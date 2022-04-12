 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Former executive gets prison for $1 billion solar fraud

  • 0

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) —

A former energy executive in California who took part in $1 billion solar power fraud that bilked Warren Buffett's company and many others was sentenced Tuesday to six years in federal prison and ordered to pay $624 million in restitution.

Robert A. Karmann, 55, of Clayton was the chief financial officer for DC Solar, a company based in Benicia in the San Francisco Bay Area that sold mobile solar generator units mounted on trailers.

The company marketed the generators between 2011 and 2018 as being able to provide emergency power for cellphone companies or to provide lighting at sporting and other events.

But the company executives started telling investors they could benefit from federal tax credits by buying the generators and leasing them back to DC Solar, which would then provide them to other companies for their use, prosecutors said.

The generators never provided much income, and prosecutors say the company ran a Ponzi scheme, in which early investors were paid with funds from later investors.

People are also reading…

The company eventually stopped building the mobile generators altogether, and prosecutors say a least half the company’s claimed 17,000 generators didn’t really exist.

Among those suckered by the business were Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

DC Solar founder Jeff Carpoff was sentenced last November to 30 years in prison and ordered to pay $790.6 million in restitution for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

His wife, Paulette Carpoff, 47, has pleaded guilty to federal charges and will be sentenced in May.

Prosecutors said the Carpoffs used the money to buy and invest in 32 properties, more than 150 luxury cars, a subscription to a private jet service, a semipro baseball team, a NASCAR racecar sponsorship and a suite at the new Las Vegas Raiders stadium.

One other man was sentenced to three years in prison last year and three others pleaded guilty to criminal charges and await sentencing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Accounts deceivable: Email scam costliest type of cybercrime

Accounts deceivable: Email scam costliest type of cybercrime

Business Email Compromise scams are a type of crime where criminals hack into email accounts, pretend to be someone they’re not and fool victims into sending money to unintended places. These crimes get far less attention than the massive ransomware attacks that have triggered a powerful government response, but BEC scams have been the costliest type of cybercrime in the U.S. for years. The huge payoffs and low risks associated with BEC scams have attracted criminals worldwide. Some flaunt their ill-gotten wealth on social media, posing in pictures next to Ferraris, Bentleys, and stacks of cash.  

Tennessee Black-majority town takeover case before judge

Tennessee Black-majority town takeover case before judge

Attorneys representing a majority-Black Tennessee town are hoping to stop a state takeover of the town's finances. During a Wednesday hearing in Nashville, attorneys representing the town of Mason said the state is treating the town's leaders differently than those of white-majority towns that have struggled with finances. The state’s attorneys argued that a plan by the comptroller’s office will help Mason get its finances back in order and allow the town to finally balance its budget without having to improperly dip into other funds. Davidson County Chancery Court Judge Anne Martin said she'll have a decision by late next week. 

Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War

Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War

A Treasury Department official says the United States and its allies are pushing ahead with sanctions aimed at forcing Vladimir Putin to spend Russia’s money propping up its economy rather than sustaining its “war machine” for the fight in Ukraine. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press that the goal is to make Russia “less able to project power in the future.” Adeyemo says reducing supply chain backlogs and managing the pandemic are key to bringing down soaring prices. He relates the price increases to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has contributed to rising energy costs.   

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts: A video filmed from a moving car in the Ukrainian city of Bucha after Russia's withdrawal shows the bodies of slain civilians. It was not “staged." A Wisconsin school district does not have a protocol for students who identify as animals. A California reproductive health bill would not allow mothers to kill their babies up to seven days after birth, and COVID-19 vaccines are not causing a form of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome independent of infection with HIV, which has long been established as the cause of AIDS.

Yellen calls for crypto regulation to reduce risks, fraud

Yellen calls for crypto regulation to reduce risks, fraud

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says more government regulation is needed to police the proliferation of cryptocurrency and other digital assets and to ward off fraudulent and illicit transactions. One result would be that users would get documentation of their crypto dealings for use in filing their taxes. Yellen is following up on an executive order that President Joe Biden signed on digital assets last month. The administration’s action follows several high-profile examples of alleged cryptocurrency laundering and fraud this year. In February, the Justice Department announced the seizure of more than $3.6 billion and the arrest of a couple accused of conspiring to launder billions of dollars in stolen cryptocurrency.

Watch Now: Related Video

Allergies linked to increase risk of heart disease

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News