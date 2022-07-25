 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Stocks closing mixed; Investors brace for Fed meeting

  • Updated
  • 0

Wall Street capped a choppy day of trading with a mixed finish for stock indexes Monday, as investors brace for another sharp interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this week as the central bank combats inflation.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% after fluctuating between gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.4%.

Smaller company stocks fared better than the broader market, sending the Russell 2000 0.6% higher.

The major indexes are coming off solid gains last week following a mix of mostly better-than-expected reports on corporate profits. Falling yields in the bond market also helped, easing the pressure on stocks after expectations for rate hikes by the Fed sent yields soaring much of this year.

People are also reading…

On Wednesday, most economists expect the Fed to announce a three-quarter percentage point hike in its short-term rate, a second consecutive hefty increase that it hasn’t otherwise implemented since 1994. It would put the Fed’s benchmark rate in a range of 2.25% to 2.5%, the highest since 2018.

Wall Street will closely watch a news conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday to get a sense of policymakers' next steps.

“The only question is will Powell sound a little less hawkish in his press conference, which could allow the market to continue to breathe a sigh of relief," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

The U.S. economy is slowing, but healthy hiring shows it isn't yet in recession, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” She spoke ahead of a slew of economic reports due this week that will shed light on an economy currently besieged by rampant inflation.

Since the Fed laste met in June, the government has reported that inflation accelerated to a 9.1% annual rate, the most since 1981.

Still, some early signs suggest that inflation may be cooling from red-hot levels. Auto club AAA said on its website as of Monday that the average price of a gallon of regular gas is $4.36 per gallon. That’s down 16 cents from a week ago, and 55 cents cheaper than late June, when the average price was $4.91 per gallon. Crude oil prices have fallen nearly 10% this month alone.

Outside of the Fed meeting, the week's highest-profile report will likely be Thursday, when the Commerce Department releases its first estimate of the economy’s output in the April-June quarter. Some economists forecast it may show a contraction for the second quarter in a row. The economy shrank 1.6% in the January-March quarter. Two straight negative readings is informally considered a recession.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 5.21 points to close at 3,966.84 Monday. The Dow gained 90.75 points to 31,990.04, and the Nasdaq fell 51.45 points to 11,782.67. The Russell 2000 added 10.89 points to 1,817.77.

Energy companies, banks and health care stocks helped lift the market Monday. Exxon Mobil rose 3.3% and Bank of America added 0.9%. UnitedHealth Group gained 1.5%.

Losses by technology and communications stocks kept indexes' gains in check. Chipmaker Nvidia fell 1.7% and Meta closed 1.6% lower.

Restaurant chains, retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending also fell. Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants dropped 2.1%, while Dollar Tree fell 2.1%.

World Wrestling Entertainment jumped 8.4% after CEO Vince McMahon retired Friday amid an investigation into alleged misconduct.

Weber slumped 12.6% after the Illinois-based grill maker announced the departure of CEO Chris Scherzinger. It also pulled its 2022 forecast and suspended its dividend.

Newmont slid 13.2% for the biggest decline in the S&P 500 after the gold miner’s second-quarter earnings fell sharply from a year earlier amid higher costs and weaker gold prices.

Bond yields rose. The two-year Treasury yield, which tends to move with expectations for the Fed, rose to 3.04% from 2.97% late Friday. The 10-year yield, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 2.81% from 2.78%.

Earnings were mostly quiet, but pick up later this week when technology heavyweights like Apple, Meta, Microsoft and Amazon all report their results. Other big companies reporting this week include Coca-Cola and McDonald’s, where investors may look to see the impact of inflation on these inflation-conscious, consumer-facing companies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Japanese firm shifts copper foil plans from SC to Georgia

A Japanese company will build a $150 million plant to make copper foil for electric vehicle batteries in Augusta, Georgia. Wednesday’s announcement switches the location for the Nippon Denkai plant from one originally announced next to the company’s existing plant in Camden, South Carolina. The company says it could eventually triple production at the Georgia site. That would raise investment to $450 million and create 250 jobs over the next five years. Nippon Denkai says the Augusta site has room for expansion, allows for more advanced equipment and has cheaper electricity prices. The company says expanding battery manufacturing will drive a big increase in demand for copper foil.

Deal for $5.5B Hyundai plant in Georgia nears final approval

Deal for $5.5B Hyundai plant in Georgia nears final approval

Georgia officials are close to finalizing a deal with automaker Hyundai to build a $5.5 billion electric car plant near Savannah. An economic development agency representing four Savannah-area counties approved its portions of the agreement Tuesday, including an economic incentives package. Details won't be released until state officials and Hyundai also sign the deal. Hyundai plans to hire at least 8,100 to work at the Georgia plant, which is scheduled to open in 2025. State and local governments spent $61 million to purchase the plant site and $66 million to prepare it. Incentives include an income tax credit worth an estimated $213 million.

Hyundai gets $1.8B in aid to build electric cars in Georgia

Hyundai gets $1.8B in aid to build electric cars in Georgia

The state of Georgia and local governments are giving Hyundai Motor Group incentives worth $1.8 billion to build electric vehicles in the state. That's according to the signed agreement disclosed by state officials Friday. The company announced in May that it will invest $5.5 billion in its first U.S. plant dedicated to electric vehicles near Savannah. It's the largest economic development deal in Georgia's history, with a promise of creating 8,100 direct jobs. State officials for the first time Friday disclosed tax breaks and other incentives being given to close the deal with Hyundai. The package comes to nearly $228,000 per job.

Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition

Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition

A bill to boost semiconductor production in the United States has managed to do nearly the unthinkable — unite Sen. Bernie Sanders and the tea party. The bill making its way through the Senate is a top priority of the Biden administration. It would subsidize computer chip manufacturers through grants and tax breaks when they build or expand chip plants in the U.S. Supporters say the U.S. must join other nations courting the chip industry or risk losing a secure supply of semiconductors. But Sanders and a wide range of conservative lawmakers, think tanks and media outlets have a different take on the bill. They call the effort “corporate welfare.”

Jury: Tesla just 1% to blame for teen driver's fiery crash

Jury: Tesla just 1% to blame for teen driver's fiery crash

A jury in Florida has found Tesla just 1% negligent for disabling a speed limiter on an electric car involved in a fiery crash that killed two teens. Tuesday's verdict places 90% of the blame on the 18-year-old driver. Barret Riley and his friend were killed just as they were set to graduate from high school. Jurors also found the teen's father 9% responsible for enabling what Tesla called a history of speeding and reckless driving. The verdict awards $6 million in damages to the boy's mother and $4.5 million to his father.

Researchers: Chinese-made GPS tracker highly vulnerable

Researchers: Chinese-made GPS tracker highly vulnerable

Cybersecurity researchers say a popular Chinese-made automotive GPS tracker used in 169 countries has severe software vulnerabilities. Because it is used by law enforcement, militaries and Fortune 50 companies it could potentially pose a danger to life and limb, national security and supply chains.  A report by the Boston cybersecurity firm BitSight says attackers could remotely hijack device-equipped vehicles by cutting off fuel and otherwise wresting control of them.  It recommends users immediately disable the MV720 GPS tracker until a fix becomes available.  The U.S. Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency planned to issue an advisory Tuesday about the tracker after unsuccessful attempts to get the manufacturer to produce a fix.

Lawsuit: Chicago police misused ShotSpotter in murder case

Lawsuit: Chicago police misused ShotSpotter in murder case

A federal lawsuit filed Thursday alleges Chicago police misused “unreliable” gunshot detection technology in investigating a grandfather from the city’s South Side who was charged with killing a neighbor. The lawsuit filed by the MacArthur Justice Center at Northwestern University’s law school seeks damages from the city on behalf of 65-year-old Michael Williams, who says he still suffers from a tremor in his hand that developed while he was locked up in jail for nearly a year. The Associated Press reported last year that a judge dismissed his case at the request of prosecutors, who said they had insufficient evidence.

Automakers targeting average households with new crop of EVs

Automakers targeting average households with new crop of EVs

In their first rollouts of electric vehicles, America’s automakers targeted people who value short-range economy cars. Then came EVs for luxury buyers and drivers of pickups and delivery vans. Now, the companies are zeroing in at the heart of the market: The compact SUV. In their drive to have EVs dominate vehicle sales in coming years, the automakers are promoting their new models as having the range, price and features to rival their gas-powered competitors. Some are so far proving quite popular. Ford’s $45,000-plus Mustang Mach E is sold out for the model year. General Motors’ Chevrolet brand just introduced an electric version of its Blazer, also starting around $45,000, when it goes on sale next summer.

Court: Kansas election chief's software change violated law

Court: Kansas election chief's software change violated law

The Kansas Court of Appeals has ruled that the state's top elections official violated the state's open records law when he had office computer software altered so that it could no longer produce data sought by a voting-rights advocate. The decision directed a trial-court judge to order Secretary of State Scott Schwab to reverse the change so that the software can again produce a statewide report on provisional ballots. Those ballots are cast when election officials have doubts about whether someone is eligible to vote. The data was sought by founder Davis Hammet of the voting-rights group Loud Light. The appeals panel said Schwab's action improperly concealed a public record.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Frequent nappers could experience health issues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News