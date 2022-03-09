 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Twitter unveils version of site that can bypass Russia block

  • Updated
  • 0
Twitter Russia

FILE - In this April 26, 2017, file photo is a Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter has launched a privacy-protected version of its site to bypass surveillance and censorship after Russia restricted access to its service in the country. Russia has blocked access to Facebook and has limited Twitter in an attempt to try to restrict the flow of information about its war in Ukraine.

 Matt Rourke - staff, AP

Twitter has launched a privacy-protected version of its site to bypass surveillance and censorship after Russia restricted access to its service in the country.

Russia has blocked access to Facebook and has limited Twitter in an attempt to try to restrict the flow of information about its war in Ukraine. Both companies have said they are working on restoring access to people inside Russia even as they restrict the country's state media from their services.

Known as an “onion” service, users can access this version of Twitter if they download the Tor browser, which allows people to access sites on what is also referred to as the “dark web.” Instead of .com, onion sites have a .onion suffix. Regular websites, including Twitter.com, are also accessible on Tor, but the .onion versions are made specifically for Tor and prevent the site from being spoofed by malicious actors.

While the term "dark web" connotes illegal sites such as the now-defunct Silk Road drug market, it is also often used by people seeking to remain anonymous for their safety and also to access sites censored by repressive governments.

People are also reading…

Facebook and other sites such as the BBC also have versions accessible on Tor. Twitter's version has been in the works for some time, since before the Russian invasion, the company confirmed Wednesday.

Software engineer and internet security expert Alec Muffett, who has worked with other companies to set up onion sites, announced Twitter's new service on his own Twitter account.

“This is possibly the most important and long-awaited tweet that I’ve ever composed,” he wrote on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ukraine digital army brews cyberattacks, intel and infowar

Ukraine digital army brews cyberattacks, intel and infowar

BOSTON (AP) — Formed in a fury to counter Russia’s blitzkrieg attack, Ukraine’s hundreds-strong volunteer “hacker” corps is much more than a paramilitary cyberattack force in Europe's first major war of the internet age. It is crucial to information combat and to crowdsourcing intelligence .

Cyber firm: At least 6 US state governments hacked by China

Cyber firm: At least 6 US state governments hacked by China

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hackers working on behalf of the Chinese government broke into the computer networks of at least six state governments in the United States in the last year, according to a report released Tuesday by a private cybersecurity firm.

North Korea confirms new tests on spy satellite

North Korea confirms new tests on spy satellite

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea performed data transmission and other key tests needed to develop a spy satellite, state media said Sunday, in the second such tests in about a week, indicating the country intends to conduct a prohibited long-range rocket launch soon.

Watch Now: Related Video

This kitchen staple is perfect for gardening

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News