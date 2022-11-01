NEW YORK (AP) — Johnson & Johnson will buy cardiovascular technology company Abiomed in $16.6 billion deal.
Johnson & Johnson will buy cardiovascular technology company Abiomed in $16.6 billion deal
- AP
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Many Republican candidates are seeking to capitalize on Americans’ precarious financial situations heading into next week’s midterm elections to vilify a key component of President Joe Biden’s climate agenda: electric vehicles. On social media, in political ads and at campaign rallies, Republicans say Democrats’ push for battery-powered transportation will leave Americans broke, stranded on the road and even in the dark. Many of the attack lines are not true. The auto industry itself has largely embraced a shift to EVs, for instance. But political analysts say the GOP messaging exploits voter hesitancy on EVs that may have put Democrats on the defensive.
A new AP-NORC poll shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans think the federal government is not doing enough to fight climate change. That opinion comes as respondents have limited awareness about a sweeping new law that commits the U.S. to its largest ever investment to combat global warming. President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress have touted the Inflation Reduction Act passed in August as a milestone achievement they hope can boost the party leading into the midterm elections. Yet the poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 61% of U.S. adults say they know little to nothing about it.
An evacuation order has forced out residents of a 14-story oceanfront building in Miami Beach, on the same avenue where a condominium collapse in Surfside killed nearly 100 people last year. The order came Thursday evening after engineers determined the Port Royale building is unsafe. They discovered that a main concrete beam supporting the 50-year-old building has shifted and a crack in the beam has grown bigger. Miami Beach spokesperson Melissa Berthier says a structural engineering report prompted the evacuation of all 164 units at the building, which is undergoing a required safety recertification.
Elon Musk tweeted a link to an unfounded rumor about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, just days after Musk’s purchase of Twitter fueled concerns that the social media platform would no longer seek to limit misinformation and hate speech. Musk’s tweet, which he later deleted, linked to an article by a fringe website, the Santa Monica Observer, which has previously asserted that Hillary Clinton died on Sept. 11 and was replaced with a body double. In this case, the article recycled a baseless claim that the personal life of Paul Pelosi, the speaker’s husband, somehow played a role in an intruder’s attack last week in the couple’s San Francisco home. There's no evidence to support that claim.
Asian stock markets are mixed ahead of an update on the U.S. economy and a European Central Bank meeting that is expected to raise its key interest rate to a 13-year high. Shanghai and Hong Kong declined while Tokyo and Seoul advanced. Wall Street fell after tech companies reported disappointing quarterly results. Forecasters expect U.S. government data to show the economy grew in the three months ending in September after two quarters of contraction. The ECB is expected to raise its benchmark lending rate by up to 0.75 percentage points. Central banks are hiking rates to cool stubbornly high inflation. Investors worry that might tip the global economy into recession.
Hyundai Motor Group is rapidly moving ahead with construction of its $5.5 million electric vehicle and battery plant in Georgia. Company officials broke ground Tuesday on Hyundai's first U.S. manufacturing plant dedicated to EVs. Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chairman Euisun Cung says the facility west of Savannah will be the envy of the industry. The automaker plans to employ 8,100 workers and produce up tp 300,000 vehicles per year in Georgia. The ceremony provided a brief moment of bipartisan celebration for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock two weeks before they stand for reelection in hotly contested races.
Facebook parent Meta has reported that its revenue declined for a second consecutive quarter. That is raising questions about whether spending $10 billion a year on the metaverse — a concept that doesn’t quite exist yet and possibly never will — is prudent. The Menlo Park, California, company’s results were hurt by drop in digital ad spending as the economy falters. Meta, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, is also facing stiff competition from TikTok. Its disappointing results follow weak earnings reports from Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft this week.
Saudi energy company Aramco has unveiled a $1.5 billion fund for sustainable investments, part of efforts to burnish the state-owned company’s green credentials. Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said at an investment conference on Wednesday that the fund will focus on “breakthrough technologies that are important and startups that will help us to address climate change.” Nasser billed it as one of the world’s biggest sustainability-focused venture capital funds, and said it would invest globally and launch immediately. He was speaking at Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative meeting. Aramco is one of the largest corporate greenhouse gas emitters. Environmentalists have long accused oil and gas companies of using climate-friendly pledges to “greenwash” their polluting activities.
Tech leaders and Democratic Party-aligned groups are among those funneling millions into Utah to support independent Evan McMullin’s bid to unseat Republican Sen. Mike Lee. Their super PACs are running ads against Lee as part of their broader strategy to prevent Republicans from retaking control of the U.S. Senate. Though McMullin is running as an independent, the spending from outside groups mirror the partisan dynamics in key battleground states as the election nears. The sheer amount reflects how McMullin has turned Utah from political afterthought to battleground and that the reliably Republican state could be one of Democrats' best hopes to prevent the GOP from taking control of the Senate.
The Agriculture Department has announced $759 million in grants and loans to enable rural communities to access high-speed internet. It's part of the broader $65 billion push for high-speed connectivity from last year’s infrastructure law. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and White House senior adviser Mitch Landrieu unveiled the grant during a visit to North Carolina. There are 49 recipients in 24 states. Thursday's announcement and visit to North Carolina come as President Joe Biden and other top Democratic officials try to sell their achievements to voters before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. North Carolina has an open seat for the U.S. Senate.