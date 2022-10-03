 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Kim Kardashian settles with SEC over crypto promotion

  • Updated
  • 0
Kardashian Crypto

FILE - Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. Reality tv star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has agreed to settle charges brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission and pay $1.26 million because she promoted on social media a crypto asset security offered and sold by EthereumMax without disclosing the payment she received for the plug. The SEC said Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, that Kardashian has agreed to cooperate with its ongoing investigation.

 Evan Agostini - invision linkable, Invision

Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay $1.26 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges that she promoted a cryptocurrency on Instagram without disclosing she’d been paid $250,000 to do so.

The SEC said Monday that the reality TV star and entrepreneur has agreed to cooperate with its ongoing investigation.

The SEC said Kardashian failed to disclose that she was paid to publish a post on her Instagram account about EMAX tokens, a crypto asset security being offered by EthereumMax.

Kardashian’s post contained a link to the EthereumMax website, which provided instructions for potential investors to purchase EMAX tokens.

“The federal securities laws are clear that any celebrity or other individual who promotes a crypto asset security must disclose the nature, source, and amount of compensation they received in exchange for the promotion,” Gurbir Grewal, director of the SEC’s division of enforcement, said in a prepared statement.

People are also reading…

Kardashian has agreed to not promote any crypto asset securities for three years.

“Ms. Kardashian is pleased to have resolved this matter with the SEC. Kardashian fully cooperated with the SEC from the very beginning and she remains willing to do whatever she can to assist the SEC in this matter. She wanted to get this matter behind her to avoid a protracted dispute. The agreement she reached with the SEC allows her to do that so that she can move forward with her many different business pursuits,” a lawyer for Kardashian said in a statement.

While Kardashian is well known for reality TV, currently appearing on “The Kardashians" on hulu, she is also a successful businesswoman. Her brands include SKIMS, which has shapewear, loungewear and other products, and a skincare line called SKKN.

Cryptocurrency is facing increasing attention from Congress. The latest bipartisan proposal came in August from Sens. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and John Boozman, R-Ark. It would hand the regulatory authority over Bitcoin and Ether to the Commodities Futures Trading Commission.

Bills proposed by other members of Congress and consumer advocates have suggested giving the authority to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This year, crypto investors have seen prices plunge and companies crater with fortunes and jobs disappearing overnight, and some firms have been accused by federal regulators of running an illegal securities exchange.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Senators push to reform police's cellphone tracking tools

Senators push to reform police's cellphone tracking tools

Civil rights lawyers and Democratic senators are pushing for legislation that would limit U.S. law enforcement agencies’ ability to buy cellphone tracking tools to follow people’s whereabouts, including back years in time, and sometimes without a search warrant. Concerns about police use of the tool known as “Fog Reveal” raised in an investigation by The Associated Press published earlier this month also surfaced in a Federal Trade Commission hearing three weeks ago. Police agencies have been using the platform to search hundreds of billions of records gathered from 250 million mobile devices, and hoover up people’s geolocation data to assemble so-called “patterns of life,” according to thousands of pages of records about the company.

Biden pledge to make federal fleet electric faces slow start

Biden pledge to make federal fleet electric faces slow start

President Joe Biden, a self-described “car guy,″ often promises to lead by example on climate change by moving swiftly to convert the sprawling U.S. government fleet to zero-emission electric vehicles. But efforts to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the fleet have lagged. Biden last year directed the government to purchase only American-made zero-emission passenger cars by 2027. But the General Services Administration, which buys two-thirds of the federal fleet, says there are no guarantees. It cites big upfront costs and specialized agency needs, such as off-road vehicles for national parks that have limited EV options. About 13% of new light-duty vehicles purchased across the government this year — meaning about 3,550 — were zero emissions.

Georgia judge nixes tax break for electric truck firm Rivian

Georgia judge nixes tax break for electric truck firm Rivian

A Georgia judge has rejected an agreement that would have provided a huge property tax break to Rivian Automotive. The ruling clouds the upstart electric truck maker’s plans to build a $5 billion plant east of Atlanta that would employ 7,500 people. Morgan County Superior Court Judge Brenda Trammell finds that under state law, Rivian should be required to pay regular property taxes. She also finds that a local development authority hasn't proved that Rivian's plan is “sound, reasonable and feasible," citing the company's production and financial challenges. The challenge was brought by opponents of the plant. State and local economic developers say they're considering an appeal. Rivian declined to comment.

Suit: MGM paid problem gambler to not report online glitches

Suit: MGM paid problem gambler to not report online glitches

A New York City man alleges in a lawsuit that an Atlantic City casino and others paid him $30,000 a month to not report being repeatedly disconnected while gambling online. Sam Antar says he is a compulsive gambler. He says his habit was well-known to defendants including the Borgata casino, MGM Resorts International, and its online partner Entain. He says he gambled more than $29 million over nine months, getting disconnected every 15 minutes or so. His lawsuit accuses the defendants of fraud, racketeering and other transgressions. The companies either declined comment or did not respond to requests to do so.

States get final OK to build highway EV charging network

States get final OK to build highway EV charging network

All 50 states have received final approval to begin construction on a first nationwide network of electric vehicle charging stations that places one roughly every 50 miles along interstate highways. It's part of the Biden administration’s plan to spur widespread adoption of zero-emission cars. The Transportation Department approved plans Tuesday for the last set of 17 states that will install or upgrade fast chargers along 75,000 miles of highway, coast to coast. By year’s end, drivers could start seeing shiny upgrades to existing highway EV stations in states including California, Colorado, Florida and Pennsylvania.

Japan to pay up to $320M for US company's chip production

Japan to pay up to $320M for US company's chip production

Japan said it is providing a major U.S. chipmaker a subsidy of up to $322 million to back its plan to produce advanced memory chips at a Hiroshima factory. The two countries are stepping up cooperation on expanding manufacturing and supply chains for critical materials. Japan’s Economy and Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said the government approved the Micron Technologies deal under a law related to economic security. The announcement follows U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit in Japan where she met with Japanese government and semiconductor officials to seek greater cooperation between the two countries.

US Navy's newest carrier to deploy, train with NATO nations

US Navy's newest carrier to deploy, train with NATO nations

The U.S. Navy's most advanced aircraft carrier is set to embark on its first deployment following years of delays and problems with its new technology. The Navy said in a statement Thursday that the USS Gerald R. Ford is scheduled to cruise into the Atlantic Ocean on Monday from its base in Norfolk, Virginia. The Ford's carrier strike group will join warships from other NATO countries that include France, Germany and Sweden. The ships will train and perform various exercises together, such as anti-submarine warfare. The exercises between the NATO nations comes at a time of increasing Russian aggression as it continues to wage a war against Ukraine.

Australia demands Optus pay for new customer ID documents

Australia demands Optus pay for new customer ID documents

Australia’s federal and state governments have called for Optus to pay for replacing passports and driver’s licenses after 9.8 million of the telecommunications company’s customers had personal data stolen by computer hackers. The Australian government has blamed lax cybersecurity at Optus for last week's unprecedented breach of the personal information of current and former customers. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese rejected opposition lawmakers’ calls for the government to waive the costs of replacing compromised Optus customers’ passports. Albanese told Parliament that Optus should pay, not taxpayers. Optus did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Different states have had varying responses to customer's requests for ID replacements.

Australian police probe purported hacker's ransom demand

Australian police probe purported hacker's ransom demand

Australia's second-largest wireless carrier says police are investigating the release by a purported hacker of stolen personal data from its customers and demanding a $1 million ransom in cryptocurrency. The Australian government has blamed lax cybersecurity at Optus for the breach, which affected 9.8 million people. A Sydney-based cybersecurity writer says the purported hacker released 10,000 Optus customer records on the dark web and threatened to release more unless Optus pays the ransom. Later Tuesday, the writer said the purported hacker had deleted his post along with three samples of the stolen data. He apparently withdrew the ransom demand, claimed the stolen data had been deleted and apologized to Optus customers. There was no indication why he changed his mind.

US: Focus new Russia sanctions on oil revenue, arms supplies

US: Focus new Russia sanctions on oil revenue, arms supplies

U.S. sanctions going forward must focus on depriving President Vladimir Putin of the oil revenue and arms supplies he needs to press his war in Ukraine. That was the testimony Wednesday from two architects of the Biden administration's sanctions campaign over Russia's war in Ukraine. They spoke before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Assistant Treasury Secretary Elizabeth Rosenberg told lawmakers that U.S. efforts must stay “laser-focused” on starving Putin of revenue from Russia's oil and gas sales. Rosenberg says a second priority is hitting harder at the global supply networks replenishing Russia's weapons and high-tech for the fight in Ukraine.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to reduce your plastic waste

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News