That 70s Show: Loss by loss, a unique era of baseball fades

All the weirdness, the lurching forward, that seemed so fresh and so unmoored when it burst forth is now carried in the memories of older men. And as the past year has shown, the clock is ticking.

“These guys who have been dying, they felt like friends,” Epstein says. “Even if I didn’t know these people, I was glad they were out there in the world and I wanted to know what they were up to even after they played. Just thinking about them made me smile.”

Inevitably, the list will grow. And as time moves forward, the 1980s will lose their heroes, too. And the 1990s after that. So it goes — all quite natural, really. But far too unsettling for our current moment, already one of modern American life's bumpiest periods.

“It’s kind of like I lost all of my baseball cards again,” says Clint Hurdle, whose rookie year was 1977.

“I was one of those kids who collected every card. And somehow all my cards got lost,” he says. “Well, I was fortunate enough to live and love and play against and meet those people and have dinner and lunch and have a conversation with or get hit by a pitch from or get struck out by them. It was an accumulation of hopes and dreams put into real time, and now they’re being taken away again.”

Ted Anthony, director of digital innovation for The Associated Press, has been writing about American culture since 1990 and writes frequently about baseball. Follow him on Twitter at http://twitter.com/anthonyted

