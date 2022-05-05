 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

EXPLAINER: Why Victory Day in Russia is different this year

  • 0

The invasion of Ukraine means that fewer Russian tanks and other military hardware will rumble through Moscow’s Red Square on Monday, when the country marks its victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. The patriotic fervor associated with the sacred holiday, however, could be as strong as ever.

This year's Victory Day won't just honor a conflict that ended 77 years ago. Many Russians will be thinking about the thousands of troops fighting in neighboring Ukraine, Signs of support for the military have grown across the country since the invasion began Feb. 24, with the letter “Z” appearing on billboards and signs in the streets and subways, and on television and social media.

The Kremlin has refused to refer to the fighting in Ukraine as a “war,” instead calling it a “special military operation.” Some observers believe that President Vladimir Putin could use the holiday to finally declare the operation to be a war in order to bolster Russia's national commitment to the effort.

A look at the significance of Victory Day in Russia:

People are also reading…

WAR AND REMEMBRANCE

The Soviet Union lost a staggering 27 million people in World War II, which it calls the Great Patriotic War. The conflict, which devastated cities and the countryside, caused enormous suffering and left a deep scar in the national psyche.

Victory Day is a rare event in the nation’s divisive post-Soviet history that is revered by all political players, and the Kremlin has used that sentiment to encourage patriotic pride and underline Russia’s role as a global power.

The annual celebrations feature a massive military parade on Red Square showcasing the latest armaments from tanks to fighter jets to nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles.

This year, the array of weapons to be displayed in the parade has been significantly curtailed from last year in an apparent reflection of the military's heavy engagement in Ukraine.

FIGHTING ‘NEO-NAZIS’

In ordering the invasion, Putin declared that it was aimed at the “demilitarization” of Ukraine to remove a perceived military threat to Russia by "neo-Nazis” — rhetoric condemned by Ukraine and the West as a fictitious cover for a blunt act of aggression.

To try to back up the claim, Putin and his officials have pointed to the adulation by Ukraine's right-wing groups of nationalist leaders Stepan Bandera and Roman Shukhevych, who sided with the Nazis during World War II and their perceived use of Nazi units' symbols.

The rhetoric also has been used by the Kremlin to try to bolster public support for the war amid heavy losses of troops and equipment and massive economic damage from Western sanctions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, has derided the Kremlin “denazification” claim. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov fired back by drawing a parallel between Zelenskyy and Adolf Hitler — a statement that has drawn sharp criticism from Israel.

RUSHING THE OFFENSIVE?

Some in Ukraine and the West expected Putin to try to seek quick gains before the May 9 holiday in a possible attempt to present it as a decisive victory and use it as an exit from what increasingly looks like a disastrous quagmire bleeding Russia's resources and threatening its stability.

After a failed attempt to storm Kyiv and other big cities in Ukraine's north in the early stages of the war, the Kremlin has shifted its focus to the eastern industrial heartland known as the Donbas, where Moscow-backed rebels have been fighting Ukrainian government forces since 2014. That conflict erupted weeks after Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.

The Russian military has rearmed and resupplied its forces withdrawn from Kyiv and moved them to Donbas in an apparent attempt to encircle and destroy the most capable and seasoned Ukrainian troops concentrated there.

But that offensive in the east has faced staunch Ukrainian defenses and made only incremental advances, dashing Kremlin hopes for a quick victory. Significant gains look all but impossible before May 9.

In an interview this week, Lavrov said: “Our military isn't going to artificially link its action to any date, including Victory Day.”

UPPING THE ANTE

Some Russian hard-liners have criticized the Kremlin for using only a limited force and urged a nationwide mobilization effort. Some Western officials and observers believe Putin may use May 9 to formally declare a war and announce a total mobilization of the population to boost troop numbers for an offensive.

“He’s been rolling the pitch, laying the ground for being able to say, ‘Look, this is now a war against Nazis, and what I need is more people,’" British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told LBC Radio last week.

Ukraine's intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, issued a similar warning Monday, alleging that Russia has covertly begun preparations for a broad mobilization.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the claims as “nonsense” on Wednesday.

Russian authorities have claimed that only volunteer contract soldiers have been fighting in Ukraine, even though many conscripts were taken prisoner in the war's initial days.

Russia's military has about 1 million service personnel — 400,000 of them contract soldiers, including 147,000 in ground forces. Western officials estimated the initial strength of Russia's invasion force at about 180,000.

The military acknowledged losing 1,351 soldiers as of March 25 and hasn't updated its casualty numbers since then. Western officials have said Russian losses were much heavier and estimated that up to a quarter of Moscow's initial attacking force was made unfit for combat.

If the war drags on, the current Russian troops numbers in Ukraine could be insufficient to sustain the operations, forcing the Kremlin to rely on poorly trained conscripts or call up reservists.

The Kremlin faces a stark choice between trying to win the war with a limited force or attempting to bolster its troops in Ukraine with draftees and reservists, a move that could bring public outrage and potentially destabilize the political situation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Civilians rescued from Mariupol steel plant head for safety

Civilians rescued from Mariupol steel plant head for safety

The first civilians evacuated from the bombed-out steel plant that has become the last stronghold of Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol are slowly making their way toward safety Monday, as others who managed to escape the city describe terrifying weeks of bombardment and deprivation. More than 100 civilians — including elderly women and mothers with small children — left the sprawling, rubble-strewn Azovstal steel mill on Sunday and set out in buses and ambulances for the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia. about 140 miles (230 kilometers) to the northwest. If successful, the evacuation would represent rare progress in easing the human cost of the almost 10-week war.

Met Gala: Kardashian as Monroe, a gilded Blake Lively

Met Gala: Kardashian as Monroe, a gilded Blake Lively

Kim Kardashian shut down the Met Gala red carpet Monday in one of Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic dresses. It's a gold-beaded body hugger Monroe wore when she sexily sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy 60 years ago. Kardashian had to lose 16 pounds to fit into the dress, designed by Jean Louis and purchased in 2016 by the Ripley’s Believe or Not! museum in Orlando, Florida, for a whopping $4.81 million. She later changed into a replica. There was plenty of shimmery gold for the gala's gilded glamour theme. But many in the star-studded crowd went for classic looks in black and white.   

Major Japan railway now powered only by renewable energy

Major Japan railway now powered only by renewable energy

A Japanese railway company, Tokyu, says it now uses just solar and other renewable energy to power its sprawling train service. That means the emissions of carbon dioxide for its network of seven train lines and one tram service stand at zero starting April 1. The company says green energy is also used at all its stations, including for vending machines for drinks, security camera screens and lighting. Tokyu, which employs 3,855 people and connects Tokyo with nearby Yokohama, is the first railroad operator in Japan to have achieved that. It says its reduction of carbon dioxide emissions is equivalent to the annual emissions of 56,000 Japanese households.

Elon Musk asked to testify on Twitter by UK Parliament

Elon Musk asked to testify on Twitter by UK Parliament

A British parliamentary committee scrutinizing draft online safety legislation has invited Elon Musk to discuss his plans to buy Twitter and the changes he’s proposing for the social media platform. Parliament’s digital committee asked the Tesla CEO on Wednesday to give evidence about his proposals “in more depth.” Musk said it’s too early to give an answer because shareholders haven't voted on the Twitter deal yet. The committee said it’s interested in Musk’s plans, especially his intention to roll out verification for all users, which echoes its own recommendations. The U.K. government's online safety bill would give regulators wide-ranging powers to crack down on digital and social media companies.

Stocks lose ground in a shaky start to May on Wall Street

Stocks lose ground in a shaky start to May on Wall Street

Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday for a shaky start to May following a brutal April in which widespread technology sell-offs dragged down major benchmarks. The S&P 500 fell 1.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.4% and the Nasdaq slid 0.8%. Household goods makers and retailers had broad losses. Technology stocks also fell. Investors are expecting an extra-large interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve as it tries to tame inflation, which is at its highest level in four decades. The yield on the 10-year Treasury briefly was at 2.98% after briefly rising to 3.00%.

Legislators send data privacy "bill of rights" to governor

Connecticut consumers will be able to know when their personal information is being tracked and how it’s being used under a wide-ranging data privacy bill that’s headed to Gov. Ned Lamont’s desk. The legislation, dubbed a “consumer bill of rights,” cleared the House of Representatives by a vote of 144-5 on Thursday. It passed unanimously in the Senate last week. The bill also allows people to access, correct, delete and obtain a copy of their personal data, as well as opt out from having their information used by marketers, retailers and others for various purposes such as targeted advertising. 

An algorithm that screens for child neglect raises concerns

An algorithm that screens for child neglect raises concerns

Child welfare officials in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, the cradle of Mister Rogers’ TV neighborhood and the icon’s child-centric innovations, are using an algorithm to support agency workers as they make decisions meant to protect children from neglect. The AP identified several concerns about the technology, including questions about its reliability and its potential to harden racial disparities in the child welfare system. Related issues have already torpedoed some jurisdictions’ plans to use predictive models, such as the tool notably dropped by the state of Illinois.

Tech stocks sink again, Nasdaq has worst month since 2008

Tech stocks sink again, Nasdaq has worst month since 2008

More steep losses for technology stocks pushed the S&P 500 down 3.6% on Wall Street Friday. The Nasdaq fell 4% for the second time this week and finished April down 13.3%, its biggest monthly loss since 2008. Amazon slumped after the internet giant posted its first loss since 2015. Big Tech has been leading the market lower all month as traders shun the high-flying sector. Tech has started to look more and more expensive after posting outsize gains during the pandemic and as the Federal Reserve steps up its fight against inflation with higher interest rates, which could slow the economy. 

WA courts mostly not using tracking law to protect people

In April 2020, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed the Tiffany Hill Act into law, named after a Vancouver mother who was murdered by her estranged, abusive husband. The law allows courts to order people accused of domestic violence to wear GPS ankle devices, which can be monitored by officials and linked to an app on the victim’s phone, alerting them when the offender is nearby. Two years later, most Washington courts are not using that option. The exception is southwest Washington's Clark County where more than a dozen offenders are being monitored. King County also has taken steps to begin using the software.

16 states that want to electrify USPS fleet file lawsuits

16 states that want to electrify USPS fleet file lawsuits

California and 15 other states want the U.S. Postal Service to buy electric-powered delivery vehicles. They're suing to halt purchases of thousands of gas-powered trucks. Three lawsuits were filed Thursday in New York and California by the states and environmental groups. They're demanding the Postal Service conduct a more thorough environmental review before moving forward with the next-generation vehicle program. All told, the Postal Service’s fleet includes 190,000 local delivery vehicles, most of which went into service between 1987 and 1994. The Postal Service plans to buy up to 165,000 new vehicles over the next 10 years.

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Americans love to spoil their pets and treat them like family

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News