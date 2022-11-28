 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

States settle with Google, iHeartMedia over misleading ads

  • Updated
  • 0

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission and a handful of states announced settlements Monday with Google and iHeartMedia related to misleading radio advertisements about a Google cellphone.

The settlements stem from complaints alleging Google paid to have radio personalities endorse and talk about their personal experiences using the Pixel 4, one of the company's cellphones, according to California Attorney General Rob Bonta. At the time, the phone wasn't available and many of the radio DJs had not used it, Bonta said.

The ads ran more than 23,000 times across 10 media markets, including Los Angeles and San Francisco, Bonta's office said.

Google will pay $9 million and iHeartMedia will pay $400,000, Bonta's office said. iHeartMedia is the largest owner of radio stations in the nation. Some smaller radio stations also ran the ads.

People are also reading…

“Google tried to take shortcuts in advertising its products, and now it’s paying the price,” Bonta said in a statement. “Asking DJs to share personal experiences about a product they had not used is misleading — and a violation of state consumer protection laws."

The radio advertisements aired in late 2019 and early 2020.

California's complaint includes a script given to radio personalities that included first-person language about using the phone's camera to take photos at night for events like football games and meteor showers, as well as using the phone's voice activation system.

“These Radio Personalities did not own or regularly use a Pixel 4 and had not used a Pixel 4 to take pictures at night, as indicated in scripts," according to the complaint.

Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York and Texas and the Federal Trade Commission were part of the settlements.

Of the settlement money, California will receive nearly $3 million. The money will be split between the state and Alameda County, where the case was filed, and be used to enforce consumer protection laws, a spokeswoman for Bonta said.

The settlement bars Google from making misrepresentations in endorsements of its products for 20 years. The company will also be required to regularly report to California about its compliance with the settlement.

Google did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment, and iHeartMedia spokesperson Wendy Goldberg declined to comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kim's daughter appears again, heating up succession debate

Kim's daughter appears again, heating up succession debate

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s daughter made a public appearance again, this time with missile scientists and more honorific titles as her father’s “most beloved” or “precious” child. She’s only about 10, but her new, bold photos released Sunday by state media are deepening the debate over whether she’s being primed as a successor. She took group photos with scientists and others involved in what the reports called the test-launch of its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this month. South Korea's spy service said last week that she is Kim’s second child, Ju Ae, who is approximately 10 years old.

European Parliament website affected by cyberattack

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola says the legislature’s web site has come under a Russian cyberattack only hours after it overwhelmingly backed a resolution calling Russia a state sponsor of terrorism. Metsola said the parliament “is under a sophisticated cyberattack. A pro-Kremlin group has claimed responsibility.” A spokesman said that the website “is currently impacted from outside due to high levels of external network traffic.” He added that “this traffic is related to a DDOS attack (Distributed Denial of Service) event.”

Foxconn apologizes for pay dispute at China factory

Foxconn apologizes for pay dispute at China factory

The company that assembles Apple Inc.’s iPhones has apologized for a pay dispute that set off employee protests at a factory where anti-virus controls have slowed production. Employees complained Foxconn Technology Group changed the terms of wages offered to attract them to the factory in the central city of Zhengzhou. Foxconn is trying to rebuild its workforce after employees walked out over complaints about unsafe conditions. Foxconn blamed a “technical error” while adding new employees and promised they would receive the wages they were promised. During the protests this week, police beat and kicked employees at the factory. The dispute comes as the ruling Communist Party tries to contain a surge in infections without shutting down factories.

Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk

Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk

Ford is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide because a cracked fuel injector can spill fuel or leak vapors onto a hot engine and cause fires. The recall covers Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs from the 2020 through 2023 model years with 1.5-liter, three-cylinder engines. But the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker says it’s not recommending that owners stop driving the vehicles or park them outdoors. That's because fires are rare and generally don’t happen when the engines are off. Dealers will update engine-control software so it detects a cracked injector. Drivers will get a dashboard message to get service. They’ll also install a tube to drain fuel from the cylinder head and away from hot surfaces.

US FCC bans sales, import of Chinese tech from Huawei, ZTE

US FCC bans sales, import of Chinese tech from Huawei, ZTE

The U.S. is banning the sale of communications equipment made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE and restricting the use of some China-made video surveillance systems, citing an “unacceptable risk” to national security. The five-member Federal Communications Commission said Friday it has voted unanimously to adopt new rules that will block the importation or sale of certain technology products that pose security risks. It’s the latest in a years-long escalation of U.S. restrictions of Chinese technology that began with President Donald Trump and has continued under President Joe Biden’s administration.

Hyundai announces new Georgia plant's $1B parts supplier

Hyundai announces new Georgia plant's $1B parts supplier

South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced a second large supplier for its new electric car plant on the Georgia coast. Officials say Hyundai Mobis plans to invest nearly $1 billion in a new facility in Bryan County that could employ around 1,500 workers. The plant in Richmond Hill will make powertrains for Hyundai’s electric vehicles manufactured at its new plant scheduled to open in 2025 west of Savannah. It will also make components for a Kia plant in West Point and another Hyundai plant in Montgomery, Alabama.

US stocks wobble to a mixed close, indexes keep weekly gains

US stocks wobble to a mixed close, indexes keep weekly gains

Stocks wobbled to a mixed close on Wall Street, but every major index notched weekly gains in a holiday-shortened week. The S&P 500 edged lower Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose and the Nasdaq fell. Technology stocks were the biggest drags on the broader market. Markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and closed at 1 p.m. Eastern Friday. Long-term bond yields were relatively stable and crude oil prices fell. Global shares were mixed amid worries about China’s lockdowns and restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

$740M in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far

$740M in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far

The company tasked with locking down the assets in the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX says it has managed to recover and secure $740 million in assets so far. That's a fraction of the potential billions likely missing from bankrupt company’s coffers. The numbers were disclosed on Wednesday by cryptocurrency custodial company BitGo, which FTX hired in the hours after the company filed for bankruptcy on November 11.

Mexico's domestic airline industry in shambles

Mexico's domestic airline industry in shambles

Mexico’s domestic airline industry is in shambles, plagued by safety problems, a downgrade of Mexico’s safety rating, and vandalism. This week alone, passengers missed connections because thieves had cut the fiber optic cables leading into the Mexico City airport, forcing immigration authorities to return to paper forms. The internet outage came almost one month after aviation and transportation authorities were forced to suspend routine medical, physical and licensing exams because the government’s computer systems were hacked. And on May 7, there was a near-miss between two planes at the airport.

LG Chem to build $3.2B battery cathode plant in Tennessee

Tennessee officials have announced plans to invest $3.2 billion to develop a cathode materials plant for electric vehicle batteries. The manufacturing facility will be built in Clarksville, Tennessee and create more than 850 jobs, according to a memorandum of understanding signed by the state of Tennessee and South Korea-based LG Chem. Construction will begin next year with the goal to start mass production in 2025. Once operational, the goal is to produce 120,000 tons of cathode battery materials annually — or enough to power 1.2 million electric vehicle batteries.

Watch Now: Related Video

This Christmas Tree hack is a must see

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News