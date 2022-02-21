The 10 Best Peanut Butters for 2022

The following article is an associate of Okanjo, an affiliate marketing agency that helps us monetize our content. Products sold through the links in the article allow us to receive compensation and keep producing great content.

Peanut butter is among the most popular and ubiquitous foods in the U.S., with just about every American keeping a jar of the sticky stuff in their pantry for an easy sandwich, batch of cookies, or to spread on an apple or celery. Invented in 1985, it’s been a staple of the American diet for well over 100 years.

Peanut butter fans have an extra reason to celebrate on March 1, which is Peanut Butter Lovers’ Day. To help you celebrate, take a look at this guide of all the best peanut butter products

This old favorite is a classic for good reason. Available in creamy, crunchy, and extra crunchy, there’s a Jif for everyone. Plus, this traditional take on peanut butter is available in reduced fat and omega-3 varieties for an extra health boost.

Skippy is another childhood favorite for most of us—and it goes great on just about everything. The creamy concoction spreads easily with no mess, while the chunky and super chunky options have an added crunch that will satisfy any peanut lover.

Peter Pan Peanut Butter is another fan favorite for its creamy texture and peanut-packed flavor. It is made without high fructose corn syrup and has seven grams of protein.

Justin’s is a newer option for peanut butter aficionados. With just two ingredients, many consumers appreciate this jar for its simplicity. Justin’s Classic Peanut Butter has no added sugars and is made with responsibly sourced palm oil.

This peanut butter comes in four varieties: creamy and crunchy dark roast and creamy and crunchy light roast. Made of Spanish peanuts and a bit of salt, this organic option contains no hydrogenated oils or artificial ingredients and has zero grams of trans fat per serving.

This is an excellent option for those who like plenty of crunch in their peanut butter. This old-fashioned peanut butter is all-natural and made from 100% fresh roasted and ground peanuts. Teddie Peanut Butter has been a popular pick for more than 87 years, priding itself on quality control.

Another superb option for peanut butter purists, Adams Organic is made with just fresh-roasted peanuts and a dash of salt. With Adams, you can see just how much crunch you’re getting thanks to the crushed-peanut topping that sits in every glass jar.

This all-natural option is made with peanuts, olive oil, and salt for a completely plant-based peanut butter with eight grams of protein per serving. It’s gluten-free, non-GMO, and contains no palm oil or hydrogenated oils.

This peanut butter is made without added salt or sugar, letting the flavor of the peanuts shine through. Available in both creamy and crunchy, this peanut butter is a simple pick that adults and kids alike will enjoy.

This is one unique peanut butter. It comes in an array of amazing flavors, including chocolate, coffee and maple, and fruit toast. With several options to choose from, this peanut butter is the perfect choice for those seeking something a little different.

Choosing peanut butter may seem simple, but real fans of this nutty spread know that the little things make a difference. Celebrate Peanut Butter Lover’s Day the right way with the one that’s right for you.

