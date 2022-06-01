 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ford CEO sees electric vehicle price war as EV costs decline

  • 0
Ford-Automobile Price War

Ford President and CEO Jim Farley speaks in Glendale, Ky., Sept. 28, 2021. Ford's chief executive says the global auto industry is headed for a huge price war in the coming years as electric vehicle costs drop and multiple companies sell EVs priced around $25,000. Farley told the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 that the $25,000 electric vehicle will democratize EVs. Materials to build that vehicle will cost around $18,000, he said.

 Timothy D. Easley - freelancer, FR43398 AP

DETROIT (AP) — Ford's chief executive says he expects the cost of building electric vehicles to fall to the point that in coming years automakers will be battling each other for sales of EVs priced around $25,000.

CEO Jim Farley told the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday that the $25,000 price tag will democratize EVs. Materials to build that vehicle will cost around $18,000, he said.

“So I believe there will be our industry is definitely heading to a huge price war,” Farley said.

It currently costs much more to build an EV than it does one powered by a gas engine, Farley noted. The company's Mustang Mach-E electric SUV, with a starting price around $44,000 but can run much higher, costs about $25,000 more than a comparable Ford Edge gas SUV, he said.

The battery cost alone is $18,000, and the charger adds another $3,000.

But big cost reductions are coming with new battery chemistries that use fewer expensive and scarce precious metals such as nickel and cobalt, he said. Plus, EVs will take less time and labor to build, saving more money, Farley said.

People are also reading…

Ford also plans to cut distribution costs, which amount to $2,000 per vehicle more than Tesla, the world's electric vehicle sales leader, he said. That can be done largely by cutting the expense of keeping a large supply on dealer lots, and cutting advertising costs.

Ford, like Tesla, may not have to buy advertising to sell EVs, which now amounts to $500 to $600 per vehicle, Farley said.

Ford is designing the next generation of EVs for “radical simplification” of the labor it takes to put them together, Farley said.

“Half the fixtures, half the work stations, half the welds, 20% less fasteners,” he told the conference. “We designed it, because it's such a simple product, to radically change the manufacturability.”

New EVs, he said, also will be designed for optimal aerodynamics so they can use the smallest possible battery to get more range. Redesigning the body of an electric full-size pickup truck for lower wind resistance can add 75 miles (120 kilometers) of range from the same size battery, Farley said. The additional range, he said, cuts another $3,000 from the battery cost, he said.

“The re-engineering for the vehicle to minimize the size of the battery, since it's so expensive, is going to be a game-changer for these second-generation products," Farley said.

Ford has plans to differentiate itself and boost profits by selling software services, including driver-assist and autonomous features that could be rented for a time period or by the mile, Farley said.

It all adds up to erasing the $25,000 cost difference and turning profits, even with raw material costs expected to rise, Farley said.

A price war already is happening in China, where more than half the electric vehicles in the world are sold today, Farley said. The most popular one is a van made by Chinese manufacturer Wuling that costs about $8,000, he said.

Farley conceded that getting to the lower price point will be challenging, with many things to work on at once.

Michelle Krebs, executive analyst with Cox Automotive, said Ford has a long way to go to reach the cost reductions that Farley outlined.

“It sounds like a lot of things have to fall into place to make this happen,” Krebs said.

Ford in recent years has had quality control issues with several of its new vehicles, raising costs.

But building a $25,000 electric vehicle will attract more buyers to EVs, which the administration of President Joe Biden is banking on to cut planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions. Research has shown that price is now is the biggest obstacle to people making the change from internal combustion engines, Krebs said.

The first of the next-generation electric vehicles at Ford will be ready in 2026, Farley said, as Ford refits older factories to build EVs and builds three new battery plants and one new assembly plant in Kentucky and Tennessee, he said. By then, the company will have lined up the needed raw materials and have new battery chemistry, he said.

“It's going to take a little while, but I'm putting pressure on myself to get to making money on these vehicles,” Farley said. “It's going to be a good investment.”

In March, Ford said it would split its electric vehicle and internal combustion operations into two individual businesses to accelerate new technology.

Ford plans a major restructuring with two distinct but strategically interdependent auto businesses — Ford Blue focusing on traditional combustion engines and Ford Model e, which will develop electric vehicles.

Farley also confirmed Wednesday that Ford is working on an electric vehicle made specifically for ride-hailing services such as Uber, saying that product would fit well into Ford's other commercial offerings. He gave no other details.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

After mass shooting, NYC explores gun detectors in subways

After mass shooting, NYC explores gun detectors in subways

Experts say installing technology to scan large numbers of people quickly for weapons in the New York City subway would be challenging. Mayor Eric Adams says the technology might still be worth trying in a pop-up fashion at select locations as a deterrent. The scanners are already used in some places like sports stadiums but need to be accompanied by human operators. Still, the idea has gotten a closer look after a mass shooting on the subway in April. That was followed by a fatal shooting in May and the continuing debate over gun control after the shootings in Texas and Buffalo.

West promises Ukraine more, better arms to fend off Russia

West promises Ukraine more, better arms to fend off Russia

Western nations promised more and more advanced arms to bolster Ukraine’s defense as its troops battled a grinding Russian offensive that was closing in on capturing a key city in the east. Germany said Wednesday it will supply Ukraine with modern anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems. The U.S. will unveil a new weapons package later in the day that will include high-tech, medium-range rocket systems. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told lawmakers that the IRIS-T SLM missiles it will send are “the most modern air defense system that Germany has.” Western arms have been critical to Ukraine’s success in stymieing Russia’s much larger and better equipped military.

Live updates | Exit polls: Danes back stronger military ties

Live updates | Exit polls: Danes back stronger military ties

Two exit polls by Danish broadcasters show that around two thirds of voters support joining the European Union's common defense policy. Wednesday's referendum on Denmark’s 30-year-old opt-out from the policy is the latest example of European countries seeking closer defense links with allies in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. TV2 broadcaster said that 66.6% voted in favor of ending the opt-out, which would have limited the practical effect for either Denmark or the EU. Public broadcaster DR had the figures at 69% in favor. The polls were published shortly after voting ended.

Cyber agency: Voting software vulnerable in some states

Cyber agency: Voting software vulnerable in some states

The nation’s leading cybersecurity agency says electronic voting machines from a leading vendor used in at least 16 states have software vulnerabilities. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency says the vulnerabilities can leave the machines susceptible to hacking if the flaws go unaddressed. The information is contained in an advisory that CISA sent to state election officials. It is based on testing by a prominent computer scientist and expert witness in a long-running lawsuit. CISA says there's no evidence the flaws in the Dominion Voting Systems’ equipment have been exploited to alter election results. In a statement Tuesday, Dominion defended the machines as “accurate and secure.”

Indy 500 waves green flag on sustainability with lofty goals

Indy 500 waves green flag on sustainability with lofty goals

IndyCar's latest push to go green includes T-shirts made from recycled plastic bottles. The shirts are the centerpiece of “The Penske Initiative,” which hopes to hold carbon-neutral races by 2050. What may have been considered a laughable endeavor just a few years ago now seems like a reasonable goal despite IndyCar's waste. That includes truckloads of fuel and tires as well as countless pollutants like emissions, chemicals and petroleum products. IndyCar has plans for renewable fuel and renewable tires and already is using electric trucks.

Arrington ad aims to draw South Carolina contrast with Mace

Arrington ad aims to draw South Carolina contrast with Mace

A Trump-backed candidate challenging Rep. Nancy Mace in the Republican primary has taken to South Carolina’s coastal airwaves with a “six-figure” digital and television ad buy seeking to contrast herself against the incumbent. Katie Arrington's 30-second spot was provided to The Associated Press in advance of its release. It features voters — as customers — seeking a “refund” on their choice of Mace, saying “she turned her back on Trump.” This ad is the first to directly contrast these two candidates in the closely watched primary. Trump soured on Mace after she voted to certify that the voters chose Joe Biden to be president.

Spain vows legal reforms in wake of spying allegations

Spain vows legal reforms in wake of spying allegations

The Spanish government will tighten judicial control over the country’s intelligence agency. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez made the announcement Thursday, weeks after the agency admitted it had spied on several pro-independence supporters in Catalonia with judicial authorization. The country’s National Intelligence Center has been under fire since April, after the digital rights group Citizen Lab alleged that the phones of more than 60 Catalan politicians, lawyers and activists had been hacked with controversial spyware.  Sánchez said his government will overhaul the 2002 law that sets out judicial control of the intelligence agency.  His government also plans to reform the law on official secrets, which dates back to 1968 and the dictatorship of Gen. Francisco Franco.

Robotic buoys developed to keep Atlantic right whales safe

Robotic buoys developed to keep Atlantic right whales safe

A Cape Cod science center and one of the world’s largest shipping businesses are collaborating on a project to use robotic buoys to protect a vanishing whale from lethal collisions with ships. A lab at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution developed the technology, which uses buoys and underwater gliders to record whale sounds in near real time. The robotic recorders can give scientists, mariners and the public an idea of the location of rare North Atlantic right whales. Now, French shipping giant CMA CGM is working with Woods Hole to deploy two of the robotic buoys off of Norfolk, Virginia, and Savannah, Georgia.

Watch Now: Related Video

The most common mistakes grillers need to avoid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News