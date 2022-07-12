 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Federal utility seeks proposals for big carbon-free push

  • Updated
  • 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The nation's largest public utility is seeking proposals for what would be one of the biggest recent swings at adding carbon-free electricity in the U.S., laying out a mix-and-match of possibilities Tuesday that range from solar to nuclear.

The Tennessee Valley Authority’s request for proposals seeks up to 5,000 megawatts of carbon-free energy before 2029. It’s the first request that nuclear industry experts know of that pairs new nuclear technologies with wind and solar.

The request includes other options too, such as hydroelectric, geothermal and battery energy storage systems. The Nuclear Energy Institute said that while it’s a first, other utilities envision this type of future and the trade association expects to see a steady increase in new nuclear energy procurements like this.

The move comes juxtaposed with the federal utility’s lingering proposal to shut down the massive coal-fired Cumberland Fossil Plant in Tennessee and replace it with natural gas, which would put the utility out of step with President Joe Biden’s administration goal of a carbon-pollution-free energy sector by 2035. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently expressed concerns along those lines, urging TVA to consider other options. TVA's final decision is expected in the coming months.

People are also reading…

The new request-for-proposal would be one of the country's biggest recent carbon-free energy additions. In California, regulators approved a plan in February for 25,500 additional megawatts of renewables and 15,000 megawatts in new battery storage resources there by 2032.

Proposals for TVA's plan must be submitted by Oct. 19, with selected projects to be announced in spring 2023. They don’t need to be located within TVA’s service area, which includes Tennessee and parts of six surrounding states. Don Moul, TVA chief operating officer, said any nuclear power for the proposal would rely on existing plants, calling the initiative a tool for “near-term" additions to its portfolio.

“We’ve opened up the aperture to not only renewables — solar, wind, battery storage — but we’re also looking at any other source that’s carbon free,” Moul told The Associated Press. “That could be existing nuclear. That could be existing hydro. Whatever can be delivered to our service territory at a price, and with the reliability level that meets our needs, is fair game.”

Utility officials already have plans to add 10,000 megawatts of solar to its system by 2035. They have partnered on projects with several prominent industrial customers who want their operations tied to renewables. They also have focused helping the region transition from carbon-emitting gas vehicles to electric ones, with efforts to establish charging stations, transition its workforce fleet to electric, and team up on economic development to bring big electric vehicle projects to the area.

Still, concerns have grown about TVA's timeline for cutting down on climate change-causing releases into the air. TVA has set a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2035, compared to 2005 levels. TVA CEO Jeff Lyash has said TVA will not be able to meet the 100% reduction goal without technological advances in energy storage, carbon capture and small modular nuclear reactors, instead aiming for 80%. The utility has its own aspirational goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

The conflict over TVA's timeline has been front and center in its plan to turn the Cumberland Fossil Plant, its biggest coal-fired plant at an output of 2,470 megawatts, into a natural gas plant. TVA has described natural gas as a bridge to more renewables.

An environmental attorney said Tuesday that if TVA is serious about clean energy leadership, it needs to drop natural gas plant plans.

"We’re encouraged to see TVA exploring affordable, available carbon-free energy, but the fact remains that TVA has also proposed the nation’s largest investment in new fossil fuel plants and pipelines, to the tune of billions of dollars," said Amanda Garcia, Tennessee director for Southern Environmental Law Center.

Late last month, the Environmental Protection Agency expressed concern during a public comment period that the coal-to-gas switch-out preference “did not consider important, available mitigation options to reduce impacts from (greenhouse gas) emissions.” It suggested looking into running the plant at least partly with “clean hydrogen,” installing additional equipment to capture carbon at the plant, or building a smaller natural gas plant paired with renewables, energy efficiency measures, energy storage, or other options.

The EPA added that TVA did not fully disclose the impact of greenhouse gases for the options available, or the modeling and underlying assumptions for those alternatives.

“The EPA believes it is essential for TVA to improve the proposed action and (environmental impact statement) because of the urgency of the climate crisis," the EPA wrote. "Overlooked options for TVA to take meaningful, cost-effective action to reduce GHG emissions can help conform TVA’s action to science-driven policy goals."

Moul said TVA will evaluate comments from the EPA and others and factor them into the utility's decision-making process.

Jennifer McDermott in Providence, Rhode Island, contributed to this report. Sainz reported from Memphis, Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 of 2022’s best Wi-Fi extenders

3 of 2022’s best Wi-Fi extenders

It doesn’t matter what internet speeds you’re paying for at home — you’re going to need a good Wi-Fi network with plenty of range if you want to put those speeds to work in whatever room you want. 

Crypto plunge is cautionary tale for public pension funds

Crypto plunge is cautionary tale for public pension funds

The plunge in prices for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies provides a cautionary tale for the handful of public pension funds that have dipped their toes into the crypto pool. Most have done it indirectly through stocks or investment funds that serve as proxies for the larger crypto market, though a pension fund for Houston firefighters last year directly bought bitcoin and other digital currency. A lack of transparency makes it difficult to tell whether they’ve made or lost money. Not only are pension funds exposed to risks in the crypto world, so are taxpayers who potentially could have to bail them out.

Acting as own lawyer, accused CIA coder argues for acquittal

Acting as own lawyer, accused CIA coder argues for acquittal

A former CIA software engineer accused of causing the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history has told a jury there’s not enough evidence to convict him of espionage and other federal charges. Joshua Schulte defended himself at a New York City retrial. He said in his closing arguments Thursday that the CIA and FBI made him a scapegoat for an embarrassing public release of a trove of CIA secrets by WikiLeaks in 2017. A prosecutor said there was ample proof that he pilfered a sensitive backup computer file.

Looming Musk-Twitter legal battle hammers company shares

Looming Musk-Twitter legal battle hammers company shares

Shares of Twitter are down more than 11% in the first day of trading after billionaire Elon Musk said that he was abandoning his $44 billion bid for the company. The social media platform vowed to challenge Musk in court. Musk alleged Friday that Twitter has failed to provide enough information about the number of fake accounts it has. Twitter has said for years in regulatory filings that it believes about 5% of the accounts on the platform are fake. Twitter shares fell below $34 in early trading, far below the $54.20 that Musk agreed to pay, suggesting few investors believe the deal will go through.

'I can’t be the only one': Docuseries on 'Women Who Rock'

'I can’t be the only one': Docuseries on 'Women Who Rock'

A deep dive into rock ‘n’ roll’s female pioneers like Chaka Khan, Pat Benatar, Mavis Staples and Shania Twain forms the backbone of the fascinating, four-part docuseries “Women Who Rock.” The docuseries moves chronologically from the birth of rock ‘n’ roll, where women weren’t taken seriously, to the present day, where they’ve seized both production credits and technology to blaze their own independent paths. It’s been an uphill climb for most. Director Jessica Hopper says the series offers a look at far more than just rock stars but a broader story of America. The series starts Sunday on Epix.

Stocks slump on Wall Street amid recession, rate worries

Stocks slump on Wall Street amid recession, rate worries

Wall Street is back to falling on Monday, ahead of a busy week with updates scheduled for how bad inflation is and how corporate profits are handling it. The S&P 500 closed 1.2% lower, while drops in tech stocks pushed the Nasdaq down 2.3%. The Dow lost 0.5%. Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands slumped after COVID infections forced the shutdown of casinos in Macao. Twitter fell even more after billionaire Elon Musk said he wants out of his deal to buy the social media platform. In the bond market, a warning signal of recession continued to flash.

Alleged Chinese police database hack leaks data of 1 billion

Alleged Chinese police database hack leaks data of 1 billion

Hackers claim to have obtained a trove of data on 1 billion Chinese from a Shanghai police database in a leak that, if confirmed, could be one of the largest data breaches in history. In a post on the online hacking forum Breach Forums last week, someone using the handle “ChinaDan” offered to sell nearly 24 terabytes of data. They claimed it included information on 1 billion Chinese and “several billion case records” for 10 Bitcoin, worth about $200,000. The data purportedly includes information such as national identification numbers and mobile numbers. Experts say that the breach is on a massive scale, but potential harm to individuals is relatively limited.

Canada: Outage leaves many without mobile, internet service

Canada: Outage leaves many without mobile, internet service

A widespread network outage left many Canadians without mobile and internet service for most of the day, disrupting police, business and court services as crowds flocked to work at coffee shops with Wi-Fi. Rogers Communications Inc. said it started restoring service late Friday and said its teams “are working hard to get everyone back online as quickly as possible.” The outage began early in the morning and stretched into the evening. It interrupted services across retailers and credit card processors, police and courts, airlines and train networks. The company offered no explanation for what caused he outage, how many customers were impacted or where they were located.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Feeling 'hangry' is a real emotion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News