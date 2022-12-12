 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Elon Musk takes the stage, amid boos, at Chappelle's show

  • Updated
  • 0
Chappelle - Musk

This combination of photos shows comedian Dave Chappelle attending the 22nd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in Washington on Oct. 27, 2019, left, and businessman Elon Musk at the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, on March 22, 2022. After Chappelle's show on Sunday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, the comedian invited the billionaire on stage. Musk obliged, wearing an “I Love Twitter” T-shirt. Loud boos filled the arena – along with some cheers, too.

 Uncredited - staff, AP

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dave Chappelle asked the crowd at his comedy show to “make some noise for the world’s richest man.”

They did. Lots of booing.

It was a rather uncomfortable appearance for Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner, at Chappelle’s show with Chris Rock on Sunday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco. At the end of the show, Chappelle was talking about the need to get along and communicate with people with different viewpoints and perspectives.

He invited Musk onstage. The billionaire obliged, wearing an “I Love Twitter” T-shirt. Loud boos filled the arena – along with some cheers, too.

Chappelle joked to Musk: “Sounds like some of those people you fired.” As the boos continued to ring out, the comic pointed out that “All you people booing, and I’m just pointing out the obvious — are in terrible seats.”

People are also reading…

Twitter is going through massive changes since Musk took over the social media platform, with the first few weeks of tenure seeing widespread layoffs and the restoration of several blocked accounts, including those of former president Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The other performers from the night, including Rock, Donnell Rawlings from “Chappelle’s Show” and the hip hop group Black Star, came up on stage to say goodnight, while Musk also remained on stage. Chappelle asked Musk to repeat Rawlings’ catch phrase from their classic show – “I’m rich b—-” Rawlings went first, and then Musk complied.

That’s when Chappelle asked the crowd not to boo Musk as he needs him to open up the first comedy club on Mars. He also asked Musk if he could help Black Star’s Talib Kweli, who Chappelle said had been banned from Twitter.

Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, responded by saying: “Twitter customer service here.”

He stayed onstage and shook hands with many of the performers. Attendees had been required to lock up their phones during the show, but a few videos of the encounter made their way online.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FTC sues to block Microsoft-Activision Blizzard $69B merger

FTC sues to block Microsoft-Activision Blizzard $69B merger

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft’s planned $69 billion takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard, saying it could suppress competitors to its Xbox game consoles and its growing games subscription business. The FTC voted 3-1 to issue the complaint after a closed-door meeting, with the three Democratic commissioners voting in favor and the sole Republican voting against. The agency said Microsoft has shown through past acquisitions that it will withhold game content from rivals. Microsoft’s president, Brad Smith, signaled in a statement Thursday that the company is likely to challenge the FTC’s decision.

Biden visits Arizona computer chip site, highlights jobs

Biden visits Arizona computer chip site, highlights jobs

President Joe Biden has visited the building site for an Arizona computer chip plant to emphasize how his policies are fostering job growth in what could be a challenge to the incoming Republican House majority. The Democratic president has staked his legacy in large part on major investments in technology and infrastructure that were approved by Congress along bipartisan lines. Biden maintains the factory jobs fostered by $52 billion in semiconductor investments and another $200 billion for scientific research will help revive the U.S. middle class. Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy has attacked the government investments as a “blank check” and “corporate welfare.”

As wiretap claims rattle government, Greece bans spyware

As wiretap claims rattle government, Greece bans spyware

Lawmakers in Greece have approved legislation banning commercial spyware and reforming rules for legally-sanctioned wiretaps following allegations that senior government officials and journalists had been targeted by shadowy surveillance software. Friday's 156-142 vote in parliament followed two days of debate, during which opposition lawmakers accused the government of attempting to cover up the illegal surveillance. They demanded that the date of a general election — due before next summer — be brought forward. Critics of the new law including human rights groups and an independent transparency authority.

US police rarely deploy deadly robots to confront suspects

US police rarely deploy deadly robots to confront suspects

The unabashedly liberal city of San Francisco became the unlikely proponent of weaponized police robots last week after supervisors approved them for limited use. In doing so, the board addressed head-on an evolving technology that's become more widely available, although rarely deployed to confront suspects. San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said armed robots would be used only as a last resort. Three members of the city's Board of Supervisors joined dozens of protesters against the policy outside City Hall on Monday. Police departments across the U.S. are facing increasing scrutiny of militarized equipment, amid a yearslong national reckoning on criminal justice.

Asian shares mostly decline ahead of Fed chair's key speech

Asian shares mostly decline ahead of Fed chair's key speech

Asian shares are trading mostly lower ahead of a closely watched speech by the Federal Reserve chief that may give clues about future interest rate hikes. Markets are also eyeing developments in China, where protests have erupted recently over the “zero-COVID” strategy that has confined millions of people to their homes, sometimes for months. Shares fell in Tokyo but were higher in Sydney, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Authorities in China have eased some controls after demonstrations in at least eight mainland cities and Hong Kong. Security forces have detained an unknown number of people. Wall Street finished mixed.

Japan, Belgium to cooperate in chip production, development

Japan, Belgium to cooperate in chip production, development

A newly founded Japanese semiconductor company aiming to revive Japan’s chip industry has signed an agreement to collaborate with a Belgian research organization in developing next-generation chips for production in Japan. Economy and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura says the new company, Rapidus, which was launched last month by eight big corporations including automakers, electronics giants and chip manufacturers, is teaming up with Imec, a Belgium-based research organization known for nanoelectronics and digital technologies key to developing next-generation chips. Japan’s government is spending 70 billion yen ($510 million) to encourage domestic chip production while collaborating with the United States.

2 Chainz hosts Amazon Music live concerts using NFL platform

2 Chainz hosts Amazon Music live concerts using NFL platform

2 Chainz wants to capitalize off the NFL’s huge “Thursday Night Football” platform to feature some of the world’s most popular musical performers on Amazon Music’s new live concert series. The Grammy winner is the host of “Amazon Music Live,” a weekly concert show streaming after “Thursday Night Football” on Prime Video. The concert series, which debuted in late October with guest Lil Baby, has also featured Megan Thee Stallion and Kane Brown. 2 Chainz took the stage last month with Lil Wayne, who performed some of his hits. Rapper A$AP Rocky will be featured Thursday. 2 Chainz says Amazon reached out with a “new vision” of marrying the worlds of football and music.

US, EU agree to intensify talks on 'green subsidies' dispute

US, EU agree to intensify talks on 'green subsidies' dispute

The United States and European Union have agreed to intensify talks to resolve EU concerns over major subsidies for American companies contained in a U.S. clean energy law. Although no deal was reached at talks Monday, the two sides pledged to continue work and push for a solution that benefits both U.S. and European firms, workers and consumers. The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act offers about $375 billion in new and extended tax credits to help the the U.S. clean energy industry as well as buyers of qualifying electric vehicles made in North America. But European leaders have expressed alarm that the subsidies would be an enormous setback for European companies.

El Salvador to repurchase more of its debt

El Salvador to repurchase more of its debt

El Salvador’s government will make a second buyback of its sovereign debt bonds maturing in 2023 and 2025 as it tries to calm market concerns that it could default on its debt. In a statement Tuesday, the government set the maximum for the repurchase at $74 million. The 2023 and 2025 bond offerings were $800 million each. In September, the government bought back $565 million of those bonds. President Nayib Bukele said via Twitter that the September repurchase “was so successful that we have decided to launch ANOTHER OFFER for the remainder of the 2023 and 2025 bonds.”

Women sue Musk's Twitter alleging discriminatory layoffs

Women sue Musk's Twitter alleging discriminatory layoffs

Two women who lost their jobs at Twitter when billionaire Elon Musk took over are suing the company in federal court, claiming that last month’s abrupt mass layoffs disproportionately affected female employees. The discrimination lawsuit is the latest in a series of legal challenges over Musk’s decimation of Twitter’s workforce through mass layoffs and firings. Days after the world’s richest man bought the social media platform for $44 billion, the company told about half of employees on Nov. 4 that they no longer had a job but would get three months severance.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to cope with the Sunday scaries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News