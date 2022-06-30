 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Courier is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Community Bank and Trust
AP

FEMA releases largest update to its mobile app in a decade

  • 0

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is releasing the largest update to its mobile application in a decade, the agency announced today. FEMA is releasing the app at the beginning of a hurricane season that experts predict will be above average and a wildfire season that's already devastating, for example, In New Mexico.

The update makes the app more like social media and includes options for users to personalize the information they get when disasters hit. It also makes makes the app more user friendly to people with disabilities.

“We are better helping communities plan, protect and recover from disasters through clear, effective and relatable communication," FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell said in a statement.

The previous version of the app had a list of categories for notifications and looked like a directory or listserv. In the updated version, users can customize what they see based on their preferences and location.

People are also reading…

For accessibility, the app now works with technologies like screen readers and voiceovers, is scaled for different screen sizes and has a more consistent layout. Gloria Huang, digital engagement and analytics branch chief for FEMA, said improvements for people with disabilities will continue.

“This is part of our commitment to always include accessibility as a key part of our design and development," rather than just trying to be compliant with disability laws, Huang told the Associated Press.

Huang said in the future the agency plans to make the app more accessible for people with visual impairments or reading disabilities and make some features usable offline.

The app also features a section called “Recover” where users can learn more about federal disaster declarations in their area that indicate federal assistance will be available and how to apply for it. Huang said the agency took feedback from disaster survivors because that was one major intended audience for the redesign.

The app mainly gets downloaded immediately before, during and after disasters, she said, which suggests that people are using it specifically as a tool to help them adapt and survive these events.

“It does seem that if you’re going through recovery this could be a useful tool to organize potential FEMA aid,” Samantha Montano, assistant professor of emergency management at Massachusetts Maritime Academy, told the AP.

Follow Drew Costley on Twitter: @drewcostley.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jury takes fraud case against Elizabeth Holmes's ex-partner

Jury takes fraud case against Elizabeth Holmes's ex-partner

The fate of hard-nosed technology executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani is now in the hands of a jury that will weigh criminal charges alleging he joined disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, his former partner, in an elaborate fraud that jarred Silicon Valley. Jury members finally get their chance to pore over the evidence submitted during a three-month trial after federal prosecutors on Friday finished a rebuttal to more than 11 hours of closing arguments methodically laid out by a lawyer defending Balwani. A separate jury spent seven days deliberating before convicting Holmes on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy earlier this year.

Ukraine to start electricity trading with EU neighbors

Ukraine will start trading electricity with neighboring European countries later this week. The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity said on Tuesday that the first phase of commercial exchanges is set to begin on June 30 following the synchronization of power systems in March. Ukraine and Moldova were previously part of the Integrated Power System that also includes Russia and Belarus. This made Ukraine dependent on Russia’s grid operator despite there having been no electricity trade between the two countries for years.

Hindu man killed as religious tensions boil in India

Hindu man killed as religious tensions boil in India

Tensions are high in India’s western Udaipur city. On Tuesday, police arrested two Muslim men accused of slitting a Hindu tailor’s throat and posting a video of it on social media, representing a dramatic escalation of communal violence in a country split by deep religious polarization. The man was stabbed inside his tailoring shop Tuesday by two cleaver-wielding attackers who later claimed responsibility for the killing and accused Lal of blasphemy. They also threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Police are investigating whether the killing had any links to terrorism. The killing comes after months of rising tensions between Hindus and Muslims, and has raised fears it will spark increased violence.

Chinese electric car brand NIO says 2 killed in vehicle fall

Chinese electric car brand NIO says 2 killed in vehicle fall

The Chinese electric car brand NIO says two employees involved in testing died when one of its vehicles fell three stories from a parking structure in Shanghai. The company said the crash was under investigation but appeared to be an accident and “not caused by the vehicle.” It said the employees who died were “digital cabin testers,” one from NIO and the other from a partner. NIO said the vehicle fell from the third floor of a parking structure adjacent to the company’s Shanghai Innovation Port building. Photos in Chinese media showed the vehicle lying on its side with its roof caved in, surrounded by broken glass and emergency workers.

After Roe, Dems seek probe of tech's use of personal data

After Roe, Dems seek probe of tech's use of personal data

Four Democratic lawmakers are asking federal regulators to investigate Apple and Google for allegedly deceiving mobile phone users by enabling the collection and sale of their personal data. Their call comes as the Supreme Court ended the constitutional protections for abortion Friday. The court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is expected to lead to abortion bans in about half the states. And privacy experts say that could make women vulnerable as their personal data could be used to surveil pregnancies and shared with police or sold to vigilantes. The request for an investigation of the two California-based tech giants came in a letter to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan.

Rick Astley revisits his career-making song with 'gratitude'

Rick Astley revisits his career-making song with 'gratitude'

How does Rick Astley handle one of his songs being part of the biggest internet meme of all time? He rolls with it, obviously. He says he's “ever so grateful for it.” ”Never Gonna Give You Up" turns 35 this year and is still very much alive, buoyed by a second chapter as a gentle joke wherein someone baits you with an enticing online link, which points instead to the video for this 1987 dance-pop smash. Thirty-five years later, Astley is still singing it, this summer on tour with New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue for the 57-date “The Mixtape Tour 2022.”

SC House agrees to knock $25M computer out of $14B budget

SC House agrees to knock $25M computer out of $14B budget

The South Carolina General Assembly has overturned many of Gov. Henry McMasters budget vetoes. But they did agree with the biggest one, taking $25 million out of the $13.8 billion spending plan to try to help bring a super computer to Columbia. The money was set aside for what supporters called a quantum computing operation and set up a nonprofit to rent time on the machine to researchers and others. Twenty-nine of the vetoes had no money attached after legislative budget negotiators couldn’t agree on how much to spend. Of the other ones, the General Assembly put 26 items worth about $20 million back into the budget. They allowed to stand the governor’s decision to remove 17 of the items, worth about $33 million

EXPLAINER: Is North Korea moving nukes to its border?

EXPLAINER: Is North Korea moving nukes to its border?

North Korea’s possible decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons along its border with South Korea that could reach Seoul and U.S. forces stationed in the country in minutes could be a game changer in the standoff between Kim Jong Un and the United States. North Korea already has thousands of conventional weapons aimed at South Korea, but moving short-range nuclear-armed missiles to the border would be the clearest sign yet that Kim is looking to use his nuclear weapons to both threaten South Korea and wrest concessions from outside nuclear negotiators.

China envoy says Australia fired first shot with Huawei ban

China envoy says Australia fired first shot with Huawei ban

China's ambassador to Australia says the then-Australian government fired the “first shot” in its deteriorating relations with China four years ago when it banned Chinese-owned telecommunications giant Huawei from rolling out the country’s 5G network due to security concerns. Ambassador Xiao Qian gave a rare public address at University Technology Sydney on Friday. The address comes as China shows signs of thawing a diplomatic deepfreeze of Australian ministers following the election of a new government last month. Bilateral relations plummeted in 2020 after the previous Australian government called for an independent investigation into the COVID-19 pandemic. But Xiao highlighted the 2018 decision to block Huawei as a turning point.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How to grill the perfect patty this summer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News