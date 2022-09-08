 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Colorado DAs unveil data dashboards on prosecutions

  • 0

DENVER (AP) — A bipartisan group of eight Colorado district attorneys on Thursday unveiled online data dashboards providing information to the public on the cases they prosecute, including the racial and economic status of defendants and the kinds of sentences handed down for them.

The effort is part of a trend among more prosecutors nationally to provide more transparency to the public about how the criminal justice system works and also help them address any racial and economic disparities after first identifying them in the numbers. The data is taken from internal case management systems and then analyzed in a way that can be understood by prosecutors and the general public.

District attorneys in cities including Philadelphia and Chicago and parts of California are among those that have started to use data dashboards — interactive collections of graphs and tables showing the data — to promote transparency, said Seleeke Flingai a senior researcher at Vera Institute for Justice. The research and policy organization has provided technical assistance to help district attorney offices use data to change policies affecting racial disparities and mass incarceration but was not involved in Colorado's project. Flingai was not aware of any other statewide effort to share such data other than Colorado's.

People are also reading…

Some jurisdictions have gone farther than just providing the summaries shown on data dashboards. Philadelphia's district attorney's office publishes reports interpreting the data on specific issues and offering solutions, Flingai said. Chicago's top prosecutor, who was among the first prosecutors to use data, Kim Foxx, also makes raw data available so people can analyze it for what they are looking for, said Mona Sahaf, deputy director of Vera's Reshaping Prosecution program.

John Kellner, the top prosecutor in the 18th Judicial District in Denver's southern suburbs, said he became interested in exploring more prosecution data after discovering more white teens were being put into diversion programs than Black teens because the Black teens tended to live in Aurora, where the municipal court did not provide a diversion option as municipal courts in other parts of the district did.

“Disparity does not necessarily equal discrimination but you want to understand why we have disparate results,” he said.

Kellner, the Republican candidate for Colorado attorney general in November's election, said he is also hoping following data can help prosecutors in his district focus on the biggest offenders in the growing problem of auto thefts there.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said prosecutors are “swimming upstream” against a fundamental mistrust of government and need to work to earn the public's trust, especially from communities of color after a tough on crime approach led to mass incarceration while not offering enough help to marginalized people.

“Our collective challenge is to use this data to understand our work and apply to improve public safety and the criminal justice system,” said McCann, a Democrat who describes herself as a progressive prosecutor.

Colorado's voluntary pilot program to analyze the data and post the dashboards was done with the help of the Prosecutorial Performance Indicators Project, a joint effort led by researchers at Loyola University Chicago and Florida International University, and the Colorado Evaluation and Action Lab at the University of Denver.

Next, Colorado's other 14 district attorneys will be asked if they would also like to participate, said Lauren Gase, a senior researcher and project director at the Colorado lab. Researchers will also be taking a deeper look into racial data, she said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fat Leonard's escape as stunning as his Navy bribery case

Fat Leonard's escape as stunning as his Navy bribery case

The escape of the Malaysian defense contractor at the center of one of the Navy's biggest corruption scandals is as stunning and brazen as the case itself. U-Haul trucks were seen at his home in a tony San Diego neighborhood before Leonard Glenn Francis, known as “Fat Leonard,” snipped off his ankle monitor and disappeared. Nearly a dozen US federal, state and local agencies were searching for Francis on Tuesday. But officials acknowledged he may already be in Mexico with the border only a 40-minute drive from the home he escaped.

$1 billion in federal economic grants headed coast to coast

$1 billion in federal economic grants headed coast to coast

President Joe Biden and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo are announcing $1 billion in federal grants for manufacturing, clean energy, farming, biotech and more. The grants announced Friday go to 21 regional partnerships across the nation. The government chose the winners from 529 applicants that vied for grants that were part of the already-approved $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The grants include $65 million in California to improve farm production and $25 million for a robotics cluster in Nebraska. Georgia gets $65 million for artificial intelligence. There's $64 million for lithium-based battery development in New York. West Virginia coal counties receive $63 million to help with the shift to solar power and find new uses for abandoned mines.

Ginni Thomas emails urged new 2020 electors in Wisconsin

Ginni Thomas emails urged new 2020 electors in Wisconsin

The wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas contacted at least two Wisconsin state lawmakers urging them to overturn President Joe Biden’s win in 2020 in the tightly contested state. Conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas also had sent identical messages to more than two dozen lawmakers in Arizona. In her communications with lawmakers in both states, Thomas urged Republicans to choose their own slate of electors after the election and she argued that results giving Biden a victory in the states were marred by fraud. No widespread fraud calling into question the results has been discovered in either state despite numerous reviews, lawsuits and recounts.

Taiwan leader cites threat of Chinese 'cognitive warfare'

Taiwan leader cites threat of Chinese 'cognitive warfare'

Taiwan's president says China is conducting “cognitive warfare" against the self-ruled island by spreading misinformation in addition to its regular military incursions into nearby waters and airspace. Experts have warned that China has made substantial inroads within Taiwanese mass media and could plant false narratives in social media and elsewhere to erode military morale and public confidence if it makes good on its threat to use force to annex the island. President Tsai Ing-wen also referenced China’s use of drones to pressure Taiwan’s military. Speaking Tuesday during a visit to an air defense and missile battalion, she said Beijing is seeking to “create disturbance in the minds of people" along with its physical threats.

Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach

Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach

Security video from a rural county in Georgia shows local election and Republican Party officials were present when voting equipment was accessed in what the secretary of state's office calls an unauthorized breach. Some of the video footage counters claims the local officials have made. The breach in Coffee County is one of several around the country in which allies of former President Donald Trump were seeking access to sensitive voting information after his loss in the 2020 election. Election security experts worry the information obtained — including copies of software and hard drives — could be exploited by those who want to interfere with future elections.

Navy wants new destroyer with lasers, hypersonic missiles

Navy wants new destroyer with lasers, hypersonic missiles

The Navy is getting ready to turn the chapter on its workhorse destroyer, the Arleigh Burke, which went into production more than 30 years ago. The Navy has awarded design contracts on a future ship that would be equipped with lasers and hypersonic missiles. The stakes are high when it comes to a replacement for the backbone of the fleet at a time when China's numerical advantage becomes greater each year. The Navy has vowed that it won’t repeat recent shipbuilding debacles when it rushed production and crammed too much new tech into ships, causing delays and cost overruns.

Once in the doldrums, Florida coast hums with space launches

Once in the doldrums, Florida coast hums with space launches

A decade ago, Florida’s Space Coast was in the doldrums. The space shuttle program had ended, and with it the steady stream of space enthusiasts who filled the area’s restaurants and hotel and motel rooms during regular astronaut launches. The Kennedy Space Center’s 7,400 laid-off shuttle workers struggled to find jobs in their fields, and many left for other states. Nowadays, the county’s unemployment rate is under 3%, and the Space Coast is humming with jobs and space launches. NASA’s first launch of its new moon rocket set for Saturday was expecting to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors.

Huge Los Angeles Unified School district hit by cyberattack

Huge Los Angeles Unified School district hit by cyberattack

A ransomware attack targeting the huge Los Angeles Unified School District over the Labor Day weekend prompted an unprecedented shutdown of the district’s information technology systems as authorities scrambled to trace the perpetrators and restrict potential damage. Schools in the nation’s second-largest district opened as scheduled on Tuesday and 540,000 students and 70,000 district employees were forced to change their passwords to prevent additional incursion from the ransomware attack. No demand for money was made. Such attacks have become a growing threat to U.S. schools, with several high-profile incidents reported since last year as pandemic-forced reliance on technology increases the impact.

Cheaper electric vehicles coming despite high battery costs

Cheaper electric vehicles coming despite high battery costs

Auto companies are rolling out more affordable electric vehicles that should widen their appeal to a larger group of buyers. That's despite rising battery costs. The latest EV came Thursday from General Motors, a Chevrolet Equinox small SUV. It has a starting price around $30,000 and a range-per-charge of 250 miles, or 400 kilometers. You can get range of 300 miles, or 500 kilometers, if you pay more. GM won’t release the exact price of the Equinox EV until closer to the date it goes on sale, about this time next year. But the SUV is at the low end of Edmunds.com’s list of prices for electric vehicles sold in the U.S. The average cost of an EV is now around $65,000.

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Plenty of people believe they could be successful content creators

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News