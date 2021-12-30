 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Tesla Model 3 recall over rear camera connection

  • 0
Tesla Recall

FILE - A Tesla electric vehicle emblem is affixed to a passenger vehicle Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Boston. Tesla is recalling certain Model 3s, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, because a coaxial cable for its backup camera can become worn and fail to transmit to the driver’s main console. All Model 3s from model years 2017 to 2020 are included in the recall, with as many as 356,309 cars affected, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. T

 Steven Senne - staff, AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla is recalling certain Model 3s because a coaxial cable for its backup camera can become worn and fail to transmit images to the dashboard console.

All Model 3s from model years 2017 to 2020 are included in the recall, with as many as 356,309 cars affected, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Tesla is not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths caused by the defect.

The coaxial cable is attached to a harness on the trunk lid and can become worn after repeated opening and closing of the trunk. If the core of coaxial cable separates due to excessive wear, the rearview camera feed will not be visible on the center display, affecting the driver's view and increasing the risk of collision, the NHTSA said.

Tesla will inspect the trunk harnesses in affected vehicles and equip the harness with a guide to protect it from further wear if necessary. Owners who paid to replace or fix the trunk harness for the same issue prior to the recall may be eligible for reimbursement from Tesla.

People are also reading…

Tesla discontinued the problematic trunk harness at the end of the 2020 model year. All 2021 Model 3 vehicles have a different harness design.

A letter notifying owners of the issue will be mailed beginning on Feb. 18.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Analysis: Public submitting maps for Louisiana redistricting

Analysis: Public submitting maps for Louisiana redistricting

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — As lawmakers ready for a February session to redraw Louisiana's political districts, advances in technology have added a new wrinkle to the once-a-decade debates, with advocacy groups and people interested in the work submitting their own fully designed map proposals.

Russian court slaps Google, Meta with massive fines

Russian court slaps Google, Meta with massive fines

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court on Friday slapped Google with a nearly $100 million fine and also fined Facebook’s parent company Meta $27 million over their failure to delete content banned by local law, as Russia seeks to step up pressure on technology giants.

Agents with Homeland Security team to wear body cameras

Agents with Homeland Security team to wear body cameras

WASHINGTON (AP) — Agents with an investigative unit of the Department of Homeland Security will wear body cameras for the first time as part of a six-month pilot program that will focus on the costs and benefits of using the technology in federal law enforcement, officials said.

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:

Jurors begin to weigh evidence in Elizabeth Holmes' case

Jurors begin to weigh evidence in Elizabeth Holmes' case

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The jurors now responsible for assessing 11 charges of fraud and conspiracy against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes are scheduled to begin their first full day of deliberations Monday. They have plenty of evidence to review after a three-month trial that captivated Silicon Valley.

EXPLAINER: What caused Amazon's outage? Will there be more?

EXPLAINER: What caused Amazon's outage? Will there be more?

Robotic vacuum cleaners wouldn't start. Doorbell cameras stopped watching for package thieves, though some of those deliveries were canceled anyway. Netflix and Disney movies got interrupted and The Associated Press had trouble publishing the news.

Watch Now: Related Video

Choosing the right gear to run outdoors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News