive display of poetic chops,” says Jim O’Loughlin, publisher of Final Thursday Press, a not-for-profit literary press specializing in poetry chapbooks by regional authors.
Each day in April, poet Maureen Thorson, creator of NaPoWriMo, offers a prompt or topic suggestion for a poem at her website, NaPoWriPo.net. On Tuesdays, PAD founder and poet Robert Brewer offers Two-for-Tuesday prompts in his blog, Poetic Asides.
Gotera often arrives at a mash-up using all of the prompts. Occasionally he simply writes about whatever moves him at a particular moment.
“Sometimes it’s spontaneous, and I surprise myself with where the writing takes me,” says Gotera. An April 16 prompt suggested writing about a specific location. Gotera found himself reminiscing about his high school girlfriend and chili dogs at a Doggie Diner in San Francisco. The diners were famous for a 7-foot-tall fiberglass dachshund head – in bowtie and chef’s toque – revolving slowly above each restaurant. The poem also appeared in Gotera’s “Me, At 17” series.
Recently, the poet wrote about tule fog, following prompts to compose a poem about weather. The thick, heavy ground fog is characteristic of the area in California where Gotera grew up, but “I hadn’t thought about Tule fog in 40 years, but that’s where my mind took me,” he says.
Gotera is now editor of Star*Line, the print journal of the international Science Fiction and Fantasy Poetry Association. He previously served as North American Review editor from 2000 to 2016. “Ghost Wars,” a chapbook by Gotera published by Final Thursday Press, won the 2004 Global Filipino Award for Poetry. His collections of poems include “Fighting Kite,” “Dragonfly” and the upcoming “Pacific Crossing.”
Poems in “The Coolest Month” are arranged by the day they were written. Gotera offers a peek into his creative process through notes for readers. “You can pick a poem on a particular day, and then look in the back of the book for an explanation of the actual prompts I used,” he explains.
He describes his selection process as “a balancing act,” based on his desire to include poems in a range of poetry styles, such as the sonnet, elegy and sestina.
Last year, Gotera decided to keep writing a poem a day. “I thought I could keep it going. I made it all the way to May 3,” he adds, laughing.
“The Coolest Month” is available for purchase at the UNI Bookstore and Hearst Center for the Arts, both in Cedar Falls.
