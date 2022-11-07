 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

EXPLAINER: Bikes, batteries and blazes spark concern in NYC

  • Updated
  • 0
E-Bike Batteries Blazes

FILE - A man making deliveries rides an electronic bike in New York, Dec. 21, 2017. A weekend fire that injured over three dozen people and forced firefighters to use ropes to pluck people from a 20th-story window is drawing attention to a rising concern in New York City: battery fires that can arise in the electric bikes and scooters that have proliferated here.

 Seth Wenig - staff, AP

NEW YORK (AP) — A weekend fire that injured over three dozen people — and forced firefighters to use ropes to pluck people from a 20th-story window — is drawing attention to a rising concern in New York City: battery fires that can arise in the electric bikes and scooters that have proliferated here.

City officials are considering new laws after the fire department counted nearly 200 blazes and six fire deaths this year tied to problems with lithium-ion batteries in such “micromobility” devices.

WHAT ARE THESE BATTERIES? ARE THEY THE SAME TECH USED IN PHONES AND CARS?

Lithium-ion batteries are a Nobel Prize-winning innovation that entered the market in the early 1990s. Hailed as rechargeable, lightweight, powerful, durable and safe, the batteries have been envisioned as a key to greening the world's energy supply by storing energy, including from the sun, wind and other renewable sources.

People are also reading…

The technology has woven its way into many people's everyday lives, powering phones, laptop computers, vehicles and more.

WHY CAN THEY CATCH FIRE?

The batteries' electrolyte — a solution that lets electrical current flow — is flammable, explains Massachusetts Institute of Technology materials chemistry professor Dr. Donald Sadoway. The substance was chosen for its ability to handle the voltage involved, but fires can happen if the batteries are overcharged, overheated, defective or damaged, for instance.

Over the years, problems have periodically triggered fires involving laptops, cellphones, hoverboards, electric vehicles, airplanes and battery power storage installations. A U.N. aviation agency said in 2016 that lithium-ion batteries shouldn't be shipped on passenger planes.

Battery industry group leader James Greenberger notes that other energy sources aren't trouble-free, and he says there's nothing inherently unsafe about the batteries. But he said the industry is concerned about the fires lately in New York and worries that they could scare off consumers.

“This shouldn’t be happening and we need to figure out what’s going on,” said Greenberger, the executive director of NAATBatt — the North American trade association for advanced battery technology developers, manufacturers and users.

WHY ARE E-BIKES AND SCOOTERS GETTING SCRUTINY IN NEW YORK?

The city has seen “an exponential increase” in fires related to faulty lithium-ion batteries in recent years, Chief Fire Marshal Daniel Flynn said. He said there have been more deaths and injuries already this year than in the past three years combined.

“It’s a big issue," he said at a news conference Monday, describing fires that occur without warning, grow rapidly and are tough to extinguish.

The batteries "fail almost in an explosive way — it’s like a blowtorch,” he said.

Saturday's fire in a Manhattan apartment was sparked by a malfunctioning e-bike battery that residents were attempting to charge and left unattended while they fell asleep, he said. They were trapped when the battery, plugged in by the front door, caught fire, Flynn said.

Electric bikes and scooters have become popular, non-gasoline-burning ways to make deliveries, commute and zip around a city that has promoted cycling in recent decades. For the “deliveristas” who carry restaurant takeout orders, the bikes are crucial tools of the trade.

“What these workers have learned over the years, and they know it well, is that, like any equipment, it requires the maintenance required,” said Hildalyn Colón Hernández, a spokesperson for worker advocacy group Los Deliveristas Unidos. She said many workers have used their batteries for years without a hitch.

WHAT'S CAUSING THE PROBLEM?

There are different opinions. Greenberger, the industry group director, suggests there’s too little quality control on some of the largely imported batteries. Sadoway, the scientist, believes “we don’t have the appropriate protective measures” on e-bikes and scooters themselves to monitor the batteries for problems.

Colón Hernández, the delivery worker advocate, thinks there need to be tougher standards around the batteries, such as regulations for businesses that sell or service them.

WHAT IS NEW YORK CITY DOING ABOUT THIS?

The Fire Department has repeatedly issued warnings and safety tips over the past year. Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh asked the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission in August to consider new regulations. Mayor Eric Adams pointed again to the CPSC on Monday.

“The responsibility of navigating safe and unsafe batteries on the market should not fall to hard-working New Yorkers,” the mayor, a Democrat, said in a statement.

Some city lawmakers want to take their own steps.

A City Council committee has set a Nov. 14 hearing on various proposals. Some would require public education campaigns or safety reports. Another would prohibit the sale of some secondhand lithium-ion batteries, or e-bike or scooter batteries without certain seals of approval.

Meanwhile, fire officials continue to urge everyone not to leave batteries to charge unattended, to check that they're not damaged or near a heat source, and to make sure the batteries, chargers, cords and devices are all from the same manufacturer and used as instructed.

“We understand the benefits that these batteries pose to our communities, and we want to encourage use of them, but safe use,” Flynn said. “So understand that it does pose a danger, and just use them safely.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GOP seizes on voter hesitancy to attack EVs as costly to US

GOP seizes on voter hesitancy to attack EVs as costly to US

Many Republican candidates are seeking to capitalize on Americans’ precarious financial situations heading into next week’s midterm elections to vilify a key component of President Joe Biden’s climate agenda: electric vehicles. On social media, in political ads and at campaign rallies, Republicans say Democrats’ push for battery-powered transportation will leave Americans broke, stranded on the road and even in the dark. Many of the attack lines are not true. The auto industry itself has largely embraced a shift to EVs, for instance. But political analysts say the GOP messaging exploits voter hesitancy on EVs that may have put Democrats on the defensive.

Schools clash with parents over bans on student cellphones

Schools clash with parents over bans on student cellphones

As growing numbers of schools move to limit student access to cellphones, many are navigating pushback from parents. They want to be able to connect with their children at a moment’s notice. Bans on the devices were on the rise before the COVID-19 pandemic. Since schools reopened, struggles with student behavior and mental health have given some schools even more reason to restrict access. But parents and caregivers who had constant access to their children during remote learning have been reluctant to give that up. Some fear losing touch with their kids during a school shooting. In some cases, parent pushback has led to a change in policy.

Apple says iPhone supplies hurt by anti-virus curbs in China

Apple says iPhone supplies hurt by anti-virus curbs in China

Apple Inc. is warning customers they'll have to wait longer to get its latest iPhone models after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor’s factory in central China. The company gave no details but said the factory operated by Foxconn in the central city of Zhengzhou is “operating at significantly reduced capacity.” Apple said it expects lower shipments of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models than previously anticipated. It said customers "will experience longer wait times.” Foxconn Technology Group said earlier it had imposed anti-virus measures on the factory in Zhengzhou following virus outbreaks. Foxconn said Monday it will revise down outlook for Q4 and that it is working on resuming full capacity.

Equipment that's designed to cut methane emission is failing

Equipment that's designed to cut methane emission is failing

Methane is the main ingredient in natural gas, and it packs about 80 times the climate-warming power of carbon dioxide. Aerial surveys have shown huge amounts of methane wafting from oil and gas fields. It’s a problem the Biden administration has sought to attack in its Inflation Reduction Act. The law provides funding for companies to upgrade equipment to combat emissions. Yet some of the best equipment for reducing emissions is already installed on oil and gas facilities. Critics say such equipment is failing to capture much of the methane and casting doubt on whether the Biden plan would go far to correct the problem.

White House invites dozens of nations for ransomware summit

White House invites dozens of nations for ransomware summit

The White House is bringing together three dozen nations, the European Union and a slew of private-sector companies for a two-day summit that looks at how best to combat ransomware attacks. The second International Counter Ransomware Summit begins Monday and will focus on priorities such as ensuring systems are more resilient to better withstand attacks and disrupt bad actors planning such assaults. A senior Biden administration official cites recent attacks such as one that targeted the Los Angeles school district last month to underscore the urgency of the issue and the summit.

Why booking travel on your phone is a bad idea

Why booking travel on your phone is a bad idea

Online shopping, including travel shopping, has shifted from desktop to mostly mobile devices. Yet, research on shopping habits suggest that consumers make suboptimal choices when they cannot compare final prices. On a mobile device, it can be difficult to switch back and forth across brands or apps and complete a multistep flight or hotel booking process. This can lead to phone users paying more, simply because it seems too hard to go through the comparison process multiple times on a mobile device. Instead, travelers should use a desktop that allows them to compare final prices easily, so they don’t end up overpaying.

Democrats, tech leaders fund PAC to boost McMullin in Utah

Democrats, tech leaders fund PAC to boost McMullin in Utah

Tech leaders and Democratic Party-aligned groups are among those funneling millions into Utah to support independent Evan McMullin’s bid to unseat Republican Sen. Mike Lee. Their super PACs are running ads against Lee as part of their broader strategy to prevent Republicans from retaking control of the U.S. Senate. Though McMullin is running as an independent, the spending from outside groups mirror the partisan dynamics in key battleground states as the election nears. The sheer amount reflects how McMullin has turned Utah from political afterthought to battleground and that the reliably Republican state could be one of Democrats' best hopes to prevent the GOP from taking control of the Senate.

Influencers debate leaving Twitter, but where would they go?

Influencers debate leaving Twitter, but where would they go?

Concerns over Twitter's future are weighing on many people who have come to rely on the relatively small but mighty platform that has become a digital public square of sorts for influencers, policy makers, journalists and other thought leaders. Some fear Twitter will turn into a haven for racist and toxic speech under the control of Elon Musk, a serial provocateur who's indicated he could loosen content rules. The debate over whether to stay or leave the platform is especially fraught for people of color who have used Twitter to network and elevate their voices while also confronting toxicity. But for those who rely on Twitter's reach, there are few good alternatives.

Toyota reports quarterly profit decline amid chips crunch

Toyota reports quarterly profit decline amid chips crunch

Toyota Motor Corp. says its profit fell 31% in the last quarter as a shortage of computer chips offset foreign exchange gains from a weaker yen. Toyota’s quarterly profit through September totaled 434 billion yen, or $2.9 billion, down from nearly 627 billion yen a year earlier. The maker of the Camry sedan, Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models said it faces many challenges, including rising interest rates, soaring materials costs and fluctuating exchange rates. A shortage in semiconductors, coronavirus lockdowns in Shanghai and flooding in South Africa also bit into earnings.

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Owning a cat can cost over $25,000 on average

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News