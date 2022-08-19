 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

You really need to update your iPhone. Here’s how.

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple's latest security update was easy to miss. But security experts are warning that everyone should update any Apple device they have immediately.

Apple said Wednesday that there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices. The issue may already have been "actively exploited," according to the company. Apple's issues security updates multiple times a year.

Without the latest update, a hacker could wrest total control of Apple devices, allowing the intruder to impersonate the true owner and run any software in their name.

The good news? There's an easy fix: just update your Apple phone, computer or tablet.

People are also reading…

WHY IS UPDATING YOUR APPLE DEVICE SO URGENT?

Updates can be time consuming and sluggish. But they are necessary to keep your device safe from hackers who might run malicious code on your device.

WHY DOESN'T MY APPLE DEVICE DO THIS FOR ME?

Apple devices are set to automatic updates by default, but it can be quicker to check for the latest updates and do it manually.

WHAT APPLE DEVICES ARE AFFECTED?

The affected devices include the iPhone6S and later models; several models of the iPad, including the 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro models and the iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey. The flaw also affects some iPod models.

HOW DO I UPDATE MY DEVICE?

To update your Apple device to the latest operating system that includes the security patches on your phone go to “Settings,” click “General” and click “Software Update.” On the Mac, go to “System Preferences,” then “Software Update.”

HOW HIGH IS THE RISK THAT MY PHONE WAS COMPROMISED BEFORE I INSTALLED THE UPDATE?

Unless you are a journalist, political dissident or human rights activist the chances are extremely low. The kinds of spyware created to exploit vulnerabilities of the type patched by Apple are expensive and employed in targeted hacking.

—-

AP Business Writer Frank Bajak in Boston contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs. The software flaws could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices, Apple said. The company said in a security statement that it is “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.” Security experts have advised users to update affected devices — the iPhone6S and later models, newer iPads and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey. It also affects some iPod models.

Gas-powered muscle cars drive into the sunset, turn electric

Gas-powered muscle cars drive into the sunset, turn electric

Thundering gas-powered muscle cars will be closing in on their final Saturday-night cruises in the coming years. That's because automakers are replacing the vehicles with super-fast cars that run on batteries. Stellantis’ Dodge brand has long been the performance flag-bearer of the company formerly known as Fiat Chrysler. Now it is officially moving toward electricity. On Wednesday night, Dodge unveiled a battery-powered Charger Daytona SRT concept car. One like it will be in showrooms in 2024 as the sun sets on some petroleum models. Other automakers are moving — or have moved — in the same direction.

Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?

Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?

A major economic bill headed to the president has “game-changing” incentives for the nuclear energy industry, experts say, and those tax credits are even more substantial if a facility is sited in a community with a coal plant that's closing. Among the many things the transformative bill could do, nuclear energy experts say, is spur more nuclear reactor projects like one Bill Gates is planning in Kemmerer, Wyoming. Companies designing and building the next generation of nuclear reactors could pick one of two new tax credits available to carbon-free electricity generators. Both include a 10-percentage point bonus for facilities sited in fossil fuel communities.

US to hold trade talks with Taiwan, island drills military

US to hold trade talks with Taiwan, island drills military

The U.S. government will hold talks with Taiwan on a trade agreement in a sign of support for the self-ruled island democracy China claims as its own territory. The announcement comes after Beijing launched military drills that included firing missiles into the seas around Taiwan in an attempt to intimidate the island after a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The announcement by the U.S. Trade Representative made no mention of tension with Beijing but said the negotiations were meant to enhance trade and regulatory cooperation, a step that would entail closer official interaction.

GOP group apologizes for mistakenly posting KKK image

A Republican group in Alabama is apologizing after accidentally using a picture of a GOP elephant that contained Ku Klux Klan imagery. The Lawrence County Republican Party posted an image on its Facebook page of the GOP elephant in which the white spaces between the animals' legs were drawn to resemble hooded Klansmen. A party official said the image was grabbed from a Google search for the GOP symbol and was a mistake.  A party official said the image didn't represent the views or beliefs of the Lawrence County Republican Party and apologized. The image had been used in a 2020 article in Mother Jones about racism within the GOP

Musk tweet joking about buying Manchester United causes stir

Musk tweet joking about buying Manchester United causes stir

Elon Musk has caused a stir by tweeting that he was buying the English soccer team Manchester United. But several hours later on Wednesday, he said it was a joke. It comes as the billionaire Tesla CEO faces a legal battle in the U.S. after backing out of a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion. With his billions and seemingly unlimited potential to buy the best soccer players in the world, Musk would have been a welcome prospect for many Man United fans who want to see the club back at the top of the game. Many fans oppose the current owners.

University of Idaho envisions largest research dairy in US

University of Idaho envisions largest research dairy in US

The University of Idaho wants to build the nation's largest research dairy and experimental farm in south-central Idaho. University President Scott Green in a presentation to Gov. Brad Little and other members of the Idaho Land Board on Tuesday said the proposed Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment will help support growth of the dairy and other industries in the state. The school wants the Land Board to use $23 million from the 2021 sale of 282 acres of Agricultural College endowment land in Caldwell to buy 640 acres of farmland in Minidoka County. The board is expected to take action on the matter in September.

US, South Korea to begin expanded military drills next week

US, South Korea to begin expanded military drills next week

The United States and South Korea will begin their biggest combined military training in years next week in the face of an increasingly aggressive North Korea. The North has been ramping up weapons tests and threats of nuclear conflict with Seoul and Washington. South Korea’s military says the drills underscore Washington and Seoul’s commitment to restore large-scale training. The two countries canceled some of their regular drills and downsized others to computer simulations in recent years to create space for diplomacy with North Korea and because of COVID-19 concerns. The drills will almost surely draw an angry reaction from North Korea, which describes all allied training as invasion rehearsals.

Dutch arrest man linked to currency mixer Tornado Cash

Dutch financial prosecutors say they have detained a man suspected of involvement in “concealing criminal financial flows and facilitating money laundering” through the virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash. The financial prosecution service FIOD said in a statement released Friday that the 29-year-old man was arrested Aug. 10 in Amsterdam. The suspect’s identity was not released, in line with Dutch privacy regulations. Mixing services combine various digital assets, including potentially illegally obtained funds and legitimately obtained funds, so the holders of illegally obtained assets can obscure the origin of stolen funds.

Amazon testing TikTok-style feed on its app, AI firm says

Amazon testing TikTok-style feed on its app, AI firm says

Amazon appears to be getting the TikTok bug, joining other companies seeking to hold consumers’ attention by introducing replicas of the popular social platform. According to the artificial intelligence firm Watchful Technologies, the e-commerce giant has been testing a feed on its app that enables shoppers to scroll through TikTok-like photos and videos of products posted by other users. Using the feature, called Inspire, customers can like, save and share posts of products, and purchase items directly from the feed. The test doesn’t mean Amazon will roll out the widget to the public in its current form — or at all. An Amazon spokesperson declined to say what the company plans to do.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to save money this back-to-school shopping season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News