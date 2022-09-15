 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

US stocks waver, indexes remain in the red for the week

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks teetered between small gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday, which left major indexes well in the red for the week.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 10:17 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is down 3.1% for the week following the biggest pullback for the market in more than two years on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 110 points, or 0.4%, to 31,251 and the Nasdaq fell 0.3%.

Technology stocks were among the biggest weights on the broader market. Adobe slumped 12.3% after the software maker announced a $20 billion acquisition of a design company and issued a disappointing revenue forecast.

U.S. crude oil prices fell 2.9% and weighed on energy stocks. Hess fell 2.4%.

People are also reading…

Railroad operators were mostly higher after a tentative labor agreement was reached, averting a strike across the country that could have been devastating to the economy. Union Pacific rose 2.6%.

Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps dictate where mortgages and rates for other loans are heading, rose to 3.44% from 3.40% late Wednesday. The yield on the two-year Treasury rose to 3.83% from 3.79%.

Investors were digesting the latest report on retail sales, which gave a mixed view of how consumers are coping with the hottest inflation in four decades. The government report showed that retail sales rose an unexpected 0.3% in August after falling 0.4% in July. Inflation hurt several areas of spending, though, with business at restaurants still growing, but at a slower pace, while furniture and online sales fell.

Consumer spending has been a strong point in the broader economy, along with employment, as inflation continues to squeeze businesses and consumers. High prices and the Federal Reserve's aggressive plan to raise interest rates as a solution remains Wall Street's main focus.

A hotter-than-expected August report on consumer prices Tuesday spooked the market and dashed hopes that the Fed might consider easing its rate hikes. It was followed on Wednesday by a report that wholesale prices are still rising.

Investors worry rate hikes by the Fed could go too far in slowing the U.S. economy and send it into a recession. The central bank has already raised its benchmark interest rate four times this year, with the last two increases by three-quarters of a percentage point. Traders now see a 1-in-5 chance the Fed may hike its benchmark rate by a full percentage point next week, quadruple the usual move, according to the CME Group.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A less-glitzy Detroit auto show returns after 3-year absence

A less-glitzy Detroit auto show returns after 3-year absence

When it came time to showcase its electric Chevrolet Equinox SUV to the public this year, General Motors decided against doing so at the big Detroit auto show, as it typically would have done in the past. Instead, it unveiled the Equinox six days earlier. GM’s decision symbolized just how much smaller this year’s auto show will be, with few new model debuts, less-glitzy displays, fewer journalists and possibly lower attendance. Though the pandemic is partly to blame, larger forces are at play, too: Automakers have figured out that new models can make a bigger splash when they’re unveiled to a digital audience on a day where they don’t have to share the spotlight with their rivals.

Official: Idaho computer chip plant makes US more resilient

Official: Idaho computer chip plant makes US more resilient

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says a $15 billion investment in a new semiconductor plant by Boise, Idaho-based chipmaker Micron in its hometown is a step in protecting the United States from the vulnerabilities of a globalized market made clear by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Granholm took part Monday in a ceremonial groundbreaking for what is expected to be the largest chipmaking cleanroom in the United States by the end of the decade, covering 600,000 square feet and creating 17,000 American jobs. It's the largest ever private investment in the state, made possible by last month’s CHIPS and Science Act setting aside $52 billion for the industry.

Pressure mounts on US railroads and unions to reach a deal

Pressure mounts on US railroads and unions to reach a deal

Freight railroads and their unions are facing increasing pressure from business groups and the White House to settle their contract dispute. They face a looming strike deadline on Friday and business groups say a stoppage halting deliveries of raw materials and finished products that so many companies rely on would be an economic disaster. The railroads have announced eight of the 13 deals they need to avert a strike, but two key unions representing conductors and engineers want the railroads to go beyond the 24% raises they are offering to address their concerns about working conditions.

Helicopter crash kills 3 in Kabul during training session

The Taliban's defense ministry says at least three crew members were killed when the U.S.-manufactured Black Hawk helicopter they were flying crashed. The statement Saturday said that five others were wounded in the accident during a training session overseen by Afghanistan’s defense ministry at the capital of Kabul. It is not known how many U.S. choppers remain in the hands of the Taliban government. As the U.S.-backed Afghan government collapsed in mid-August last year, dozens of Afghan pilots fled to Central Asian countries, including Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Small nuke reactors emerge as energy option, but risks loom

Small nuke reactors emerge as energy option, but risks loom

A global search for alternative sources to Russian energy during the war in Ukraine has refocused attention on smaller, easier-to-build nuclear power stations. Proponents say they could provide a cheaper, more efficient alternative to older model mega-plants. U.K.-based Rolls-Royce SMR says its small modular reactors, or SMRs, are cheaper and quicker to get running than standard plants, delivering the kind of energy security that many nations are seeking. But the reactors are many years away from operating and cannot solve the energy crisis now hitting Europe. Nuclear power also poses risks, including disposing of highly radioactive waste and keeping that technology out of the hands of rogue countries that may pursue a nuclear weapons program.

California governor opposes tax on rich in statewide TV ad

California governor opposes tax on rich in statewide TV ad

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants voters to reject a new tax on rich people that would pay for more electric cars. Newsom says in a new statewide TV ad that the measure on the ballot this fall is a cynical scheme by the ride-hailing company Lyft to grab a huge taxpayer subsidy. State rules require companies like Lyft to have most of their rides be in electric cars by 2030. Newsom says Lyft is trying to have taxpayers pay for that. The Coalition for Clean Air says the ballot measure is backed by a broad coalition that is concerned about the environment.

Biden to announce new support for US biotech production

Biden to announce new support for US biotech production

President Joe Biden is announcing a new initiative to encourage biotech production and research in the U.S. It's the latest move by the White House to boost domestic industry. Biden on Monday signed an executive order launching the initiative and later in Boston will address how biotech can help fight cancer during a visit to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library. On Wednesday, the Democratic president's administration will host a summit and announce new investments from several federal agencies. A senior administration official says the White House wants to support manufacturing biotech products developed in the U.S., rather than seeing American innovations produced abroad.

Politics in air as Biden visits future Intel plant in Ohio

Politics in air as Biden visits future Intel plant in Ohio

President Joe Biden tried to set politics aside at the Ohio groundbreaking of a new Intel computer chip facility. But a tough Senate contest in the state and a Democratic candidate seeking to distance himself from the White House reflected the challenge of translating Biden's policy wins into political gains. The president, who championed the legislation that helped lure Intel, went to Ohio just as voters in the state are starting to tune in to a closely contested Senate race between Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican author and venture capital executive JD Vance.  Intel had delayed groundbreaking on the $20 billion plant until Congress passed the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act.

North Carolina wins Wolfspeed semiconductor materials plant

North Carolina wins Wolfspeed semiconductor materials plant

A North Carolina-based semiconductor company says it will build a $5 billion manufacturing plant in its home state to produce silicon carbide wafers. Wolfspeed Inc. announced on Friday that it plans to create 1,800 new jobs by the end of 2030 at a location in Chatham County. Wolfspeed could receive $775 million in cash incentives, infrastructure improvements and other sweeteners from North Carolina and local governments to build. The silicon carbide chips are emerging as a favored part for renewable energy products. The jobs announcement marked another big economic win for central North Carolina. Apple and Toyota are among the companies that are planning to build there.

TikTok search results riddled with misinformation: Report

TikTok search results riddled with misinformation: Report

A U.S. firm that monitors false online claims reports that searches for information about prominent news topics on TikTok are likely to turn up results riddled with misinformation. The NewsGuard firm says its researchers ran searches on news topics including COVID-19, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the 2020 U.S. election and found that nearly 1 in 5 of the videos recommended by the site contained misinformation. Researchers say the findings are especially concerning given TikTok's popularity as a social media platform and a source of information for young people. TikTok says it removes videos that violate its rules on harmful misinformation.

Watch Now: Related Video

These foods can help keep you hydrated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News