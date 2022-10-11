 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Seller exploits gun-buyback loophole with help of 3D printer

  • Updated
  • 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's attorney general has changed the rules of a state gun buyback program after a participant exploited the system by using a 3D printer to make firearm parts in bulk that he then turned in for $21,000 in gift cards.

The seller, who identified himself by a pseudonym, said he traveled from West Virginia to a gun buyback Aug. 27 in Utica, New York, to take advantage of a loophole in the program — and to demonstrate that buybacks are futile in an era of printable weapons.

At the buyback, he turned in 60 printed auto sears, small devices that can convert firearms into fully automatic weapons. Under the rules of the buyback, hosted by Attorney General Letitia James’ office and city police, that entitled him to $350 for each of the printed parts, including a $100 premium, since they were deemed “ghost guns” lacking serial numbers.

People are also reading…

The seller, who declined to provide his real name, said in an email to The Associated Press on Monday that the prospect of making money was enticing, but that the big reason he took part in the buyback was to send a message.

He called the idea of buybacks “ridiculously stupid,” adding that “the people running this event are horribly uneducated about guns, gun crime, and the laws surrounding the regulation of guns.”

James’ office said it responded to the exploited loophole by giving buyback personnel more discretion to determine the value of weapons being handed in, and setting a standard that all 3D-printed guns accepted by the program must be capable of being fired more than once.

The new rules were in place by Sept. 17, when the attorney general's office hosted a gun buyback in the Syracuse suburb of Camillus.

“It’s shameful that this individual exploited a program that has successfully taken thousands of guns off the streets to protect our communities from gun violence,” James’ office said in a statement.

Buybacks are a popular way for government officials to try to get guns off the streets, typically with a promise of no questions asked, and amnesty for someone who turns in an illegal weapon.

Some firearms turned in to those programs are legally owned. Others are relinquished by people who aren't allowed to own weapons or are turning in guns that have been illegally altered.

The rule change by James comes as state and federal officials attempt to deal with the proliferation of ghost guns. President Joe Biden announced in April changes to the definition of a firearm under federal law to include unfinished parts, which would include those made by 3D printers.

The New York attorney general’s office has been hosting buybacks since 2013. James has recently warned that ghost guns are fueling a “gun violence epidemic” and sees buybacks as part of the solution, as do police forces in Syracuse and elsewhere.

“We have partnered with local police throughout the state to recover more than 3,500 guns, and one individual’s greedy behavior won’t deter us from fighting for public safety for all New Yorkers,” her office said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden: IBM investment to help in tech competition with China

Biden: IBM investment to help in tech competition with China

President Joe Biden says a $20 billion investment by IBM in New York’s Hudson River Valley will help give the United States a technological edge against China. He hailed the company's expansion during an appearance Thursday in Poughkeepsie, New York, with two House Democrats in competitive races in next month’s critical elections. The president cites IBM’s commitment as part of a larger manufacturing boom, spurred by this summer’s passage of a $280 billion measure intended to boost the semiconductor industry and scientific research. He says that legislation was needed for national and economic security and that “the Chinese Communist Party actively lobbied against” it.

Biden order promises EU citizens better data privacy

Biden order promises EU citizens better data privacy

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order designed to allay European concerns that U.S. intelligence agencies are illegally spying on them. It promises strengthened safeguards against data collection abuses and creates a forum for legal challenges. Friday's order builds on a preliminary agreement Biden announced in March with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a bid to end a yearslong battle over the safety of EU citizens data that tech companies store in the U.S. The order narrows the scope of intelligence gathering to “validated intelligence priorities” and will create an independent court to review complaints. It's now up to the 27-member EU to assess.

Rivian recalling nearly all its vehicles over loose fastener

Rivian recalling nearly all its vehicles over loose fastener

Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive says it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers’ ability to steer. The company founded in 2009 said Friday it is recalling about 13,000 vehicles because a fastener connecting the vehicles’ front upper-control arm and steering knuckle may not be torqued enough. It said there have been seven reports potentially related to the issue, but no injuries have been reported. The company based in Irvine, California, said the fix would only take a few minutes, and it expects to be able to repair them all in about 30 days, with customer collaboration.

Indian workers rescued from job scams in Southeast Asia

Indian workers rescued from job scams in Southeast Asia

India's government says it has rescued about 130 Indian workers from Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos after they were lured by agents for fake job opportunities in the information technology sector in Thailand. A spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry says some fraudulent IT companies appear to be engaged in digital scamming and forged cryptocurrencies, and that the Indian workers were held captive and forced to commit cyber fraud. He says the companies appear to be operating through agents in Dubai, Bangkok and some Indian cities and are recruiting Indian workers through social media advertisements for fake highly lucrative jobs in Thailand.

US, UK hold drone drill in Persian Gulf after Iran seizures

US, UK hold drone drill in Persian Gulf after Iran seizures

The U.S. Navy has held a joint drone drill with the United Kingdom in the Persian Gulf. The drill Friday tested the same unmanned surveillance ships that Iran twice has seized in recent months in the Middle East. The exercise comes as the U.S. Navy separately told commercial shippers in the wider region that it would continue using drones in the Middle East and warned against interfering with their operations. The drone drill also comes as tensions between the U.S. and Iran on the seas remain high amid stalled negotiations over its tattered nuclear deal with world powers and as protests sweep the Islamic Republic.

Commerce tightens export controls on high end chips to China

Commerce tightens export controls on high end chips to China

The Commerce Department is tightening export controls to limit China’s ability to get advanced computing chips, develop and maintain supercomputers, and make advanced semiconductors. The department said Friday that its updated export controls are focusing on these areas because China can use the chips, supercomputers and semiconductors to create advanced military systems including weapons of mass destruction; commit human rights abuses and improve the speed and accuracy of its military decision making, planning, and logistics.

Michigan board approves $400 million to advance EV batteries

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation has approved $400 million in incentives for two electric vehicle battery factories. The plants will cost an estimated $4 billion and bring 4,500 jobs to the state. Now lawmakers must approve the incentives that would come from a fund Michigan created to help land major business expansions. Energy-storage company Our Next Energy plans its $1.6 billion factory in a township outside Detroit. The Chinese manufacturer Gotion plans a $2.4 billion plant in Big Rapids in northern Michigan. President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act requires batteries to be made in the USA for electric vehicles to qualify for a federal tax credit of up to $7,500.

Denial-of-service attacks knock US airport websites offline

Denial-of-service attacks knock US airport websites offline

The websites for some major U.S. airports appear to be recovering after having gone offline. Officials say flights have not been affected. A spokesman for Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said Monday that the external website was down earlier in the day. He says IT and security people are investigating. It's a similar story across the country, as parts of the website for Los Angeles International Airport also were disrupted. A spokeswoman says LAX notified the FBI and the Transportation Security Administration. Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for similar attacks on state government websites.

White House unveils artificial intelligence 'Bill of Rights'

White House unveils artificial intelligence 'Bill of Rights'

The Biden administration has unveiled a set of far-reaching goals aimed at averting harms caused by the rise of artificial intelligence systems, including guidelines for how to protect people’s personal data and limit surveillance. Officials say the Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights does not set out specific enforcement actions, but instead is intended as a White House call to action for the U.S. government to safeguard digital rights in an AI-fueled world. The Office of White House Science and Technology Policy on Tuesday highlighted various federal agencies’ commitments to weighing new rules and studying the specific impacts of AI technologies.

Stocks rise as investors await inflation, earnings updates

Stocks rise as investors await inflation, earnings updates

Stocks shook off an early stumble and marched higher on Wall Street as investors wait for information on inflation and corporate earnings. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% in afternoon trading Tuesday. The Nasdaq composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose. U.S. stocks are coming off four straight losses. Worries about a looming recession have been weighing heavily on markets in recent weeks, and there was little help from the International Monetary Fund's latest forecast. The global lending agency cut its forecast for global growth next year to 2.7%, down from the 2.9% it estimated in July.

Watch Now: Related Video

How hypertension can affect your cognitive ability

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News