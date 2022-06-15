 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

US futures rise ahead of Fed rate hike decision

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. markets were poised to rebound Wednesday ahead of expected action from the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in its ongoing effort to cool inflation.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and futures for the S&P 500 gained 0.8% while oil prices dipped.

Economists believe the Fed could hike rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, triple the usual increase, with the cost of living for Americans rising surprisingly fast.

A “hawkish surprise” from the Fed could be a “further shock to risk assets," Anderson Alves of ActivTrades said in a report. “Money markets are already pricing around 90% possibility of such action.”

Turmoil in the cryptocurrency sector continued to rattle investors. Bitcoin is down 5% and close to $20,000 in early morning trading. Bitcoin has lost about a third of its value in the past week and is down almost 70% from an all-time high around $68,000 in November. Other cryptocurrencies have followed a similar trajectory and Ethereum is down almost 8% Wednesday.

In midday trading, the FTSE 100 in London and Frankfurt's DAX both gained 1.3%. The CAC 40 in Paris advanced 1%.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5% Wednesday to 3,305.41 after government data showed Chinese factory activity rebounded in May as anti-virus controls that shut down businesses in Shanghai and other industrial centers eased.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.1% to 21,308.21 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 1.1% to 26,326.16.

The Kospi in Seoul shed 1.8% to 2,447.538 after South Korea's unemployment rate in May ticked up 0.1 percentage point to 2.8%.

Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 sank 1.3% to 6,601.00.

India's Sensex gained less than 0.1% at 52,728.02. New Zealand, Jakarta and Bangkok declined while Singapore advanced.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 lost 0.4%. It closed Monday at 21.8% below its Jan. 3 peak, officially putting the market in its second pandemic bear market.

The Dow fell 0.5% and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%.

Expectations of an unusually big Fed rate hike increased after government data Friday showed consumer inflation accelerated in May instead of easing as hoped.

The Fed is scrambling to get prices under control after being criticized earlier for reacting too slowly to inflation pressures.

Britain's central bank also has raised rates. The European Central Bank says it will do so next month.

Japan's central bank has kept rates near record lows. That has caused the yen to fall to two-decade lows below 135 to the dollar as traders shift capital in search of higher returns.

Markets also have been jolted by Russia's attack on Ukraine, which has pushed oil prices to history-making highs above $120 per barrel, and by virus outbreaks in China that led to the closure of factories and disrupted supply chains.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 55 cents to $118.38 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract lost $2 on Tuesday to $118.93. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, shed 39 cents to $120.78 per barrel in London. It fell $1.10 the previous session to $121.17.

The dollar declined to 134.43 yen from Tuesday's 135.30 yen. The euro gained to $1.0476 from $1.0411.

Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations

Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations

The price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have tumbled after the major crypto lender Celsius halted all withdrawals citing "extreme market conditions." It is the second collapse of a part of the crypto world in the last two months. The stablecoin Terra imploded in early May, erasing tens of billions of dollars worth of value in a matter of hours. Bitcoin was trading at roughly $23,400 Monday afternoon, down more than 16% in the past day. Ethereum, another widely followed cryptocurrency, was down more than 20%.

Broadband expansion has companies looking to recruit

Bridging the digital divide has become a priority for Louisiana since the COVID-19 pandemic showed the crucial role high-speed internet plays in the state’s education and economic systems. The Advertiser reports although federal investments are aiming to bridge that gap, the funds can only go so far without an increase in the number of workers capable of building and installing high-speed internet infrastructure. Internet infrastructure company System Services and LUS Fiber are working with South Louisiana Community College to launch a new fiber-optic install technician program this summer to meet the region's workforce needs. The school’s new program is expected to launch at SLCC’s Crowley campus in July. It has room for up to 30 students for an 18-to-20 week course.

Automakers ask Congress to lift electric vehicle tax cap

Automakers ask Congress to lift electric vehicle tax cap

Major automakers are asking Congress to lift the cap on how many people can receive tax credits for buying a hybrid or fully electric vehicle. Currently the number of tax credits allowed is capped at 200,000 per company. General Motors and Tesla have already reached the cap and Toyota is close to it. In a letter to leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives on Monday, the chief executives of Ford, Toyota, GM and Stellantis asked that tax credits be extended to anyone who seeks to buy a qualified vehicle.  General Motors and Tesla have already reached the cap and Toyota is close to it. Automakers say they want the cap lifted until “the EV market is more mature,” without giving a time frame.

Wall Street slips into a bear market; here’s what that means

Wall Street slips into a bear market; here’s what that means

Wall Street opened the week with heavy losses that put the benchmark S&P 500 at a level considered to be a so-called bear market. Rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine and China's economic slowdown are leading investors to reconsider what they’re willing to pay for a wide range of stocks, from high-flying tech companies to industrial conglomerates. Big swings have become commonplace and Monday was no exception, with the S&P 500 falling 3.9%. It’s 21.8% below its record set early this year and so now is in a bear market. The Dow industrials sank 2.8% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite tumbled 4.7%.

Big Tech attacks become rallying cry for GOP candidates

Big Tech attacks become rallying cry for GOP candidates

Republicans are pushing an anti-Big Tech message in the midterm campaigns as they look to tap into the resentment toward large technology companies that increasingly courses through their party. For voters confronting everything from inflation to gun violence, it’s unclear whether concerns about the role of large technology companies will resonate broadly. But it does feed a sense of animosity among some of the GOP’s most loyal voters. In Nevada, Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt knocks “censorship of speech” as “one of the most onerous threats to our free democracy.” In Ohio, Senate Republican nominee JD Vance has warned Big Tech companies are going to ​“destroy our nation.”

Bear market hits Wall Street as stocks, bonds, crypto dive

Bear market hits Wall Street as stocks, bonds, crypto dive

Wall Street tumbled into a bear market Monday after fears about a fragile economy sent the S&P 500 more than 20% below its record set early this year. The index sank 3.9% in the first chance for investors to trade after getting the weekend to reflect on the stunning news that inflation is getting worse. The Dow was briefly down more than 1,000 points. At the center of the sell-off again was the Federal Reserve. Investors expect it to get more aggressive about raising rates, even if it risks a recession. Treasury yields shot to the highest levels in more than a decade.

The S&P 500 is in a bear market; here’s what that means

The S&P 500 is in a bear market; here’s what that means

Wall Street opened the week with heavy losses that put the benchmark S&P 500 at a level considered to be a so-called bear market. Rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine and China’s economic slowdown are leading investors to reconsider what they’re willing to pay for a wide range of stocks, from high-flying tech companies to industrial conglomerates. Big swings have become commonplace and Monday was no exception, with the S&P 500 falling 3.9%. It’s 21.8% below its record set early this year and so now is in a bear market. The Dow industrials sank 2.8% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite tumbled 4.7%.

New push in NY to force gunmakers to adopt microstamping

New push in NY to force gunmakers to adopt microstamping

New York this week became the second state to pass a law attempting to force gunmakers to adopt microstamping. The technology imprints a tiny serial number on shell casings, potentially making it easier for police to link a crime to a specific weapon. However, it’s unclear whether the law will ever result in such guns being offered for sale. California enacted a similar law years ago, only to have gunmakers pull new handgun models from the market rather than embrace the technology. Meanwhile, critics claim microstamping isn’t an effective crimefighting tool. Both states are now applying new tactics to pressure manufacturers, including limiting future sales of older models that lack the technology.

Aging dams could soon benefit from $7B federal loan program

Aging dams could soon benefit from $7B federal loan program

The federal government is taking the first step to set up a program that could offer more than $7 billion of loans to repair aging dams across the country. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers published a proposed rule Friday for the program, which could be open for applications in 2023. The Corps' Water Infrastructure Financing Program was authorized under a 2014 law. But it hadn't been set up because it lacked funding. A series of laws adopted over the past 18 months finally provided that funding. The safety of the nation's 92,000 dams has come under increased scrutiny in recent years after some high-profile failures forced evacuations.

