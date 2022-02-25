The Best Chili Companions for National Chili Day

The following article is an associate of Okanjo, an affiliate marketing agency that helps us monetize our content. Products sold through the links in the article allow us to receive compensation and keep producing great content.

Cold winter months are the perfect time to cook up a big batch of delicious chili, and that’s probably why we celebrate National Chili Day on Feb. 24. This ever-popular dish is fully customizable for any taste or dietary restriction, easy to whip up, and always a crowd-pleaser. Plus, thanks to its main ingredients being tomatoes, beans, and ground meat, it’s an economical way to feed a crowd. Just add a few toppings, like cheese, sour cream, and tortilla chips—and you’ve got a delicious meal.

Chili recipes range from traditional to unique, and finding the right one for your taste can sometimes include a little bit of trial and error. But with this handy guide to the best seasonings, mix-ins, side dishes, and serveware for your chili, you can get a head start and be well on your way to a big helping of deliciousness.

This kit is perfect for chili purists who believe that traditional is the only way to go. Made with ground chili peppers, garlic, cumin, oregano, onion powder, cayenne pepper, and more, these seasoning packets pack a punch of flavor as big as the Lone Star State. Make it as hot or mild as you like and dig in.

This little can brings together the ripe freshness of bright red tomatoes with the smoky, spicy flavor of green chilis to add depth to your chili recipe. Swap these with some of the canned tomatoes in your recipe to kick the flavors up a notch. Plus, with this 10-can pack, you can save money by buying in bulk.

Get ready to take the guesswork out of making chili. Complete with chili beans, sauce, and all the right seasonings, this little can provides the perfect jumping-off point for a delicious pot of chili. Just add meat and tomatoes and simmer.

Be warned, this powder is for people who love spice. Made of dried, finely ground chilis, this seasoning gives chili a serious kick. The peppers come in at 15,000-30,000 on the Scoville scale and have a smoky, earthy flavor that is perfect for chili.

Any good bowl of chili needs a side dish, and cornbread is the perfect choice. This easy-to-use mix makes cornbread a snap, resulting in a Southern-style cornbread that isn’t too sweet. Bake up a batch to make sure you have something to clean out your chili bowl with so you can get every last bit.

These bowls are begging to be filled with steaming hot chili. These durable stoneware bowls are dishwasher and microwave safe and stack for easy storage. Made in a classic style with study handles and beautiful colors, these are the perfect bowls for serving up your chili creations to your family.

This cookbook is the ultimate guide to making chili of all kinds. From the super-spicy, four-alarm variety to chili con carne to vegetarian-friendly chilis, this cookbook will help you master them all. More than 60 recipes await you in this book by an award-winning food writer.

