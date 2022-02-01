 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Correction: Schools-Cyberattacks story

In a story published January 31, 2022, about cyberattacks on school networks including student information databases, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Truth or Consequences was a second school district using Synergy, a software product of Edupoint

  • Updated
  • 0

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — In a story published January 31, 2022, about cyberattacks on school networks including student information databases, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Truth or Consequences was a second school district using Synergy, a software product of Edupoint. Truth or Consequence uses PowerSchool, a different student information database platform.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to cook with kids the right way

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News