 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

US advances probe of Teslas running into emergency vehicles

  • Updated
  • 0
Tesla Autopilot Investigation

FILE - A 2021 Model 3 sedan is connected to a charger at a Tesla dealership on June 27, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday, June 9, 2022, that it's upgrading the probe into an engineering analysis, another sign of increased scrutiny of the electric vehicle maker and automated systems that perform at least some driving tasks.

 David Zalubowski - staff, AP

DETROIT (AP) — A U.S. investigation into Teslas operating on partially automated driving systems that have crashed into parked emergency vehicles has moved a step closer to a recall.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday that it is upgrading the probe to an engineering analysis, another sign of increased scrutiny of the electric vehicle maker and automated systems that perform at least some driving tasks.

An engineering analysis is the final stage of an investigation, and in most cases NHTSA decides within a year if there should be a recall or the probe should be closed.

Documents posted Thursday by the agency raise some serious issues about Tesla's Autopilot system. The agency found that it's being used in areas where its capabilities are limited, and that many drivers aren't taking action to avoid crashes despite warnings from the vehicle.

The agency said it has reports of 16 crashes into emergency vehicles and trucks with warning signs, causing 15 injuries and one death.

People are also reading…

The probe now covers 830,000 vehicles, almost everything that Austin, Texas, carmaker has sold in the U.S. since the start of the 2014 model year.

Investigators will evaluate additional data, vehicle performance and “explore the degree to which Autopilot and associated Tesla systems may exacerbate human factors or behavioral safety risks undermining the effectiveness of the driver's supervision," the agency said.

In the majority of the 16 crashes, the Teslas issued forward collision alerts to the drivers just before impact. Automatic emergency braking intervened to at least slow the cars in about half the cases. On average, Autopilot gave up control of the Teslas less than a second before the crash, NHTSA documents said.

In documents detailing the engineering analysis, NHTSA wrote that it also is looking into crashes involving similar patterns that did not include emergency vehicles or trucks with warning signs.

The agency found that in many cases, drivers had their hands on the steering wheel yet failed to take action to avoid a crash. “This suggests that drivers may be compliant with the driver engagement strategy as designed,” the agency wrote.

Investigators also wrote that a driver's use or misuse of the driver monitoring system “or operation of a vehicle in an unintended manner does not necessarily preclude a system defect.”

The agency will have to decide if there is a safety defect before pursuing a recall.

In total, the agency looked at 191 crashes but removed 85 of them because other drivers were involved or there wasn’t enough information to do a definite assessment. Of the remaining 106, the main cause of the crash appears to be running Autopilot in areas where it has limitations, or conditions can interfere with its operations. “For example, operation on roadways other than limited access highways, or operation in low traction or visibility environments such as rain, snow or ice.”

NHTSA began its inquiry in August of last year after a string of crashes since 2018 in which Teslas using the company's Autopilot or Traffic Aware Cruise Control systems hit vehicles at scenes where first responders used flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board, or cones warning of hazards.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Autonomous Mayflower reaches American shores -- in Canada

Autonomous Mayflower reaches American shores -- in Canada

A crewless robotic boat that had tried to retrace the 1620 sea voyage of the Mayflower has finally reached the shores of North America — this time in Canada instead of the Massachusetts coast where its namesake landed more than 400 years ago. The sleek autonomous trimaran docked in Halifax, Nova Scotia on Sunday, after more than five weeks crossing the Atlantic Ocean from England, according to tech company IBM, which helped build it. Piloted by artificial intelligence technology, the 50-foot (15-meter) Mayflower Autonomous Ship didn’t have a captain, navigator or any humans on board — though it might have helped to have a mechanic.

Firm proposes Taser-armed drones to stop school shootings

Firm proposes Taser-armed drones to stop school shootings

Taser developer Axon said this week it is working to build drones armed with the electric stunning weapons that could fly into schools and “help prevent the next Uvalde, Sandy Hook, or Columbine.” But its own group of technology advisers quickly panned the idea as a dangerous fantasy. The publicly traded company, which sells Tasers and police body cameras, floated the idea of a new police drone product last year to its artificial intelligence ethics board, a group of well-respected experts in technology, policing and privacy. Some of them expressed reservations. But they did not expect Axon’s Thursday announcement that it wants to send those Taser-equipped drones into classrooms.

Stocks sink as Wall Street eyes downside of solid jobs data

Stocks sink as Wall Street eyes downside of solid jobs data

Stocks ended another bumpy week with more losses Friday as invesetors considered the downside of the still-strong U.S. jobs market. The S&P 500 fell 1.6%, marking its eighth losing week in the last nine. Losses in big technology companies helped pull the Nasdaq down 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1%. A report showing stronger hiring last month than expected is good news for the economy amid worries about a possible recession. But many investors saw it keeping the Federal Reserve on its path to hiking interest rates aggressively. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.94%.

US stresses allied cooperation in face of N. Korea threats

US stresses allied cooperation in face of N. Korea threats

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has met with her counterparts from South Korea and Japan, emphasizing the U.S. commitment to defend its allies and trilateral security cooperation to confront an accelerating nuclear threat from North Korea. The latest top-level meetings between the countries on Wednesday came as North Korea apparently presses ahead with preparations for its first nuclear test explosion in nearly five years, which U.S. officials say could occur in the coming days. Sherman and the South Korean and Japanese vice foreign ministers issued a joint statement condemning North Korea’s provocative streak in weapons demonstrations this year and pledging closer security cooperation to curb the growing threats.

Sony ex-CEO Idei, who led brand's global growth, dies at 84

Sony ex-CEO Idei, who led brand's global growth, dies at 84

Nobuyuki Idei, who led Japan’s Sony from 1998 through 2005 and steered its growth in the digital and entertainment businesses, has died. He was 84. Sony says Idei died June 2 in Tokyo of liver failure. Sony is among Japan’s stellar brands, having brought the world the Walkman portable music player. But it had humble beginnings in the 1940s, when the nation was rebuilding from the ashes of World War II. Idei joined Sony in 1960, and worked in its audio and video divisions. He was appointed president in 1995, and became chief executive three years later.

Texas AG strides into Twitter takeover drama to bolster Musk

Texas AG strides into Twitter takeover drama to bolster Musk

State officials across the nation have taken on Big Tech companies in the courts and state legislatures, and federal regulators have nipped at Twitter over alleged violations of users’ data privacy. Now, one state attorney general with an outsize personality and edge-skating stance nearly in the league of Elon Musk, is striding into the maelstrom of Musk’s $44 billion now-tenuous bid for Twitter. He is launching an investigation of Twitter for “potential false reporting” of bots on its platform to bolster complaints Musk himself made this week in threatening to walk away from the deal.

Amid crypto turmoil, senators propose sweeping oversight

Amid crypto turmoil, senators propose sweeping oversight

Wide-ranging legislation unveiled Tuesday would regulate cryptocurrencies and other digital assets following a series of high-profile busts and failures. It’s unclear whether the bill proposed by Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming can pass Congress. The bill unveiled Tuesday proposes legal definitions of digital assets and virtual currencies. It would require the IRS to adopt guidance on merchant acceptance of digital assets and charitable contributions; and would make a distinction between digital assets that are commodities or securities. Surveys show that roughly 16% of adult Americans, or 40 million people, have invested in cryptocurrencies.

Four states receive first allocations of $10B broadband fund

Four states receive first allocations of $10B broadband fund

The U.S. Treasury Department is sending more than half a billion dollars to expand broadband access in four U.S. states. It's part of a sweeping new national initiative to provide affordable internet service to rural and low-income Americans. Louisiana, New Hampshire, Virginia and West Virginia are the first states to benefit. The money should bring internet service to 200,000 homes and businesses. To get the money to build out their networks, service providers must offer discounts to customers and offer service at download and upload speeds of at least 100 megabytes per second. It's part of the $10 billion American Rescue Plan Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund program.

Landmark bill to limit cryptomining passes NY Legislature

Landmark bill to limit cryptomining passes NY Legislature

The New York Legislature has approved a milestone environmental measure designed to tap the brakes on the spread of cryptocurrency mining operations that burn fossil fuels. Both supporters and opponents say the legislation is the first of its kind in the U.S. The Senate approved it early Friday, and it now goes to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul for consideration. The measure would establish a two-year moratorium on new and renewed air permits for fossil fuel power plants used for what's called proof-of-work cryptomining. Environmentalists say cryptomining operations that burn natural gas threaten the state’s ability to meet climate goals. Supporters of cryptocurrency say the measure would crimp economic development.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Rules for hiring family members

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News