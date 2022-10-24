 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

US stocks march higher ahead of tech-heavy earnings week

  • Updated
  • 0

Stocks shook off a shaky start and closed higher Monday, extending their gains from last week, as investors geared up for a heavy week of earnings from big technology companies.

The S&P 500 rose 1.2%, with technology, health care and financial stocks accounting for a big share of the gains. Only materials and real estate sector stocks fell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite closed 0.9% higher.

Google’s parent company, along with Facebook’s parent, Amazon and Apple are all reporting their latest financial results this week. They are among the priciest stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 and their earnings this week could mean big moves, up or down, for the broader market.

Several big companies outside of the tech sector are also reporting earnings this week, including Coca-Cola, General Motors and Caterpillar.

People are also reading…

“In general, the market is sitting back and there are a few data points people are waiting to see,” said Jack Janasiewicz, portfolio manager and lead portfolio strategist at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions.

The S&P 500 rose 44.59 points to 3,797.34. The Dow gained 417.06 points to 31,499.62. The Nasdaq rose 92.90 points to 10,952.61.

Small company stocks also rose. The Russell 2000 index added 6.16 points, or 0.4%, to close at 1,748.40.

Bond yields edged higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury briefly surged to 4.29% before easing to 4.25%. It reached 4.22% late Friday. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track investors’ expectations for Federal Reserve action on interest rates, rose to 4.50% from 4.48%.

Trading has been volatile this month, but the major indexes are solidly higher entering the last full week of October after a couple of big market rallies last week. The S&P 500 is up 5.9% so far this month, while the Dow is up 9.7%. The Nasdaq is up a more modest 3.6%.

Stocks surged on Friday after after remarks by a Federal Reserve bank president raised hopes among traders that the central bank may consider easing up on its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes as it tries to quell inflation.

Mary Daly, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, said that she’s thinking about the dangers of raising interest rates too high and doing too much damage to the economy. While the Fed likely isn’t yet ready to start dialing down the size of its rate hikes, she said, “I think the time is now to start talking about stepping down. The time is now to start planning for stepping down.”

That optimism likely carried over into Monday's, helping keep investors in a buying mood, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

“The key is interest rates and the Fed,” he said.

Investors are closely reviewing the latest round of corporate earnings to get a better picture of inflation's impact on different areas of the economy. Prices on everything from clothing to food remain at their highest levels in four decades. That has put pressure on companies to raise prices and cut costs, while squeezing consumers.

The Federal Reserve and central banks around the world have been raising interest rates in an effort to tame inflation. Interest rate increases have been weighing on pricier stocks, like technology companies, by making less-risky bonds seem more attractive in a volatile stock market.

Higher interest rates have also made borrowing more expensive and have hit the housing market particularly hard. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported on Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate ticked up to 6.94%. Last year at this time, the rate was 3.09%. The surge in mortgage rates has stalled a housing sector that has been hot for years.

The Fed's aggressive rate increases have economists and investors worried that the central bank could go too far in slowing the economy and push it into a recession. The U.S. economy is already slowing down and actually contracted during the first half the year. The government will release its third-quarter gross domestic product report on Thursday.

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates another three-quarters of a percentage point at its upcoming meeting in November. Markets have been looking for any sign that the central bank is ready to ease up on rate increases.

“The market needs to find that terminal rate,” Janasiewicz said. “Once we get comfortable with that, I think we can start to find some footing.”

Markets in Europe made solid gains. U.K. government bonds rallied as Treasury chief Rishi Sunak became assured of becoming the prime minster, replacing Liz Truss, who quit last week after her tax-cutting economic package caused turmoil in financial markets.

Markets in China tumbled after President Xi Jinping awarded himself another term as leader of the ruling Communist Party. The news roiled U.S. listed shares of some big Chinese companies. Alibaba slumped 12.5% and JD.com fell 13%.

Xi wants a bigger Communist Party role in China's business and technology development, raising fears about stunted economic growth because of too much centralized control. China's economy is also still hurting from strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

JD Vance's firm invested in food company now facing lawsuits

JD Vance's firm invested in food company now facing lawsuits

A high-tech sustainable food company in Appalachia that was promoted by JD Vance and financed with help from his venture capital firm is facing five lawsuits alleging it misled investors. None of the lawsuits against Kentucky-based AppHarvest names Vance, who is Ohio's Republican U.S. Senate nominee and left the company's board last year. But the lawsuits could raise additional questions about the “Hillbilly Elegy” author's efforts to revitalize his native Appalachia after leaving a lucrative career in the tech industry. AppHarvest calls the lawsuits baseless. The company's attorneys argue the lawsuits improperly allege “fraud-by-hindsight,” prohibited because making financial projections for young public companies is complex.

Poor, less white US neighborhoods get worst internet deals

Poor, less white US neighborhoods get worst internet deals

Having a fast internet connection at home has become a near-requirement for many Americans, especially with the rise of remote education and working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But an investigation by The Markup has found that internet service providers often offer drastically different speeds to different customers, even when those customers live in different parts of the same city. In many cases, the poorest and least white parts of a city only are offered service that’s so slow it doesn’t meet federal regulators’ definition of broadband — and providers regularly charge the same amount for that service as they do for their fastest speeds in other neighborhoods.

Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler

Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is offering to buy right-wing friendly social network Parler. The announcement comes shortly after West was blocked from posting on Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic posts. West, who is legally known as Ye, was locked out of Twitter and Instagram a week ago over antisemitic posts that the social networks said violated their policies. In one post on Twitter, Ye said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” according to internet archive records, making an apparent reference to the U.S. defense readiness condition scale known as DEFCON. The potential purchase of Parler would give Ye control of a social media platform and a new outlet for his opinions with no gatekeeper.

11 more crash deaths are linked to automated-tech vehicles

11 more crash deaths are linked to automated-tech vehicles

Eleven additional people were in crashes involving vehicles using automated driving systems during a four-month period earlier this year, according to newly released government data, part of an alarming pattern of incidents linked to the technology. Ten of the deaths involved vehicles made by Tesla, though it is unclear from the data whether the technology itself was at fault or whether driver error might have been responsible. The 11th death involved a Ford pickup truck. The deaths included four crashes involving motorcycles that occurred during the spring and summer: two in Florida and one each in California and Utah.

BMW investing $1.7B in S Carolina as automaker shifts to EVs

BMW investing $1.7B in S Carolina as automaker shifts to EVs

BMW will invest $1 billion in its sprawling factory near Spartanburg, South Carolina, to start producing electric vehicles and an additional $700 million to build a electric-battery plant nearby. The German automaker’s announcement reflects its commitment to transitioning to electric-vehicle production in North America, in line with similarly ambitious plans by other major automakers. The investment in the 7-million-square-foot vehicle factory in Greer, in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, would add an unspecified number of jobs to the more than 11,000 workers there. The battery plant, to be built in nearby Woodruff, will employ 300, the company said, with hiring to begin within a few years.

World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term

World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term

The world faces the prospect of more tension with China over trade, security and human rights after Xi Jinping awarded himself another five-year term as leader of the ruling Communist Party and called for self-reliance in technology, a stronger military and protection of “core interests” abroad. At a party congress, Xi gave no sign of plans to change the "zero-COVID” strategy that has frustrated China’s public and disrupted business and trade. He called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that strain relations with Washington and Asian neighbors. Xi is tightening control at home and trying to use China’s economic heft to increase its influence abroad.

Australia flags new corporate penalties for privacy breaches

Australia flags new corporate penalties for privacy breaches

Australia has proposed tougher penalties for companies that fail to protect customers’ personal data after two major cybersecurity breaches left millions vulnerable to criminals. Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said Saturday the penalties for serious breaches of the Privacy Act would increase from 2.2 million Australian dollars ($1.4 million) now to AU$50 million ($32 million) under amendments to be introduced to Parliament next week. A company could also be fined the value of 30% of its revenues over a defined period if that amount exceeded AU$50 million ($32 million). Since Parliament last sat, unknown hackers have stolen personal data from customers of Australia’s largest health insurer and second-largest wireless telecommunications carrier.

Republican committee sues Google over email spam filters

Republican committee sues Google over email spam filters

The Republican National Committee has filed a lawsuit against tech giant Google, alleging the company has been suppressing its email solicitations ahead of November’s midterm elections. The lawsuit filed in California Friday evening accuses Gmail of “discriminating” against the RNC by unfairly sending the group’s emails to users’ spam folders. They complain that's impacting both their fundraising and get-out-the-vote efforts in pivotal swing states. Google denies the allegation and says the company doesn't filter emails based on political affiliation. A spokesperson says Gmail’s spam filters “reflect users’ actions.”

Cash is king for sanctioned Russian, Venezuelan oligarchs

Cash is king for sanctioned Russian, Venezuelan oligarchs

Politically connected billionaires from Russia and Venezuela are at the center of a 49-page criminal indictment that reads like a how-to guide on circumventing U.S. sanctions. Charges were unveiled this week in New York against seven individuals who allegedly used a complex network of Hong Kong shell companies, cryptocurrency and cash drop offs to sidestep the western financial system. Prosecutors allege the conspiracy's aim was to purchase sensitive U.S. military technology, smuggle illicit Venezuelan oil and launder tens of millions of dollars on behalf of wealthy Russian businessmen.

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: These costumes get the most candy on Halloween

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News