 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

US: 2 Estonians arrested in $575M cryptocurrency fraud

  • 0

SEATTLE (AP) — Police in Estonia have arrested two men accused in a $575 million cryptocurrency fraud, U.S. authorities said Monday.

An indictment unsealed in U.S. District Court in Seattle charged Estonian citizens Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turogin, both age 37, with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Four other people living in Estonia, Belarus and Switzerland were also charged, but their identities were not released.

Prosecutors said the suspects tricked hundreds of thousands of people from 2015 to 2019 into buying contracts for a cryptocurrency mining service called HashFlare and investing in a virtual currency bank called Polybius Bank. In reality the businesses operated as pyramid schemes, prosecutors said.

The men are accused of using shell companies to launder the fraud proceeds and to purchase real estate and luxury cars. The pair are in custody in Estonia pending extradition to the U.S., the Justice Department said.

People are also reading…

"These defendants capitalized on both the allure of cryptocurrency, and the mystery surrounding cryptocurrency mining, to commit an enormous Ponzi scheme,” Seattle U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said in a news release.

U.S. and Estonian authorities are working to confiscate properties and bank accounts maintained by the defendants, Brown said.

Court records in Seattle did not indicate whether the men had obtained attorneys. Some of the victims were in Western Washington state, authorities said.

The cryptocurrency industry has seen a fair share of volatility and turmoil this year, including a sharp decline in price for bitcoin and other digital assets. Earlier this month, the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, collapsed after experiencing the crypto equivalent of a bank run. For some, the events are reminiscent of the failures of Wall Street firms during the 2008 financial crisis, particularly now that supposedly healthy firms like FTX are failing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NASA capsule on way to moon after launch by giant new rocket

NASA capsule on way to moon after launch by giant new rocket

A space capsule is hurtling toward the moon for the first time in 50 years. The spacecraft with three test dummies aboard launched on top of NASA’s new moon rocket early Wednesday. The Florida launch brings the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program. If all goes well, the crew capsule will be propelled into a wide orbit around the moon, before returning to Earth with a Pacific splashdown in three weeks. NASA hopes to send four astronauts around the moon on the next flight, in 2024, and land humans there as early as 2025.

Electric air taxi company Archer plans $118M Georgia factory

A company seeking to build small electric aircraft says it will invest $118 million to build a plant near Atlanta. Archer Aviation of Santa Clara, California, said Monday that it would seek to build its aircraft adjoining an airport in Covington, Georgia. Archer is one of many companies trying to build electric air taxis. Archer’s plan involves a battery-powered vertical takeoff and landing craft with six propellers, holding four passengers and a pilot. Archer says it expects to get a roughly $40 million incentive package from Georgia and local governments. The company says it could eventually hire up to 1,000 workers.

UK PM Sunak makes surprise trip to Kyiv, boosts defense aid

UK PM Sunak makes surprise trip to Kyiv, boosts defense aid

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised 125 anti-aircraft guns and other air-defense technology as he made an unannounced visit Saturday — his first — to Ukraine’s snow-blanketed capital. In Kyiv, Sunak held talks Saturday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The air-defense package was valued at 50 million pounds ($60 million). It comes as Russia has been pounding Ukraine’s power grid and other key infrastructure from the air, causing widespread blackouts for millions of Ukrainians amid frigid weather. The defensive weapons aim to counter the drones Russia bought from Iran. Sunak noted that the U.K. has given Ukraine $2.7 billion in military aid and pledged: “We will do the same again next year.”

Size, scope of FTX failure gets clearer as users fear worst

Size, scope of FTX failure gets clearer as users fear worst

Just days after cryptocurrency’s third-largest exchange collapsed, the public is starting to get a feel of how messy FTX’s bankruptcy case could be. Users remain frustratingly in the dark about when they might get their funds back, if at all. They're directing much of their anger toward FTX’s founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried. In a court filing, FTX’s lawyers said there were already more than 100,000 claims against the company and estimated that figure could grow to more than 1 million, most of them customers, once the case is complete.

Twitter risks fraying as engineers exit over Musk upheaval

Twitter risks fraying as engineers exit over Musk upheaval

Elon Musk’s managerial bomb-throwing at Twitter has so thinned the ranks of the software engineers who keep it up and running that programmers who were fired or resigned this week say Twitter may soon fray so badly it could actually crash. Musk ended a very public argument with nearly two dozen coders over how to proceed by ordering them fired. Hundreds of engineers then quit after he gave anyone not “extremely hardcore” until Thursday to abandon ship with severance. The newest round of departures means the platform is losing workers just at it is gearing up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup that begins Sunday, one of the busiest events on Twitter.

Australia sticks to US nuclear subs despite French criticism

Australia sticks to US nuclear subs despite French criticism

Australia’s prime minister says he remains committed to building a fleet of submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology despite the French president describing the plan as a “confrontation with China.” The previous Australian government infuriated President Emmanuel Macron last year by canceling a contract for a French-built fleet of conventionally powered submarines and opting instead for nuclear-powered versions. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has stood by Australia's embrace of U.S. nuclear technology since he was elected in May. Macron has told reporters that French diesel-electric submarines are acceptable, but nuclear-powered ones are in confrontation with China. Albanese said on Friday he stands by his pursuit of a nuclear-powered submarine fleet.

Taiwan's APEC envoy at the center of processor chip tension

Taiwan's APEC envoy at the center of processor chip tension

Taiwan’s envoy to APEC is the 91-year-old billionaire founder of a computer chip manufacturing giant that operated behind the scenes for decades before being thrust into the center of U.S.-Chinese tension over technology and security. Morris Chang’s dual roles highlight the clash between Taiwan’s status as one of China’s top tech suppliers and Beijing’s threats to attack the self-ruled island democracy of 22 million people, which the mainland’s Communist Party says it part of its territory. Chang transformed the semiconductor industry when he founded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. in 1987 as the first foundry that only produces chips for customers without designing its own.

Energy Department awards $74M for battery recycling, reuse

Energy Department awards $74M for battery recycling, reuse

The Energy Department on Wednesday awarded nearly $74 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law for 10 projects to advance recycling and reuse of batteries for electric vehicles and other purposes. The funding will go to academic and commercial applicants in seven states, including four in California. Other grant winners are in Nevada, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee, Indiana and Alabama. The announcement supports President Joe Biden’s goal for electric vehicles to make up half of all new vehicle sales by 2030.

Battle over the iPhone app store spills into appeals court

Battle over the iPhone app store spills into appeals court

Apple and the company behind the popular video game Fortnite squared off Monday before three federal appellate judges who will decide the next round in a high-stakes battle over whether the iPhone app store is an illegal monopoly that stifles competition and drives up consumer prices. The oral arguments came 14 months after a lower court judge issued a ruling largely preserved Apple’s exclusive control over the apps allowed on the more than 1 billion iPhones currently in use worldwide. Much of Monday's 75-minute session revolved around the so-called “walled garden” Apple has built to protect the app store.

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts: Split-ticket voting in Arizona is not a sign of fraud. A clip from a CNN interview does not show the board of supervisors chairman of Arizona's Maricopa County admitting to election misconduct. The fact that Florida reports election results faster than other states does not mean that those states are committing fraud. U.S. aid to Ukraine was not laundered back to the Democratic Party through the failed cryptocurrency exchange firm FTX.

Watch Now: Related Video

Be on the look out for these items when thrift shopping

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News