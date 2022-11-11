 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Crypto exchange giant FTX collapses, files for bankruptcy

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — It took less than a week for FTX to go from the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world to bankruptcy court.

The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, sought bankruptcy protection after the exchange experienced the crypto equivalent of a bank run. FTX, the hedge fund Alameda Research, and dozens of other affiliated companies filed a bankruptcy petition in Delaware on Friday morning. FTX US, which originally was not expected to be included in any financial rescue, was also part of the company's bankruptcy filing.

CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned, the company said. Bankman-Fried was recently estimated to be worth $23 billion and has been a prominent political donor to Democrats. His net worth has all but evaporated, according to Forbes and Bloomberg, which closely track the net worth of the world's richest people.

People are also reading…

“I was shocked to see things unravel the way they did earlier in the week,” Bankman-Fried wrote in a series of posts on Twitter.

FTX's unraveling is causing ripple effects. Already companies that backed FTX are writing down their investments. Politicians and regulators are ramping up calls for stricter oversight of the crypto industry. And this latest crisis has put pressure on the prices of bitcoin and other digital currencies. The total market value of all digital currencies dropped by about $150 billion in the last week, according to CoinMarketCap.com.

FTX's failure goes beyond finance. The company had major sports sponsorships as well, including Formula One racing, a sponsorship deal with Major League Baseball as well as a sports arena in Miami. Mercedes said it would remove FTX from its race cars starting this weekend.

FTX and Bankman-Fried, as well as his brother, were also early investors in Semafor, the high profile news startup run by former BuzzFeed editor-in-chief and New York Times columnist Ben Smith.

Bankman-Fried has other problems as well. On Thursday, a person familiar with the matter said the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission were looking into FTX to determine whether any criminal activity or securities offenses were committed. The person could not discuss details of the investigations publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The investigation is centered on the possibility that FTX may have used customers’ deposits to fund bets at Alameda Research. In traditional markets, brokers are expected to separate client funds from other company assets. Violations can be punished by regulators. Financial company MF Global effectively failed for a similar practice roughly a decade ago when it intermingled client assets with its own bets.

In its bankruptcy filing, FTX listed more than 130 affiliated companies circled around the globe. The company valued its assets between $10 billion to $50 billion, with a similar estimate for its liabilities. The company appointed as its new CEO John Ray III, a long-time bankruptcy litigator who is best known for having to clean up the mess made after the collapse of Enron.

FTX's bankruptcy is certainly to be one of the most complicated bankruptcy cases in years. The company listed more than 100,000 creditors on its filing, and with all of its customers effectively being creditors because they deposited their funds with FTX, it will take months to sort out who is owed what, bankruptcy lawyers said. Cryptocurrencies have no protections under law, and politicians on both sides of the aisle issued statements opposing any Lehman Brothers-like bailout for crypto investors.

“Unlike a case where there's (securities insurance in the failure of a brokerage) or where the FDIC steps in with a bank failure, these customers are totally exposed,” said Daniel Besikof, a partner at Loeb & Loeb LLP who specializes in bankruptcy law.

FTX had agreed earlier this week to sell itself to bigger rival Binance after experiencing the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run. Customers fled the exchange after becoming concerned about whether FTX had sufficient capital.

The crypto world had hoped that Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, might be able to rescue FTX and its depositors. However, after Binance took a look at FTX's books, it concluded that the smaller exchange’s problems were too big to solve and backed out of the deal.

FTX is the latest in a series of cascading disasters that have shaken the crypto sector, now under intense pressure from collapsing prices and circling financial regulators. Its failure is already being felt throughout the crypto universe.

On Thursday, the venture capital fund Sequoia Capital said Thursday it is writing down its total investment of nearly $215 million in FTX.

The cryptocurrency lender BlockFi announced on Twitter late Thursday that it is “not able to do business as usual” and pausing client withdrawals as a result of FTX's implosion.

In a letter posted to its Twitter profile late Thursday, BlockFi — which was bailed out by Bankman-Fried’s FTX early last summer — said it was “shocked and dismayed by the news regarding FTX and Alameda.”

The company ended by saying any future communications about its status “will be less frequent that what our clients and other stakeholders are used to.”

Bitcoin tumbled immediately after the letter was posted and is trading below $17,000. The original cryptocurrency, bitcoin had been hovering around $20,000 for months before FTX's problems became public this week, sending it down briefly to around $15,500.

Reporters Matt Ott and Michael Balsamo in Washington contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Italian EV startup takes on US, Chinese rivals with design

Italian EV startup takes on US, Chinese rivals with design

A new fully electric vehicle startup in Italy is challenging U.S. and Chinese rivals with “Made in Italy" design. AEHRA is being launched by a former oil trader who hired a former Lamborghini designer to infuse the cars with Italian emotion and is placing emphasis on aerodynamics over performance. Its biggest hurdle to success is an already crowded market of EV startups and traditional carmakers. And AEHRA doesn't plan to launch its first vehicles until mid-2025. The ultra-premium cars plan to sell for $160,000 to $180,000, rolling out first in the United States and key European markets before expanding to China.

Germany blocks Chinese-owned firm's chip factory deal

Germany blocks Chinese-owned firm's chip factory deal

The German government has blocked the sale of a chip factory to a Swedish subsidiary of a Chinese company. The decision Wednesday comes as Berlin grapples with its future approach to Beijing. The move by the Cabinet follows a recent compromise over a Chinese shipping firm’s investment in a German container terminal and a visit to Beijing last week by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The government’s red light was anticipated after German company Elmos said this week that it had been informed the sale of its chip factory in Dortmund to Chinese-owned Silex Microsystems would likely be prohibited. Germany's economy minister said the government also blocked a second planned investment but wouldn’t give more details.

California voters reject tax on rich for more electric cars

California voters reject tax on rich for more electric cars

California voters have rejected a new tax on the state’s richest residents. Proposition 30 would have boosted the tax on incomes above $2 million to help put more electric cars on the road. Backers of the measure said California badly needs a reliable source of money to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transportation. The measure’s defeat marks a win for Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who campaigned against it despite his support for electric cars. He called it a corporate giveaway for ridesharing companies like Lyft, which paid for the “yes” campaign.

Elon Musk sells $3.95 billion worth of Tesla stock

Elon Musk sells $3.95 billion worth of Tesla stock

Twitter's new owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to regulatory filings. Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion, sold 19.5 million shares of the electric car company from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, according to Tuesday’s filings. He sold $7 billion of his Tesla stock in August as he worked to finance the Twitter purchase he was trying to get out of at the time.

Alabama Constitution, 10 amendments on Nov. 8 ballot

Alabama voters on Nov. 8 will decide whether to strip racist language from the state constitution. They will also vote on 10 constitutional amendments. The ratification vote follows a yearslong effort. It deletes repealed and redundant provisions and reorganizes the sprawling document. One amendment is aimed at giving judges more discretion to deny bail to people charged with violent crimes. Another would require governors to give notice before commuting a death sentence.

Musk warns Twitter's survival is at stake as staff quits

Musk warns Twitter's survival is at stake as staff quits

Elon Musk is warning Twitter employees to brace for “difficult times ahead” that might end with the collapse of the social media platform if they can’t find new ways of making money. Workers who survived last week’s mass layoffs are facing harsher work conditions and growing uncertainty about their ability to keep Twitter running safely as it continues to lose high-level leaders responsible for data privacy, cybersecurity and complying with regulations. Musk’s first companywide message to employees ordered them to stop working from home and show up in the office Thursday morning.

US vote counting unaffected by cyberattacks, officials say

US vote counting unaffected by cyberattacks, officials say

No digital intrusions are known to have affected the counting of the midterm vote. Officials on Election Day kept close watch for domestic and foreign threats. A few state and local governments appeared to have been hit by a relatively rudimentary form of cyberattack that periodically made public websites unreachable. But U.S. and local officials say none of those attacks breached vote-counting infrastructure. An official at the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency says there was no known activity “that should cause anyone to question the security, the integrity or the resilience of the election.”

After cyber attack, NY county is extra careful with big vote

The drama over the outcome of New York’s governor’s race was prolonged into the wee hours of election night, when the home county of one of it’s contenders found itself scrambling to makes its tallies public amid lingering concerns over a cyber attack two months ago. But in the end, officials in Suffolk County were relieved to learn that its election night woes weren’t because of another attack by nefarious hackers but something more innocent: slow Wi-Fi. Suffolk County, located on the eastern flank of Long Island, is home base for GOP U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, who unsuccessfully tried to oust incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul from the governor’s mansion.

Watch Now: Related Video

Want to un-spoil your kids? Here are some tips

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News