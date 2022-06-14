 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wall Street wobbles a day after tumbling into bear market

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is wobbling Tuesday in its first trading after tumbling into a bear market on worries that high inflation will push central banks to clamp the brakes too hard on the economy.

The S&P 500 was 0.2% lower in afternoon trading as investors brace for the Federal Reserve's announcement on Wednesday about what it will do with interest rates. It was an unsteady move, though, and the index swung between an earlier loss of 0.5% and gain of 0.8% after a couple big companies flexed financial strength with stronger profits and payouts to shareholders.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 168 points, or 0.6%, at 30,350, as of 12:20 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.3% higher after swinging between a gain of 0.9% and a loss of 0.4%.

Trading across markets was calmer, if still tentative, following Monday's worldwide rout. Stocks across Asia and Europe were mixed, while a measure of nervousness among investors on Wall Street was edging lower.

People are also reading…

Cryptocurrencies were mixed. They've been among the hardest-hit in this year's rout for markets as the Federal Reserve and other central banks raise interest rates in order to rein in inflation and forcefully turn off the “easy mode” that helped prop up markets for years. Bitcoin trimmed its loss to 5% and was sitting at $22,614, according to CoinDesk. It fell overnight to nearly 70% below its record of $68,990.90 set late last year.

Offering some support to the market was a report that showed inflation at the wholesale level was a touch lower in May than expected, though it remains very high. It could be an indication that wholesale inflation peaked in March, according to Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital Management.

Economists said the data won’t keep the Federal Reserve from hiking its key interest rate this week by a larger-than-usual amount, with some even speculating the largest increase since 1994 that's triple the usual move. But the figures weren't bludgeoning the market like last week's data on inflation at the consumer level, which showed inflation getting worse, not better as some investors had hoped.

Treasury yields were churning up and down and remain close to their highest levels in more than a decade, reached Monday. They also have a relatively reliable warning signal of recession in the bond market flashing on and off.

In afternoon trading, the yield on the two-year Treasury had fallen back below the 10-year yield, at 3.43% versus 3.45%. That's typically how things look in the bond market.

In the unusual circumstances where the two-year yield tops the 10-year yield, some investors see it as a sign that a recession may be hitting in about a year or two. It's called an “inverted yield curve,” and it's been flashing on and off intermittenty over the last day.

On Wall Street, Oracle soared 9% after it reported stronger revenue and earnings for its latest quarter than analysts expected. FedEx jumped 12.3% after it boosted its dividend payout by more than 50%.

It was the first trading for U.S. stocks after the S&P 500 closed Monday at 21.8% below its record set early this year. That put it in a bear market, which is what investors call a drop of 20% or more.

At the center of the sell-off is the U.S. Federal Reserve’s effort to control inflation by raising interest rates. The Fed is scrambling to get prices under control and its main method is to raise rates, but that is a blunt tool that could slow the economy too much and cause a recession.

“The real calm in today’s market is driven very significantly by the focus on this week’s Fed decision.” said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments. “Today’s is either the calm before the storm or the calm that will hopefully represent an extended period of calm.”

Other central banks worldwide, including the Bank of England, have been raising rates as well, while the European Central Bank said it will do so next month and in September.

The war in Ukraine is sending oil and food prices sharply higher, fueling inflation and sapping consumer spending, especially in Europe. COVID infections in China, meanwhile, have led to some tough, business-slowing restrictions that threaten to restrain the world's second-largest economy and worsen snarled supply chains.

“The old, pre-corona equilibrium, with low inflation, ultraloose monetary policy and low geopolitical risk premiums no longer holds,” said Andreas Koester, head of portfolio management at Union Investment in Frankfurt, Germany.

“Now we are in a transition to a new, post-corona equilibrium, of which only the outlines are visible, such as higher inflation levels or a return to great power competition on the international scene,” Koester added.

The shift by central banks, especially the Fed, toward higher interest rates has reversed the spectacular rise in stock prices spurred by massive support for markets after the pandemic hit in early 2020. Markets are bracing for more bigger-than-usual hikes, on top of some discouraging signals about the economy and corporate profits, including a record-low preliminary reading on consumer sentiment soured by high gasoline prices.

Higher interest rates typically make investors less willing to pay high prices for risky investments. That's why some of the biggest stars of the earlier low-rate era have been some of the worst hit in this year's rout, including bitcoin and high-growth technology stocks like Netflix, which is down more than 70% in 2022.

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Yuri Kageyama contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations

Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations

The price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have tumbled after the major crypto lender Celsius halted all withdrawals citing "extreme market conditions." It is the second collapse of a part of the crypto world in the last two months. The stablecoin Terra imploded in early May, erasing tens of billions of dollars worth of value in a matter of hours. Bitcoin was trading at roughly $23,400 Monday afternoon, down more than 16% in the past day. Ethereum, another widely followed cryptocurrency, was down more than 20%.

Wall Street slips into a bear market; here’s what that means

Wall Street slips into a bear market; here’s what that means

Wall Street opened the week with heavy losses that put the benchmark S&P 500 at a level considered to be a so-called bear market. Rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine and China's economic slowdown are leading investors to reconsider what they’re willing to pay for a wide range of stocks, from high-flying tech companies to industrial conglomerates. Big swings have become commonplace and Monday was no exception, with the S&P 500 falling 3.9%. It’s 21.8% below its record set early this year and so now is in a bear market. The Dow industrials sank 2.8% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite tumbled 4.7%.

Automakers ask Congress to lift electric vehicle tax cap

Automakers ask Congress to lift electric vehicle tax cap

Major automakers are asking Congress to lift the cap on how many people can receive tax credits for buying a hybrid or fully electric vehicle. Currently the number of tax credits allowed is capped at 200,000 per company. General Motors and Tesla have already reached the cap and Toyota is close to it. In a letter to leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives on Monday, the chief executives of Ford, Toyota, GM and Stellantis asked that tax credits be extended to anyone who seeks to buy a qualified vehicle.  General Motors and Tesla have already reached the cap and Toyota is close to it. Automakers say they want the cap lifted until “the EV market is more mature,” without giving a time frame.

US stresses allied cooperation in face of N. Korea threats

US stresses allied cooperation in face of N. Korea threats

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has met with her counterparts from South Korea and Japan, emphasizing the U.S. commitment to defend its allies and trilateral security cooperation to confront an accelerating nuclear threat from North Korea. The latest top-level meetings between the countries on Wednesday came as North Korea apparently presses ahead with preparations for its first nuclear test explosion in nearly five years, which U.S. officials say could occur in the coming days. Sherman and the South Korean and Japanese vice foreign ministers issued a joint statement condemning North Korea’s provocative streak in weapons demonstrations this year and pledging closer security cooperation to curb the growing threats.

Broadband expansion has companies looking to recruit

Bridging the digital divide has become a priority for Louisiana since the COVID-19 pandemic showed the crucial role high-speed internet plays in the state’s education and economic systems. The Advertiser reports although federal investments are aiming to bridge that gap, the funds can only go so far without an increase in the number of workers capable of building and installing high-speed internet infrastructure. Internet infrastructure company System Services and LUS Fiber are working with South Louisiana Community College to launch a new fiber-optic install technician program this summer to meet the region's workforce needs. The school’s new program is expected to launch at SLCC’s Crowley campus in July. It has room for up to 30 students for an 18-to-20 week course.

Texas AG strides into Twitter takeover drama to bolster Musk

Texas AG strides into Twitter takeover drama to bolster Musk

State officials across the nation have taken on Big Tech companies in the courts and state legislatures, and federal regulators have nipped at Twitter over alleged violations of users’ data privacy. Now, one state attorney general with an outsize personality and edge-skating stance nearly in the league of Elon Musk, is striding into the maelstrom of Musk’s $44 billion now-tenuous bid for Twitter. He is launching an investigation of Twitter for “potential false reporting” of bots on its platform to bolster complaints Musk himself made this week in threatening to walk away from the deal.

The S&P 500 is in a bear market; here’s what that means

The S&P 500 is in a bear market; here’s what that means

Wall Street opened the week with heavy losses that put the benchmark S&P 500 at a level considered to be a so-called bear market. Rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine and China’s economic slowdown are leading investors to reconsider what they’re willing to pay for a wide range of stocks, from high-flying tech companies to industrial conglomerates. Big swings have become commonplace and Monday was no exception, with the S&P 500 falling 3.9%. It’s 21.8% below its record set early this year and so now is in a bear market. The Dow industrials sank 2.8% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite tumbled 4.7%.

Big Tech attacks become rallying cry for GOP candidates

Big Tech attacks become rallying cry for GOP candidates

Republicans are pushing an anti-Big Tech message in the midterm campaigns as they look to tap into the resentment toward large technology companies that increasingly courses through their party. For voters confronting everything from inflation to gun violence, it’s unclear whether concerns about the role of large technology companies will resonate broadly. But it does feed a sense of animosity among some of the GOP’s most loyal voters. In Nevada, Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt knocks “censorship of speech” as “one of the most onerous threats to our free democracy.” In Ohio, Senate Republican nominee JD Vance has warned Big Tech companies are going to ​“destroy our nation.”

Bear market hits Wall Street as stocks, bonds, crypto dive

Bear market hits Wall Street as stocks, bonds, crypto dive

Wall Street tumbled into a bear market Monday after fears about a fragile economy sent the S&P 500 more than 20% below its record set early this year. The index sank 3.9% in the first chance for investors to trade after getting the weekend to reflect on the stunning news that inflation is getting worse. The Dow was briefly down more than 1,000 points. At the center of the sell-off again was the Federal Reserve. Investors expect it to get more aggressive about raising rates, even if it risks a recession. Treasury yields shot to the highest levels in more than a decade.

Watch Now: Related Video

Three ways everyone can celebrate Juneteenth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News