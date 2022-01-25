 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Michigan OKs $824M in incentives for GM's EV, battery plants

  • Updated
  • 0
General Motors-Electric Vehicle Plants

FILE- In this May 2, 2021, file photo, a General Motors sign hangs on the side of a Chevrolet showroom in Englewood, Colo. Michigan's economic development board on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 approved $824 million in incentives and assistance for General Motors Co. to put electric vehicle and battery plants in its home state, adding as many as 4,000 jobs.

 David Zalubowski - staff, AP

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's economic development board on Tuesday approved $824 million in incentives and assistance for General Motors Co. to put electric vehicle and battery plants in its home state, adding as many as 4,000 jobs.

The Detroit-based automaker plans to spend up to $4 billion converting and expanding its Orion Township assembly factory to make electric pickup trucks and $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion building a third U.S. battery cell plant with a joint-venture partner in Lansing.

The package was unveiled and authorized by the Michigan Strategic Fund Board. It includes a $600 million grant to GM and Ultium Cells, the venture between the carmaker and LG Energy Solution, and a $158 million tax break for Ultium. The board also approved $66.1 million to help a local electric utility and township upgrade infrastructure at the battery factory site.

People are also reading…

“The shift to electrification is truly revolutionary, and investment decisions being made now will have positive or detrimental impacts on regions for decades to come. The important of securing this investment to both the local and broader state economy cannot be overstated," state economic development officials wrote in a memo requesting the incentives. They are separate from locally approved incentives, including a special power rate for the battery plant and tax abatements.

GM and Ultium, they said, considered multiple states for the new battery factory. GM previously eyed Michigan for other battery plants but chose Ohio and Tennessee instead.

GM CEO Mary Barra planned to announce the Michigan spending at a morning news conference near the Capitol with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, state lawmakers and others.

The development came months after Michigan missed out on three Ford Motor Co. battery factories and an electric vehicle assembly plant that were placed in Kentucky and Tennessee. The governor and the Legislature recently set aside $1 billion to land major business projects, two-thirds of which is for the GM facilities.

GM has set a goal of selling only electric passenger vehicles by 2035.

Krisher reported from Detroit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Intel building $20B Ohio chip facility amid global shortage

Intel building $20B Ohio chip facility amid global shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Chip maker Intel said it will invest $20 billion to build a new factory in Ohio, an attempt to help alleviate a global shortage of chips powering everything from phones to cars to home appliances while also signaling the giant company's commitment to manufacturing crucial technology products in the U.S.

The Sundance Film Festival is back and online once more

The Sundance Film Festival is back and online once more

The lights may be dim at the Eccles Theater and Park City's Main Street will have fewer cinephiles packing the snowy sidewalks when the Sundance Film Festival begins its 44th edition Thursday night. But if 2021 proved anything, it's that the world's premier independent film festival is more than its ski town locale.

EXPLAINER: What are US options for sanctions against Putin?

EXPLAINER: What are US options for sanctions against Putin?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The financial options being considered to punish President Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine range from the sweeping to the acutely personal — from cutting Russia off from U.S. dollars and international banking to slapping sanctions on a former Olympic gymnast reported to be Putin’s girlfriend.

China criticizes US missile sanctions as hypocrisy

China criticizes US missile sanctions as hypocrisy

BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday criticized Washington for imposing sanctions on Chinese companies the U.S. says exported missile technology, and accused the United States of hypocrisy for selling nuclear-capable cruise missiles.

Delay in creating new cybersecurity board prompts concern

Delay in creating new cybersecurity board prompts concern

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — It’s a key part of President Joe Biden’s plans to fight major ransomware attacks and digital espionage campaigns: creating a board of experts that would investigate major incidents to see what went wrong and try to prevent the problems from happening again — much like a transportation safety board does with plane crashes.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Saving money on car insurance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News