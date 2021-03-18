Seriously, stop sharing your vaccine cards on social media

Many of us (perhaps my editor included) may be desensitized to the risks given how much information we assume is already available online about us -- either because we posted it ourselves, it's been harvested from public data or because it was dumped as part of a previous security breach. But Rachel Tobac, an ethical hacker who specializes in social engineering, said one of the biggest concerns around the vaccine card trend is that the information is visible all in one place and easy to access.

"Posting an unedited vaccination card, unfortunately, makes it much easier for a criminal to target a specific person," she said. In some cases, a person's medical record number is listed on the card. "To gain access to sensitive medical records over the phone, having the medical record number, last name, and date of birth -- all of which are listed on the vaccination card -- are all I need to authenticate as that individual and gain access to sensitive details."

A cybercriminal could attempt to impersonate you and call your healthcare company to learn about your medical history or diagnoses, cancel upcoming procedures, change prescription doses and more.