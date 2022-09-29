 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Suit: MGM paid problem gambler to not report online glitches

  • Updated
  • 0

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A New York City man is suing an Atlantic City casino, its parent company and its online betting partner, alleging he was repeatedly disconnected while gambling online, and was given payments to prevent him from reporting the malfunctions to New Jersey gambling regulators during a nine-month span in which he wagered over $29 million.

Sam Antar says he is a compulsive gambler — a fact he says was well-known to defendants in the case including the Borgata casino, MGM Resorts International, and its online partner Entain.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in state Superior Court in Middlesex County, Antar accuses the defendants of fraud, racketeering and other transgressions. His lawsuit asserts that he experienced thousands of disconnections from the online platforms, often when he had a winning hand that was then wiped out.

His lawyer, Christopher Gramiccioni, said Antar experienced a disconnection rate approaching 50% during the nine months covered by the lawsuit. He added Antar, 46, had lost “easily hundreds of thousands of dollars” during that time.

People are also reading…

“It's one thing if you have technical issues intermittently,” said Gramiccioni, a former Monmouth County prosecutor. “It is quite another when you have them 50% of the time. The casino did not take corrective action as required. They kept doubling down and giving him $30,000 a month, feeding him extra money to try to avoid scrutiny by the regulatory agencies.”

The Borgata and MGM declined comment through a spokesman. Entain did not reply to requests for comment.

New Jersey is in the process of deciding whether to extend its law authorizing internet gambling for another 10 years.

Antar is a convicted fraudster who faces the prospect of additional prison time in November for a scheme in which he cheated friends and relatives of money he used to feed his compulsive gambling habit. In the most recent case, he has pleaded guilty to theft by deception.

He also is the nephew of Eddie Antar, who founded the Crazy Eddie electronics stores in the 1970s and 1980s, who defrauded investors out of more than $74 million. Eddie Antar died in 2016.

In 2013, Sam Antar was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for taking $225,000 in a fraudulent investment scheme.

“I've been in prison once, and I'm probably facing prison again, and it all had to do with me not being able to admit to myself I was a compulsive gambler," Antar said in an interview with The Associated Press Thursday. “When I look at what I did, I'm sick about it. A lot of people have this problem and they need help.”

In his lawsuit, Antar claims he alerted numerous employees and officials with the gambling companies to the fact that there was a serious, recurring problem with disconnections, but that they knowingly kept malfunctioning games available to the public because they were too profitable to take down.

He says his complaints were made to local supervisors and VIP hosts, an online complaint portal, and even to the president of the casino and the CEO of its parent company.

He also claims the companies paid him near-daily bonuses totaling $30,000 a month to keep him playing and to entice him not to report problems with the games to the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. His lawyer says Antar never contacted the enforcement division, which did not respond to requests for comment.

Antar played live dealer blackjack and online slots, sometimes for 24 hours straight, he said in his lawsuit; he bet more than $5 million in one 16-day period in January 2020. During the nine month period covered in the suit, he made more than 100,000 online bets.

Antar said employees acknowledged problems with the system were affecting other customers as well. In a July 17, 2019 text and email conversation, Antar quotes one as telling him “other players are not getting anywhere near what you are getting” in terms of compensation for being kicked offline while gambling.

The suit also references an Oct. 8, 2019 text message from an MGM representative that read, “OK, let's do this: I need you (to) email me that we are closing the case and that you will no longer contact (the Borgata president) or the DGE about the case,” referring to the Division of Gaming Enforcement.

Antar, the suit asserted, had no choice but to agree.

“I just needed to keep gambling,” Antar said.

He said he is not currently gambling, having made his last bet on Feb. 3, 2021.

Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ceremony and controversy await Harris during visit to Asia

Ceremony and controversy await Harris during visit to Asia

Attending funerals on behalf of the United States is normally a straightforward assignment for a vice president. But for Kamala Harris, there'll be controversy at nearly every turn as she visits Asia for the memorial honoring former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. American allies are seeking clarity after mixed messages over whether President Joe Biden would send troops to defend Taiwan from a Chinese invasion. There’s the potential for more provocations from North Korea, which test-fired a missile shortly before Harris’ departure from Washington. And there’s resentment over a new U.S. law that makes electric vehicles built outside of North America ineligible for subsidies.

Senators push to reform police's cellphone tracking tools

Senators push to reform police's cellphone tracking tools

Civil rights lawyers and Democratic senators are pushing for legislation that would limit U.S. law enforcement agencies’ ability to buy cellphone tracking tools to follow people’s whereabouts, including back years in time, and sometimes without a search warrant. Concerns about police use of the tool known as “Fog Reveal” raised in an investigation by The Associated Press published earlier this month also surfaced in a Federal Trade Commission hearing three weeks ago. Police agencies have been using the platform to search hundreds of billions of records gathered from 250 million mobile devices, and hoover up people’s geolocation data to assemble so-called “patterns of life,” according to thousands of pages of records about the company.

China using civilian ships to enhance navy capability, reach

China using civilian ships to enhance navy capability, reach

China has been increasingly using civilian ships including hundreds of fishing trawlers to back up its vast territorial claims and project military power. China’s navy is already the world’s largest by ship count and has been rapidly building new warships. It launched its first domestically designed and built aircraft carrier in June and at least five new destroyers are on the way soon. Experts say civilian vessels such as fishing boats that are anchored for months at a time in the disputed South China Sea do more than just augment the raw numbers of ships. They perform tasks that would be difficult for the military to carry out such as slowly displacing other vessels without involving armed conflict and complicating the rules of engagement.

Australian police probe purported hacker's ransom demand

Australian police probe purported hacker's ransom demand

Australia's second-largest wireless carrier says police are investigating the release by a purported hacker of stolen personal data from its customers and demanding a $1 million ransom in cryptocurrency. The Australian government has blamed lax cybersecurity at Optus for the breach, which affected 9.8 million people. A Sydney-based cybersecurity writer says the purported hacker released 10,000 Optus customer records on the dark web and threatened to release more unless Optus pays the ransom. Later Tuesday, the writer said the purported hacker had deleted his post along with three samples of the stolen data. He apparently withdrew the ransom demand, claimed the stolen data had been deleted and apologized to Optus customers. There was no indication why he changed his mind.

States get final OK to build highway EV charging network

States get final OK to build highway EV charging network

All 50 states have received final approval to begin construction on a first nationwide network of electric vehicle charging stations that places one roughly every 50 miles along interstate highways. It's part of the Biden administration’s plan to spur widespread adoption of zero-emission cars. The Transportation Department approved plans Tuesday for the last set of 17 states that will install or upgrade fast chargers along 75,000 miles of highway, coast to coast. By year’s end, drivers could start seeing shiny upgrades to existing highway EV stations in states including California, Colorado, Florida and Pennsylvania.

Amazon unveils bedside device that tracks sleeping patterns

Amazon unveils bedside device that tracks sleeping patterns

Soon enough, a bedside Amazon device might know whether you’re sleeping — or not. The e-commerce and tech giant said Wednesday that it will release a device that can track sleeping patterns without a wristband. The Halo Rise device will use no-contact sensors and artificial intelligence to measure a user’s movement and breathing patterns. The company says that will allow the device to track sleep stages during the night. Amazon says the device will be available for $139.99 later this year. Separately, the company said it will release a new Kindle Scribe, the first Kindle consumers can write on. It will also add more features to its Ring doorbell cameras, home robot Astro and release new Echo devices.

US Sen. Warnock: Electric car tax credit needs 'flexibility'

US Sen. Warnock: Electric car tax credit needs 'flexibility'

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is urging the U.S. Treasury secretary to use “flexibility” in defining how automakers and consumers qualify for a revised tax credit for Americans buying electric vehicles. The Democratic senator from Georgia sent a letter Friday to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen raising concerns that the tax credit President Joe Biden signed into law last month could place some automakers at a competitive disadvantage. They include Hyundai, whose EVs would no longer qualify for the credits of up to $7,500 until the company opens its first U.S. electric vehicle plant in Georgia. That's not expected until 2025. Congress revised the credit so that it only applies to electric vehicles assembled in North America.

Australia demands Optus pay for new customer ID documents

Australia demands Optus pay for new customer ID documents

Australia’s federal and state governments have called for Optus to pay for replacing passports and driver’s licenses after 9.8 million of the telecommunications company’s customers had personal data stolen by computer hackers. The Australian government has blamed lax cybersecurity at Optus for last week's unprecedented breach of the personal information of current and former customers. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese rejected opposition lawmakers’ calls for the government to waive the costs of replacing compromised Optus customers’ passports. Albanese told Parliament that Optus should pay, not taxpayers. Optus did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Different states have had varying responses to customer's requests for ID replacements.

Australia flags tough new data protection laws this year

Australia flags tough new data protection laws this year

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus says Australia could have tough new data protection laws in place this year in an urgent response to a cyberattack that stole from a telecommunications company the personal data of 9.8 million customers. Dreyfus said Thursday the government will make “urgent reforms” to the Privacy Act following the unprecedented hack last week on Optus, Australia’s second-largest wireless carrier. Dreyfus says "it’s possible” for the law to be changed in the four remaining weeks that Parliament is scheduled to sit this year. Dreyfus says penalties for failing to protect data have to be increased and companies should have to justify the “absolutely huge amounts” of customer data they hold.

Watch Now: Related Video

Which languages are easiest to learn?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News