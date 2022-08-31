 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Stocks shed early gains, remain lower for the week

  • Updated
  • 0

Stocks shed early gains and are edging lower in morning trading Wednesday as Wall Street prepares to close the books on a rocky August that started off strong, but left the market deeper in the red.

The S&P 500 was down 0.3% as of 11:13 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is coming off a three-day skid and is on pace to end the month with a 3.8% loss after surging 9.1% in July.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 103 points, or 0.3%, to 31,686, and the Nasdaq slid 0.3%.

Technology stocks and big retailers were among the biggest weights on the market. Chipmaker Nvidia fell 3.1% and Target slid 1.4%.

Energy companies fell along with crude oil prices. Occidental Petroleum slid 1.5%.

Those losses kept gains in communications stocks, health care companies and elsewhere in the market in check. Meta Platforms rose 4.5% and Amgen added 1.3%.

People are also reading…

Bed Bath & Beyond sank 22% after announcing a major restructuring and a stock sale, while Snap, the operator of the Snapchat messaging app, jumped 7.7% after announcing it will lay off 20% of its work force.

Bond yields were mixed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, held steady at 3.11%.

European markets were lower and Asian markets closed mixed Wednesday.

Stocks got off to a solid start in early August, continuing a July rally. Investors were encouraged to see that signs that inflation, while still high, was leveling off. That fueled optimism on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve might be able to ease back on raising interest rates, its main weapon in its fight to bring inflation down. Those gains followed a weak first half of the year where the S&P 500 dropped 20% from its most recent high and entered a bear market.

That optimism faded by mid-August as the central bank signaled it would keep raising rates as long as necessary to tame the the hottest inflation in four decades. On Friday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell underscored the Fed’s intention in a speech at the central bank’s annual symposium.

Wall Street is worried that the Fed could hit the brakes too hard on an already slowing economy and veer it into a recession. Higher interest rates also hurt investment prices, especially for pricier stocks like technology companies.

Traders are now trying to get a better sense of how far and how quickly the Fed’s rate hikes will go, beginning with the central bank’s upcoming interest rate policy meeting September 20-21. The Fed has already raised interest rates four times this year and is expected to raise short-term rates by another 0.75 percentage points at its September meeting, according to CME Group.

Investors have been closely watching economic data for any additional signs that the economy is slowing down or that inflation may be cooling or at least holding at its current level. Businesses and consumers have been hit hard by rising prices on everything from food to clothing, but recent declines in gasoline prices have provided some relief.

Strong U.S. employment data have helped fuel expectations of more interest rate hikes. The Labor Department reported Tuesday there were two jobs for every unemployed person in July, giving ammunition to Fed officials who argue the economy can tolerate more rate hikes to tame inflation that is at multi-decade highs.

On Wednesday, payroll processor ADP said its latest monthly survey of hiring by private U.S. companies showed payrolls increased by 132,000, well below the 275,000 economists expected, according to FactSet. The company also said wage growth was in line with recent monthly snapshots.

“The downward trend in hiring recently suggests that the economy and job market are slowing, a worrying sign for investors, especially after Powell’s commentary last week that the Fed will maintain course with aggressive hikes to combat inflation,” said Peter Essele, head of portfolio management for Commonwealth Financial Network. “If the current trend of softening economic reports continues, September could be a rocky month for investors, reaffirming its position as the worst calendar month for markets historically.”

The ADP survey comes ahead of employment reports from the Labor Department this week: applications for unemployment benefits on Thursday and the August jobs report Friday. Analysts expect both to show a robust labor market.

In Europe, markets fell after a report showed inflation in countries using the euro hit another record in August as energy prices soared, largely because of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Annual inflation in the eurozone’s 19 countries rose to 9.1%, up from 8.9% in July, according to the European Union statistics agency Eurostat.

Inflation is at the highest levels since record-keeping for the euro began in 1997. The latest figures add pressure on European Central Bank officials to continue raising interest rates, which can tame inflation, but also stifle economic growth.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New United Way CEO wants local focus after turbulent years

New United Way CEO wants local focus after turbulent years

The head of one of the country's most storied nonprofits, United Way Worldwide, will mark her first year as CEO in September. Angela Williams is a former Air Force attorney with more than a decade of experience in nonprofit leadership. She is also the first Black person to lead United Way Worldwide. She took over last year following accusations of sexism and misconduct from former employees. United Way was once known for its blockbuster workplace giving fundraisers, but has seen donations from workers decrease. Williams' vision for the organization is to focus it back on the places where it’s based and to listen to those communities.

Asian stocks after Wall St pullback on Fed inflation stance

Asian stocks after Wall St pullback on Fed inflation stance

Asian stocks are mixed after Wall Street fell following last week’s Federal Reserve pledge to fight inflation by keeping interest rates elevated. Shanghai and Hong Kong fell Tuesday while Tokyo and South Korea advanced. Oil prices retreated. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.7% on Monday, adding to last week’s losses. Stocks tumbled after Fed chair Jerome Powell indicated Friday the U.S. central bank will stick to a strategy of rate hikes to cool inflation that is running at multi-decade highs. That appeared to quiet speculation the Fed might ease off due to signs economic activity is cooling.

GOP leaders want to untie Virginia from California EV rule

GOP leaders want to untie Virginia from California EV rule

Republican leaders in Virginia say they want to change the law so the state no longer follows California’s stringent rules for vehicle emissions. Virginia had adopted legislation last year that involved adopting the West Coast state’s emissions standards. But Virginia's House Republicans and Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Friday they will push to unlink Virginia’s standards. That comes after attorneys and state officials had weighed in this week saying Virginia is on a path toward adopting California’s new rules. Those rules require all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035.

FTC accuses data broker of selling sensitive location data

FTC accuses data broker of selling sensitive location data

Federal regulators have sued a data broker they accuse of selling sensitive geolocation data from millions of mobile devices. The data can be used to identify people and track their movements to and from sensitive locations, including reproductive health clinics, homeless shelters and places of worship. The Federal Trade Commission on Monday sued Idaho-based Kochava Inc. amid a charged debate over the privacy of individuals who may be seeking an abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling in June ending the constitutional protections for abortion. The data-broker industry has come under amplified scrutiny from Congress and regulators.

California phasing out gas vehicles in climate change fight

California phasing out gas vehicles in climate change fight

California has set itself on a path to end the era of gas-powered cars in the state. The policy approved Thursday by the California Air Resources Board is the world's most stringent set of rules for transitioning to electric vehicles. It doesn't ban the use of gas-powered cars or the sale of used ones. But it would require 100% of new sales of passenger cars, trucks and SUVs to be powered by electricity or hydrogen by 2035, with one-fifth allowed to be plug-in hybrids. The transformation will require 15 times more car chargers across the state and a more robust energy grid.

Equity is goal, not mandate, in California electric car rule

Equity is goal, not mandate, in California electric car rule

Discounted prices, car-share programs and more public chargers are among the ways California will try to make electric cars easier to buy and drive. But automakers will not be mandated to participate in equity programs aimed at making electric cars available to lower-income residents. Environmental justice advocates say that's a missed opportunity as the state envisions a gas-free future. Rules passed by the California Air Resources Board in August require 100% of new passenger vehicle sales to be electric, hybrid or zero-emission by 2035. People will still be able to buy used gas cars.

'Tape or chewing gum:' Twitter's lapses echo worldwide

'Tape or chewing gum:' Twitter's lapses echo worldwide

Twitter at its best is a tool to get a message out quickly, efficiently and directly, whether you're an activist or a local fire department. But it’s also a constant risk-and-reward calculation. A bombshell whistleblower report from Twitter’s former head of security alleges that the social media company has been negligently lax on cybersecurity and privacy protections for its users for years. The revelations could be especially concerning for those who use it to reach constituencies, get news out about emergencies as well as for political dissidents and activists in the crosshairs of hackers or other malicious actors.

Washington to follow California in phasing out gas vehicles

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says his state will follow California and prohibit the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The Seattle Times reports the specific regulations for Washington are yet to be created and the public will have the chance to weigh in. Inslee said in a tweet that "this is a critical milestone in our climate fight.” California’s policy requires 100% of new sales of passenger cars, trucks and SUVs to be powered by electricity or hydrogen by 2035, with one-fifth allowed to be plug-in hybrids. In 2020, Washington lawmakers passed a law directing the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards as they’re rolled out.

Groundbreaking advances emerging vehicle battery production

Groundbreaking advances emerging vehicle battery production

Kentucky has reached another stage in developing an electric vehicle battery sector. State and local officials attended a groundbreaking event Tuesday in Bowling Green for a $2 billion plant by a Japanese company that will create 2,000 jobs. The Envision AESC factory will produce battery cells and modules to power electric vehicles produced by multiple automakers. The operation is expected to power up to 300,000 vehicles annually by 2027. There are plans for a larger battery production operation in Kentucky. Ford and its battery partner will build twin battery plants outside Glendale in central Kentucky. That mega-project will create 5,000 jobs.

Watch Now: Related Video

Quitting booze for one month could drastically improve your life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News