 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Why captions are suddenly everywhere and how they got there

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — People with hearing loss have a new ally in their efforts to navigate the world: Captions that aren’t limited to their television screens and streaming services.

The COVID pandemic disrupted daily life for people everywhere, but many of those with hearing loss took the resulting isolation especially hard. “When everyone wears a mask they are completely unintelligible to me,” said Pat Olken of Sharon, Massachusetts, whose hearing aids were insufficient. (A new cochlear implant has helped her a lot.)

So when her grandson’s bar mitzvah was streamed on Zoom early in the pandemic, well before the service offered captions, Olken turned to Otter, an app created to transcribe business meetings. Reading along with the ceremony’s speakers made the app “a tremendous resource,” she said.

People with hearing loss, a group estimated at roughly 40 million U.S. adults, have long adopted technologies to help them make their way in the hearing world, from Victorian-era ear trumpets to modern digital hearing aids and cochlear implants.

People are also reading…

But today’s hearing aids can cost upward of $5,000, often aren’t covered by insurance and don’t work for everyone. The devices also don’t snap audible sound into focus the way glasses immediately correct vision. Instead, hearing aids and cochlear implants require the brain to interpret sound in a new way.

“The solutions out there are clearly not a one-size-fits-all model and do not meet the needs of a lot of people based on cost, access, a lot of different things,” said Frank Lin, director of the Cochlear Center for Hearing and Public Health at Johns Hopkins University. That’s not just a communication problem; researchers have found correlations between untreated hearing loss and higher risks of dementia.

Cheaper over-the-counter hearing devices are on the way. But for now, only about 20% of those who could benefit from hearing aids use one.

Captions, by contrast, are usually a lot easier to access. They’ve long been available on modern television sets and are cropping up more frequently in videoconferencing apps like Zoom, streaming services like Netflix, social media video on TikTok and YouTube, movie theaters and live arts venues.

In recent years, smartphone apps like Otter; Google’s Live Transcribe; Ava; InnoCaption, for phone calls; and GalaPro, for live theater performances, have emerged. Some are aimed at people with hearing loss and use human reviewers to make sure captions are accurate.

Others, like Otter and Live Transcribe, instead rely on what’s called automatic speech recognition, which uses artificial intelligence to learn and capture speech. ASR has issues with accuracy and lags in transcribing the spoken word; built-in biases can also make transcriptions less accurate for the voices of women, people of color and deaf people, said Christian Volger, a professor at Gallaudet University who specializes in accessible technology.

Jargon and slang can also be a stumbling block. But users and experts say that ASR has improved a lot.

While welcome, none of these solutions are perfect. Toni Iacolucci of New York says her book club could be draining even when she was using Otter to transcribe the conversation. The captions weren’t always accurate and didn’t identify individual speakers, which could make it hard to keep up, she said.

“It worked a little bit,” said Iacolucci, who lost her hearing nearly two decades ago. After coming home, she would be so tired from trying to follow the conversation that she had to lie down. “It just takes so much energy.” She got a cochlear implant a year ago that has significantly improved her ability to hear, to the point where she can now have one-on-one conversations without captions. They still help in group discussions, she said.

Otter said in a statement that it welcomes feedback from the deaf and hard of hearing community and noted that it now provides a paid software assistant that can join virtual meetings and transcribe them automatically.

Transcription lag can present other problems -- among them, a worry that conversation partners might grow impatient with delays. “Sometimes you say, ‘I’m sorry, I just need to look at my captions in order to hear,’” said Richard Einhorn, a musician and composer in New York. “That doesn’t mean I’m not aware sometimes it’s a hassle for other people.”

Other issues crop up. When Chelle Wyatt of Salt Lake City went to her doctor’s office, the Wi-Fi there wasn’t strong enough for the transcription app to work. “It was gestures and writing things down and making sure I got a written report afterward so I knew what was said,” she said.

Movie theaters provide devices that amplify sound, as well as glasses and individual screens that show captions to go with the movie. But those aren’t always comfortable and sometimes aren’t well-maintained or just don’t work. Many people with hearing loss want more films to run captions on the big screen, just like you’d have in the comfort of your own home.

A new law that took effect In New York City on May 15 requires movie theaters to offer captions on the screen for up to four showtimes per movie each week, including during the most popular hours to go to the movies — Friday nights and weekends. Hawaii passed a state law in 2015 that required two screenings a week of each movie with captions on the screen. AMC, the big movie chain, also says it screens some movies with captions at about a third of its U.S. theaters.

Captions are more available now for live performances, too. Several Broadway theaters promote a smartphone app that captions live performances; there are also handheld individual devices that show captions. Theaters also have a few performances with “open captions” everyone can see.

During the pandemic, the shift to online meetings and school meant videoconferencing services became a tool of survival — but captions came only after a big push. Zoom added live transcription to its free service only in October 2021, but the meeting’s host has to enable them. Google Meet was quicker to make captions available to everyone for free in May 2020; Microsoft Teams, a workplace messaging app, did so that June.

“We need captioning everywhere and we need people to be more sensitive,” Olken said. “The more I advocate the more other people benefit.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jury takes fraud case against Elizabeth Holmes's ex-partner

Jury takes fraud case against Elizabeth Holmes's ex-partner

The fate of hard-nosed technology executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani is now in the hands of a jury that will weigh criminal charges alleging he joined disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, his former partner, in an elaborate fraud that jarred Silicon Valley. Jury members finally get their chance to pore over the evidence submitted during a three-month trial after federal prosecutors on Friday finished a rebuttal to more than 11 hours of closing arguments methodically laid out by a lawyer defending Balwani. A separate jury spent seven days deliberating before convicting Holmes on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy earlier this year.

Wisconsin election investigator says he deleted records

Wisconsin election investigator says he deleted records

The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired to investigate President Joe Biden’s victory in the battleground state testified that he routinely deleted records, and deactivated a personal email account, even after receiving open records requests. Michael Gableman testified in a court hearing Thursday about whether the person who hired him, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, should face penalties after earlier being found in contempt for how he handled the records requests from American Oversight. Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn deciding against penalizing Vos for contempt, but said she would determine later whether to penalize Vos for how he handled open records requests.

South Korea hits dozens with travel bans amid crypto probe

South Korea hits dozens with travel bans amid crypto probe

South Korean prosecutors have barred dozens of people connected to Terraform Labs from leaving the country as they expand an investigation into a $40 billion collapse of the company’s cryptocurrency that devastated traders around the world. The Seoul Southern District Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday it plans to summon them for questioning as it examines whether the company committed fraud or violated financial regulations before its digital currencies, TerraUSD and Luna, imploded in May. South Korea’s central bank said in a recent report that the currencies' collapse was a major factor in the global currency market shrinking by more than 40% compared to late last year, when its market value reached over $2.3 trillion.

Rick Astley revisits his career-making song with 'gratitude'

Rick Astley revisits his career-making song with 'gratitude'

How does Rick Astley handle one of his songs being part of the biggest internet meme of all time? He rolls with it, obviously. He says he's “ever so grateful for it.” ”Never Gonna Give You Up" turns 35 this year and is still very much alive, buoyed by a second chapter as a gentle joke wherein someone baits you with an enticing online link, which points instead to the video for this 1987 dance-pop smash. Thirty-five years later, Astley is still singing it, this summer on tour with New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue for the 57-date “The Mixtape Tour 2022.”

Not enough or too far? California climate plan pleases few

Not enough or too far? California climate plan pleases few

A top California official says heat waves and drought gripping California highlight the urgency to slash fossil fuel use and remove planet-warming emissions from the air. California EPA Secretary Jared Blumenfeld spoke Thursday as state air regulators opened a hearing on a new climate-change roadmap for the state. It lays out a plan to reach carbon neutrality by 2045. That means the state would remove as much carbon from the air as it emits. The timeline is among the most ambitious in the nation and world. But many environmental critics say it relies too much on carbon removal technology and doesn't do enough to reduce reliance on oil and gas.

Broadband expansion has companies looking to recruit

Bridging the digital divide has become a priority for Louisiana since the COVID-19 pandemic showed the crucial role high-speed internet plays in the state’s education and economic systems. The Advertiser reports although federal investments are aiming to bridge that gap, the funds can only go so far without an increase in the number of workers capable of building and installing high-speed internet infrastructure. Internet infrastructure company System Services and LUS Fiber are working with South Louisiana Community College to launch a new fiber-optic install technician program this summer to meet the region's workforce needs. The school’s new program is expected to launch at SLCC’s Crowley campus in July. It has room for up to 30 students for an 18-to-20 week course.

Ford pledges to work with community near future factory

Ford pledges to work with community near future factory

Ford Motor Co. officials are pledging to be good neighbors to those in rural west Tennessee who live near the automaker’s planned electric truck factory, a project expected to create thousands of jobs and change the face of the region. More than 200 people attended a panel discussion Tuesday at a high school in Brownsville, one of many communities that will be affected by Ford’s $5.6 billion project to build electric F-Series pickups at a 3,600-acre (1,460-hectare) parcel of land known as the Memphis Regional Megasite in Haywood County.. The project, called BlueOval City, is a joint venture with SK Innovation, which will build a battery factory at the site.

EXPLAINER: Is North Korea moving nukes to its border?

EXPLAINER: Is North Korea moving nukes to its border?

North Korea’s possible decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons along its border with South Korea that could reach Seoul and U.S. forces stationed in the country in minutes could be a game changer in the standoff between Kim Jong Un and the United States. North Korea already has thousands of conventional weapons aimed at South Korea, but moving short-range nuclear-armed missiles to the border would be the clearest sign yet that Kim is looking to use his nuclear weapons to both threaten South Korea and wrest concessions from outside nuclear negotiators.

China envoy says Australia fired first shot with Huawei ban

China envoy says Australia fired first shot with Huawei ban

China's ambassador to Australia says the then-Australian government fired the “first shot” in its deteriorating relations with China four years ago when it banned Chinese-owned telecommunications giant Huawei from rolling out the country’s 5G network due to security concerns. Ambassador Xiao Qian gave a rare public address at University Technology Sydney on Friday. The address comes as China shows signs of thawing a diplomatic deepfreeze of Australian ministers following the election of a new government last month. Bilateral relations plummeted in 2020 after the previous Australian government called for an independent investigation into the COVID-19 pandemic. But Xiao highlighted the 2018 decision to block Huawei as a turning point.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 tips for traveling with a large group

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News