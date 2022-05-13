 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Stocks rally, but still mark their 6th straight losing week

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street closed out another volatile week of trading with a broad rally Friday, though it wasn't nearly enough to keep the market from its sixth straight weekly drop, the longest such streak since 2011.

The S&P 500 climbed 2.4%. More than 90% of the companies in the benchmark index closed higher. The Nasdaq rose 3.8% as more gains in technology companies helped lift the tech-heavy index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.5%.

The upbeat finish still left the indexes with weekly losses of more than 2.4% each, extending the string of weekly declines to six weeks for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, while the Dow registered its seventh straight weekly drop.

Markets have been slumping since late March as traders worry that the Federal Reserve may not succeed in its delicate mission of slowing the economy enough to rein in the highest inflation in four decades without causing a recession.

People are also reading…

While there have been sudden rallies along the way, including a 2.5% gain for the S&P 500 in late April and a 3% gain in early May, the market has continued to lose ground since setting an all-time high at the start of the year.

That's not an unusual pattern on Wall Street when indexes are close to entering a bear market, or a decline of 20% or more from their most recent peak. The closest the S&P 500 has gotten to a bear market this year was Thursday, when it ended 18.1% below the peak it reached in January.

“If you look back at how bear markets unfold, they don’t go down every day, all day, all at once until the finish, they have pretty good rallies,” said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager with Globalt Investments. "This might be one of those big rallies that takes you back up somewhat before the market turns back down again.”

The S&P 500 rose 93.81 points to 4,023.89. The index is now down 15.6% for the year. The Dow gained 466.36 points to 32,196.66, while the Nasdaq rose 434.04 points to 11,805.

Smaller company stocks also staged a solid rally. The Russell 2000 gained 53.28 points, or 3.1%, to 1,792.67.

Twitter fell 9.7% after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he was putting his deal to acquire the social media company on hold. Tesla rose 5.7%.

Businesses have been struggling to keep up with increased demand for a wide range of products and goods amid supply chain and production problems. They've been raising prices on everything from food to clothing, which has been putting pressure on consumers and raising concerns about a pullback in spending and slower economic growth.

The Fed is attempting to temper the impact from rising inflation by pulling its benchmark short-term interest rate off its record low near zero, where it spent most of the pandemic. It also said it may continue to raise rates by double the usual amount at upcoming meetings. Investors are concerned that the central bank could cause a recession if it raises rates too high or too quickly.

The Labor Department issued reports this week that confirmed persistently high consumer prices and wholesale prices that affect businesses.

“There’s a lot of issues and rising inflation with a tightening Fed is not the greatest of market conditions, but at some point it’s priced in,” said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors.

Meanwhile, China's decision to lock down major cities amid worries about a COVID-19 resurgence have further strained supply chains and Russia's invasion of Ukraine raised already high energy and food costs globally.

Technology stocks led the gains Friday. Apple rose 3.2% and Microsoft rose 2.3%. The sector has been behind much of the broader market’s volatility throughout the week and has been slipping overall as investors prepare for higher interest rates, which tend to weigh most heavily on the priciest stocks.

Retailers and communications companies also made solid gains. Amazon jumped 5.7% and Google’s parent rose 2.8%.

Bond yields rose significantly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.93% from 2.82% late Thursday.

The price of U.S. crude oil rose 4.1% to settle at $110.49 per barrel. It's up about 50% for the year.

Investors have also been focusing on the latest round of corporate earnings to gain more insight into how inflation is impacting businesses and consumers. Several major retailers will report their results next week, including Walmart, Target and Home Depot.

Bitcoin steadied around $30,000 late Friday after dropping to around $25,420 earlier this week, its lowest level since December 2020, according to CoinDesk. Only six months ago it was over $66,000.

Veiga reported from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Detailed 'open source' news investigations are catching on

Detailed 'open source' news investigations are catching on

News organizations are using sophisticated new technologies to transform the way they conduct investigations. Much of it is publicly available, or “open-source” material from mobile phones, satellite images and security cameras, but it also extends to computer modeling and artificial intelligence. A reporting form that barely existed a decade ago is becoming an important part of journalism's future. The New York Times, which has sent part of its open source team to Ukraine to supplement traditional reporters, is a leader in the field. The Washington Post just announced that it was adding six people to its video forensics team, doubling its size.

FACT FOCUS: Gaping holes in the claim of 2K ballot ‘mules’

FACT FOCUS: Gaping holes in the claim of 2K ballot ‘mules’

A film debuting in over 270 theaters across the United States this week uses a flawed analysis of cellphone location data and ballot drop box surveillance footage to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election nearly 18 months after it ended. The film claims thousands of Democrat-aligned ballot “mules” were supposedly paid to illegally collect and drop off ballots in five battleground states, but experts say the claim is based on assumptions and improper data analysis. Dinesh D'Souza, the right-wing filmmaker who produced the film, and True the Vote, the nonprofit whose research fueled it, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Correction: Biden-Internet story

Correction: Biden-Internet story

In a story published May 9, 2022, about internet subsidies, The Associated Press erroneously referred to Hawaiian Telecom. The correct name is Hawaiian Telcom. 

Biden plugs manufacturing initiative at Ohio metal company

Biden plugs manufacturing initiative at Ohio metal company

President Joe Biden is pledging that 3D printing technology will help return factory jobs to the U.S. and reduce inflationary pressures. He went to Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday to highlight commitments by five major U.S. manufacturers to boost their reliance on small and medium American firms for 3D printing. GE Aviation, Honeywell, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and Siemens Energy have agreed to take part in the program. Biden is pressing Congress to approve a stalled competition and innovation bill that the Democratic president says is critical to bolstering domestic manufacturing and helping solve a semiconductor shortage.

Wordle whoops: Times changes puzzle to avoid fraught word

Wordle whoops: Times changes puzzle to avoid fraught word

The New York Times scrambled to change its Wordle game on Monday to avoid a puzzle answer that might be seen as some sort of commentary on the news. The Times says its game, which gives users six tries to guess a different five-letter word each day had “fetus” as its original answer on Monday. The newspaper said it was “entirely unintentional and a coincidence" that the word came up less than a week after a leaked report suggested the U.S. Supreme Court was about to change the nation's abortion policy. The Times said ‘fetus’ had been loaded into the game before the newspaper even bought it, and changed to a different word because it intends games to be an escape from the news.

Tech sector leads stocks lower as inflation remains high

Tech sector leads stocks lower as inflation remains high

Stocks fell on Wall Street Wednesday, led by more drops in technology companies, after a report on inflation came in worse than feared. The S&P 500 fell 1.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell less, 1%. Treasury yields initially jumped following the inflation report but later fell back. Wall Street has been transfixed on the nation’s high inflation, and where it’s heading, because it’s causing the Federal Reserve to yank the supports it propped under markets for most of the pandemic. U.S. crude oil prices rose 6%. 

Asian stocks follow Wall St down on rate hike, economy fears

Asian stocks follow Wall St down on rate hike, economy fears

Asian stocks have followed Wall Street lower as fears increased that U.S. rate hikes to fight inflation might stall economic growth. Market benchmarks in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney fell. Shanghai advanced. Oil prices fell more than $1 but stayed above $100 per barrel. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index tumbled 3.2% on Monday, hitting its lowest point in more than a year. The Federal Reserve is trying to cool inflation that is running at a four-decade high might trigger an economic downturn. That adds to pressure from Russia’s war on Ukraine and a Chinese slowdown.

Sources: Hyundai to set $7B US plant during Biden Asia visit

Sources: Hyundai to set $7B US plant during Biden Asia visit

A U.S. official familiar with the project says South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Group is expected to announce its plans next week to build a massive electric vehicle plant near Savannah, Georgia. Hyundai is finalizing the anticipated announcement as Joe Biden is set to travel to South Korea next week for the first Asia visit of his presidency. Georgia sources say Hyundai will invest more than $7 billion and hire as many as 8,500 employees. The sources spoke anonymously, citing a lack of authorization to comment. The announcement would come days before Georgia's primary election with incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp trying to fend off a challenge from ex-U.S. Sen. David Perdue.

Asian stocks mixed, China gains ahead of US price data

Asian stocks mixed, China gains ahead of US price data

Shares are mixed in Asia with Chinese benchmarks pressing higher after a rally in technology companies helped reverse most of an early slide on Wall Street. The S&P 500 wound up 0.2% higher as big technology stocks, which have been swinging sharply both up and down recently, helped counter losses elsewhere in the market. The Nasdaq composite rose 1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%. Investors are awaiting the release of U.S. inflation data. The pace of price increases will influence the Federal Reserve’s strategy on interest rates and could put the brakes on the recovery from the pandemic.  

Biden administration to release $45B for nationwide internet

Biden administration to release $45B for nationwide internet

The Biden administration is taking the first steps to release $45 billion to ensure every U.S. resident has access to high-speed internet by roughly 2028. The administration is inviting governors and other leaders Friday to start the application process. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is overseeing the distribution. Raimondo is traveling to North Carolina and says universal access to broadband internet would be akin to the electrification of rural America during the 1930s, a recognition the internet is a utility needed for U.S. residents to function in today’s economy. The funding is part of the $65 billion for broadband in the $1 trillion infrastructure package President Joe Biden signed into law last November.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Do you need to protect your phone number?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News