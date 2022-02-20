 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Teen in mall fight faults cops for handcuffing Black youth

  • 0

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey teen involved in a mall fight says police were wrong to treat him differently than the other youth involved in the altercation, who is Black.

Video posted online last week shows an officer tackling and handcuffing the Black 14-year-old at the Bridgewater Commons Mall. A second officer pushes the 15-year-old onto a couch but doesn't restrain him.

The incident has prompted an internal affairs investigation and calls for disciplining the officers. Friends, family and supporters of the 14-year-old held a protest in front of Bridgewater Township police headquarters on Saturday to criticize what they say was racist treatment.

The Associated Press isn’t naming either youth because both are minors.

The older teen told NJ.com his mother is Colombian and his father is Pakistani. He said he offered to the officers that he be detained.

People are also reading…

“I don’t understand why they arrested him and not me,” he told the news outlet. “I say, that was just plain old racist. I don’t condone that at all.”

The Black teen's family has retained civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who said in a statement last week that the youth “was no more of a threat to those officers than the white teen who fought with him. This is another example of the kind of racial bias that we need to root out of our system of policing.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thieves got access to 650K individuals’ info on WA database

SEATTLE (AP) — Investigators believe hackers stole at least some of the Social Security numbers and other sensitive personal data of 650,000 current and former Washington state professionals and business owners during a breach of a state database.

Videos hint at Russian information war targeting Ukraine

Videos hint at Russian information war targeting Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The videos posted online Friday by Russia-backed separatists announced an “immediate evacuation” due to what they claimed was a threat of imminent attack by Ukraine. But metadata embedded in the video files betrayed a certain lack of spontaneity.

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 49: Could the home equity line of credit make a comeback?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News