 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Researchers: AI in connected cars eased rush hour congestion

  • 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — As millions of people travel the interstates this Thanksgiving, many will encounter patches of traffic at a standstill for no apparent reason — no construction or accident. Researchers say the problem is you.

Human drivers just don't do a good job of navigating dense traffic conditions, but an experiment using artificial intelligence in Nashville last week means help could be on the way. In the experiment, specially equipped cars were able to ease rush hour congestion on Interstate-24, researcher Daniel Work said on Tuesday. In addition to lessening driver frustration, Work said less stop-and-go driving means fuel savings and, by extension, less pollution.

The professor of civil and environmental engineering at Vanderbilt University is one of a group of engineers and mathematicians from universities around the U.S. who have been studying the problem of phantom traffic jams after a simple experiment in Japan a dozen years ago showed how they develop. Researchers there put about 20 human drivers on a circular track and asked them to drive at a constant speed. Before long, traffic went from a smooth flow to a series of stops and starts.

People are also reading…

“Phantom traffic jams are created by drivers like you and me,” Work explained.

One person taps the brakes for whatever reason. The person behind them takes a second to respond and has to brake even harder. The next person has to brake even harder. The wave of braking continues until many cars are at a standstill. Then, as traffic clears, the drivers accelerate too quickly, causing more braking and yet another jam.

“We know that one car braking suddenly can have a huge impact,” Work said.

Last week's experiment showed that a few cars driving slowly and steadily could have an impact as well, for the better.

The experiment utilized 100 cars that travelled in loops on a 15-mile section of I-24 from about 6 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. each morning. Working on the premise that if 5% of the cars on the road were acting together, they could lessen the prevalence of phantom traffic jams, the researchers equipped those 100 cars to communicate wirelessly, sending traffic information back and forth.

They also took advantage of the adaptive cruise control that is already an option on many new vehicles. This technology lets the driver set a car to cruise at a certain speed, but the car automatically slows down and speeds up as needed to keep a safe distance from the car in front. In the experiment, the adaptive cruise control was modified to react to the overall traffic flow — including what was happening far ahead — using artificial intelligence.

The cars’ decision-making occurred on two levels, Work said. At the cloud level, information about traffic conditions was used to create an overall speed plan. That plan was then broadcast to the cars, which used artificial intelligence algorithms to determine the best action to take. The researchers were able to evaluate the effect the connected cars had on morning traffic flow using a special 4-mile stretch of I-24 outfitted with 300 pole-mounted sensors.

The experiment is a project of the CIRCLES consortium, a group that includes several automakers and the U.S. Energy and Transportation departments. Other lead researchers are based at the University of California, Berkeley; Temple University; and Rutgers University-Camden.

Liam Pedersen is deputy general manager for research at Nissan, a CIRCLES consortium partner who was in Nashville last week for the experiment. He said one of the exciting things about it is that it builds on technology that is already in many new cars.

“This is not autonomous driving,” he said. “This is something we could realize very soon.”

Asked if automakers will be willing to cooperate to ease traffic, Pedersen said, “I certainly hope so, because the system works best when lots and lots of cars participate.”

Last week's experiment built off one Work and his colleagues conducted in 2017 at the University of Arizona. That repeated the Japanese experiment, this time with a single self-driving car thrown into the mix. The self-driving car smoothed the flow of traffic so that there was 98% less braking. That led to a 40% increase in fuel efficiency and a 14% increase in distance driven.

Researchers are still crunching the numbers on last week's experiment, but Work said it "demonstrated that these jams can be reduced through the novel automated vehicle technologies we developed. It’s unquestionable that enhanced automotive technology can significantly reduce phantom traffic jams when implemented at scale.”

Still, he cautioned that the technology is not going to suddenly eliminate congestion.

“When there are more cars on the road than the road can support, there will always be traffic,” he said. "But this can make that congestion less painful.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Twitter risks fraying as engineers exit over Musk upheaval

Twitter risks fraying as engineers exit over Musk upheaval

Elon Musk’s managerial bomb-throwing at Twitter has so thinned the ranks of the software engineers who keep it up and running that programmers who were fired or resigned this week say Twitter may soon fray so badly it could actually crash. Musk ended a very public argument with nearly two dozen coders over how to proceed by ordering them fired. Hundreds of engineers then quit after he gave anyone not “extremely hardcore” until Thursday to abandon ship with severance. The newest round of departures means the platform is losing workers just at it is gearing up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup that begins Sunday, one of the busiest events on Twitter.

UK PM Sunak makes surprise trip to Kyiv, boosts defense aid

UK PM Sunak makes surprise trip to Kyiv, boosts defense aid

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised 125 anti-aircraft guns and other air-defense technology as he made an unannounced visit Saturday — his first — to Ukraine’s snow-blanketed capital. In Kyiv, Sunak held talks Saturday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The air-defense package was valued at 50 million pounds ($60 million). It comes as Russia has been pounding Ukraine’s power grid and other key infrastructure from the air, causing widespread blackouts for millions of Ukrainians amid frigid weather. The defensive weapons aim to counter the drones Russia bought from Iran. Sunak noted that the U.K. has given Ukraine $2.7 billion in military aid and pledged: “We will do the same again next year.”

Australia sticks to US nuclear subs despite French criticism

Australia sticks to US nuclear subs despite French criticism

Australia’s prime minister says he remains committed to building a fleet of submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology despite the French president describing the plan as a “confrontation with China.” The previous Australian government infuriated President Emmanuel Macron last year by canceling a contract for a French-built fleet of conventionally powered submarines and opting instead for nuclear-powered versions. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has stood by Australia's embrace of U.S. nuclear technology since he was elected in May. Macron has told reporters that French diesel-electric submarines are acceptable, but nuclear-powered ones are in confrontation with China. Albanese said on Friday he stands by his pursuit of a nuclear-powered submarine fleet.

LG Chem to build $3.2B battery cathode plant in Tennessee

Tennessee officials have announced plans to invest $3.2 billion to develop a cathode materials plant for electric vehicle batteries. The manufacturing facility will be built in Clarksville, Tennessee and create more than 850 jobs, according to a memorandum of understanding signed by the state of Tennessee and South Korea-based LG Chem. Construction will begin next year with the goal to start mass production in 2025. Once operational, the goal is to produce 120,000 tons of cathode battery materials annually — or enough to power 1.2 million electric vehicle batteries.

Asian shares gain after earnings-fueled rally on Wall Street

Asian shares gain after earnings-fueled rally on Wall Street

Asian shares have risen after solid earnings pushed retailers higher on Wall Street ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. Benchmarks rose in Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney but fell in Shanghai. Markets were closed in Japan for a holiday. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a point to 4.25%. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 1.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.2%. The Nasdaq composite added 1.4%. Treasury yields slipped. Best Buy soared more than 12% after the Minneapolis-based consumer electronics chain did better than analysts expected and said a decline in sales for the year will not be as bad as it had projected earlier.

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts: Split-ticket voting in Arizona is not a sign of fraud. A clip from a CNN interview does not show the board of supervisors chairman of Arizona's Maricopa County admitting to election misconduct. The fact that Florida reports election results faster than other states does not mean that those states are committing fraud. U.S. aid to Ukraine was not laundered back to the Democratic Party through the failed cryptocurrency exchange firm FTX.

Battle over the iPhone app store spills into appeals court

Battle over the iPhone app store spills into appeals court

Apple and the company behind the popular video game Fortnite squared off Monday before three federal appellate judges who will decide the next round in a high-stakes battle over whether the iPhone app store is an illegal monopoly that stifles competition and drives up consumer prices. The oral arguments came 14 months after a lower court judge issued a ruling largely preserved Apple’s exclusive control over the apps allowed on the more than 1 billion iPhones currently in use worldwide. Much of Monday's 75-minute session revolved around the so-called “walled garden” Apple has built to protect the app store.

Consumers could pay price if railroads, unions can't agree

Consumers could pay price if railroads, unions can't agree

Consumers could quickly start seeing higher gas prices and shortages of some of their favorite groceries if railroads aren’t able to agree on contracts with al 12 of their unions ahead of next month’s deadline after the latest rejection vote Monday. Congress may ultimately have to step in to protect the economy. Monday’s votes by the two biggest railroad unions follows the decision by three other unions to reject their deals with the railroads that the Biden administration helped broker before the original strike deadline in September. Seven other smaller unions have approved the five-year deals that include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. But all 12 must approve the contracts to prevent a strike.

NY gov signs novel law that limits cryptomining, for now

New York is tapping the brakes on the spread of cryptocurrency mining. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a first-in-the-nation law Tuesday. The measure sets a two-year pause moratorium on new and renewed air permits for fossil fuel power plants used for energy-intensive “proof-of-work” cryptocurrency mining. That's a term for the computational process that records and secures transactions in bitcoin and similar forms of digital money. Environmentalists said the state was undermining its climate goals by letting cryptomining operations run their own natural gas-burning power plants. Cryptocurrency advocates argued that the measure would crimp New York’s economic development and singled out crypto while not addressing other fossil fuel use.

IRS contractor gets more scrutiny in congressional report

IRS contractor gets more scrutiny in congressional report

House investigators say a federal contractor that provided identity verification services for the Internal Revenue Service overstated its capacity to perform its services. The investigators say ID.me also made false claims about the amount of money lost to pandemic fraud in an apparent effort to increase demand for its services. The investigation of firm ID.me began in April after critics said the facial recognition software could become a target of cyberthreats and presented privacy concerns. A company representative says “calling ID.me’s estimate too high or baseless is premature, and we welcome additional oversight on this important matter."

Watch Now: Related Video

Why it's okay to not go home for the holidays

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News