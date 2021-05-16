Stacker takes a look at the best school district in every state based on 2021 data from Niche.
The best school district in every state
Alabama: Madison City Schools
Alaska: Skagway School District
Arizona: Catalina Foothills Unified School District
Arkansas: Haas Hall Academy
California: Los Gatos-Saratoga Joint Union High School District
Colorado: Cheyenne Mountain School District No. 12
Connecticut: Westport School District
Delaware: Cape Henlopen School District
Florida: St. Johns County School District
Georgia: Buford City Schools
Hawaii: Hawaii Department of Education
Idaho: McCall-Donnelly School District
Illinois: Adlai E. Stevenson High School District No. 125
Indiana: West Lafayette Community School Corporation
Iowa: Pleasant Valley Community School District
Kansas: Blue Valley Unified School District (Overland Park)
Kentucky: Fort Thomas Independent Schools
Louisiana: Zachary Community Public Schools
Maine: Yarmouth Schools
Maryland: Howard County Public Schools
Massachusetts: Hopkinton Public Schools
Michigan: Novi Community School District
Minnesota: Minnetonka Public School District
Mississippi: Petal School District
Missouri: School District of Clayton
Montana: Hobson Public Schools
Nebraska: Elkhorn Public Schools
Nevada: Eureka County School District
New Hampshire: SAU 70
New Jersey: Princeton Public Schools
New Mexico: Los Alamos Public Schools
New York: Jericho Union Free School District
North Carolina: Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools
North Dakota: Edmore School District No. 2
Ohio: Indian Hill Exempted Village School District
Oklahoma: Jenks Public Schools
Oregon: Lake Oswego School District
Pennsylvania: Radnor Township School District
Rhode Island: Barrington Public Schools
South Carolina: Fort Mill School District
South Dakota: Brandon Valley School District
Tennessee: Collierville Schools
Texas: Eanes Independent School District
Utah: Northern Utah Academy for Math Engineering & Science (Nuames)
Vermont: South Burlington School District
Virginia: Falls Church City Public Schools
Washington: Mercer Island School District
West Virginia: Monongalia County Schools
Wisconsin: Elmbrook School District
Wyoming: Sheridan County School District No. 2
