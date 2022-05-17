 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Nielsen list illustrates power of franchises for networks

  • Updated
  • 0
TV-New Season

This image released by ABC shows Nathan Fillion, left, and Niecy Nash-Betts in a scene from "The Rookie." Nash-Betts will star in the series spinoff “The Rookie: Feds,” as the oldest newcomer in the FBI academy.

 Raymond Liu - handout one time use, American Broadcasting Companies, Inc.

NEW YORK (AP) — With the broadcast television season winding down and most scripted series about to go into hibernation for the summer, it's instructive to look at the power of network franchises.

Of the Nielsen company's 20 most popular scripted series on the air last week, 12 were parts of franchises — the three “Chicago” dramas on NBC, the three “FBI” shows on CBS, for example. That's without counting the CBS comedy “Young Sheldon,” even though it began life as a spinoff to “The Big Bang Theory.”

At a time viewers are inundated with choices, particularly on the streaming services, broadcast networks have taken the power of these ideas to heart, knowing that their viewers will be attracted to familiar concepts and storylines.

That's primed to continue, since ABC announced on Tuesday they will be trying to create a new franchise out of their drama “The Rookie,” with a spinoff due in the fall.

CBS won the week in prime time television, averaging 4.2 million viewers. NBC had 3.2 million viewers, ABC had 2.8 million, Fox had 2 million, Univision had 1.4 million, Ion Television had 950,000 and Telemundo had 830,000.

People are also reading…

Behind NBA playoff games, TNT led the cable networks with a 3.36 million viewer average. Fox News Channel had 2.2 million, ESPN had 2.06 million, MSNBC had 956,000 and HGTV had 927,000.

ABC's “World News Tonight” won the evening news ratings race with an average of 7.5 million viewers. NBC's “Nightly News” averaged 6.2 million viewers and the “CBS Evening News” had 4.5 million.

For the week of May 9-15, the top 20 prime-time shows, their networks and viewerships:

1. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.44 million.

2. “FBI,” CBS, 7.16 million.

3. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 6.93 million.

4. “The Equalizer,” CBS, 6.84 million.

5. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 6.61 million.

6. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 6.31 million.

7. NBA Playoffs: Dallas at Phoenix (Sunday), Turner, 6.29 million.

8. NBA Playoffs: Memphis at Golden State (Friday), ESPN, 6.28 million.

9. “FBI: International,” CBS, 5.82 million.

10. “American Idol,” ABC, 5.57 million.

11. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 5.534 million.

12. NBA Playoffs: Boston at Milwaukee (Friday), ESPN, 5.529 million.

13. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 5.48 million.

14. “Survivor,” CBS, 5.35 million.

15. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 5.33 million.

16. “911,” Fox, 5.3 million.

17. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 5.28 million.

18. NBA Playoffs: Memphis at Golden State (Monday), Turner, 5.28 million.

19. “Bob Hearts Abishola,” CBS, 5.14 million.

20. NBA Playoffs: Boston at Milwaukee (Monday), Turner, 5.03 million.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tech sector leads stocks lower as inflation remains high

Tech sector leads stocks lower as inflation remains high

Stocks fell on Wall Street Wednesday, led by more drops in technology companies, after a report on inflation came in worse than feared. The S&P 500 fell 1.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell less, 1%. Treasury yields initially jumped following the inflation report but later fell back. Wall Street has been transfixed on the nation’s high inflation, and where it’s heading, because it’s causing the Federal Reserve to yank the supports it propped under markets for most of the pandemic. U.S. crude oil prices rose 6%. 

Police: Cartels in Oregon are morphing their pot-growing ops

Police: Cartels in Oregon are morphing their pot-growing ops

Law enforcement officials in Oregon say foreign drug cartels that established illegal outdoor marijuana farms last year are adapting as pressure on them begins to mount. The new challenges for law enforcement come as a task force created by the Legislature met for the first time to figure out how to combat cannabis-related problems. The Task Force on Cannabis-Derived Intoxicants and Illegal Cannabis Production is also responsible for recommending funding and command structure to enable law enforcement to combat illegal cannabis production, regulations on genetic engineering of cannabis and changes to state laws to address labor trafficking and water theft by the cartel-financed pot farms. 

NBC, Fox offer fall television plans, to a point amid change

NBC, Fox offer fall television plans, to a point amid change

During a week in mid-May, broadcast television networks traditionally unveil their fall plans in flashy presentations before advertisers in New York. Fox is no different, but this year the network is trying something new by announcing some programs but not its schedule. NBC, which had its first large-scale programming announcement in three years because of the COVID break, emphasized its place in the larger media conglomerate with the Peacock streaming service and cable networks. Fox says the absence of its schedule is an effort to try something new and give equal weight to its Tubi streaming service. Fixed schedules are slowly becoming obsolete as viewers decide what to watch and when.

FACT FOCUS: Gaping holes in the claim of 2K ballot ‘mules’

FACT FOCUS: Gaping holes in the claim of 2K ballot ‘mules’

A film debuting in over 270 theaters across the United States this week uses a flawed analysis of cellphone location data and ballot drop box surveillance footage to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election nearly 18 months after it ended. The film claims thousands of Democrat-aligned ballot “mules” were supposedly paid to illegally collect and drop off ballots in five battleground states, but experts say the claim is based on assumptions and improper data analysis. Dinesh D'Souza, the right-wing filmmaker who produced the film, and True the Vote, the nonprofit whose research fueled it, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sources: Hyundai to set $7B US plant during Biden Asia visit

Sources: Hyundai to set $7B US plant during Biden Asia visit

A U.S. official familiar with the project says South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Group is expected to announce its plans next week to build a massive electric vehicle plant near Savannah, Georgia. Hyundai is finalizing the anticipated announcement as Joe Biden is set to travel to South Korea next week for the first Asia visit of his presidency. Georgia sources say Hyundai will invest more than $7 billion and hire as many as 8,500 employees. The sources spoke anonymously, citing a lack of authorization to comment. The announcement would come days before Georgia's primary election with incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp trying to fend off a challenge from ex-U.S. Sen. David Perdue.

Biden administration to release $45B for nationwide internet

Biden administration to release $45B for nationwide internet

The Biden administration is taking the first steps to release $45 billion to ensure every U.S. resident has access to high-speed internet by roughly 2028. The administration is inviting governors and other leaders Friday to start the application process. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is overseeing the distribution. Raimondo is traveling to North Carolina and says universal access to broadband internet would be akin to the electrification of rural America during the 1930s, a recognition the internet is a utility needed for U.S. residents to function in today’s economy. The funding is part of the $65 billion for broadband in the $1 trillion infrastructure package President Joe Biden signed into law last November.

Offseason QB moves played big role in NFL schedule

Offseason QB moves played big role in NFL schedule

Tom Brady had just retired, Russell Wilson was in Seattle and the free-agent frenzy hadn’t even started when the NFL schedule makers started to dig in after the Super Bowl on putting together the complex puzzle of a 272-game schedule. After sifting through more than 100,000 schedules out of a possibility of more than one quadrillion possibilities, the final schedule had Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wilson and his new team in Denver getting prime-time television windows in Week 1.

U.S. civil rights enforcers warn employers against biased AI

U.S. civil rights enforcers warn employers against biased AI

The federal government said Thursday that artificial intelligence technology used to screen new job candidates or monitor worker productivity can unfairly discriminate against people with disabilities, sending a warning to employers that the commonly used hiring tools could violate civil rights laws. The U.S. Justice Department and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission jointly issued guidance to employers to take care before using popular algorithmic tools meant to streamline the work of evaluating employees and job prospects but which could violate the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Asian shares bounce back, shrugging off inflation concerns

Asian shares bounce back, shrugging off inflation concerns

Asian shares have bounced back after losses earlier in the week, shrugging off the latest data showing U.S. wholesale prices soared 11% in April from a year earlier. Oil prices and U.S. futures also were higher. Investors are puzzling over what's next with inflation and the U.S. central bank's response to it. The S&P 500 erased most of an early slump to end down just 0.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.3%. The Nasdaq eked out a gain of 0.1%. The sizzling producer price index for April followed a hot report on inflation at the consumer level on Wednesday.

Condition of some US dams kept secret in national database

Condition of some US dams kept secret in national database

The condition ratings of thousands of dams across the U.S. remain a secret despite changes to improve the transparency of a national database. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers used to withhold condition assessments from its National Inventory of Dams because of security concerns stemming from the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. Under a recent policy change, condition assessments and hazard ratings are available for more than one quarter of the 92,000 dams in the inventory. But the Corps still allows federal agencies and states to keep some information confidential. That means conditions still aren't being made public for some of the nation's biggest dams.

Watch Now: Related Video

One week's worth of mental health days will increase productivity at work, according to study

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News