 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

CNN's streaming service shutting down a month after launch

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN is shutting down its CNN+ streaming service less than a month after its launch, a spectacular flameout for a venture that had attracted stars like Chris Wallace and Alison Roman and was seen as a way to attract a new generation of news consumers.

It had started March 29, shortly before CNN was taken over by new corporate parents. The new leaders of Warner Bros. Discovery quickly let it be known they considered CNN+ an ill-conceived idea.

The subscription-based service will be shut down at the end of April. Executives said some CNN+ programming and employees will be absorbed into the television network and website but there will be layoffs. The head of CNN+, Andrew Morse, is leaving the company.

In a memo to employees on Thursday, incoming CNN Chief Executive Chris Licht said consumers wanted “simplicity and an all-in service” rather than stand-alone offerings. Discovery had previously suggested that it wanted to merge the new company’s separate streaming services, which include Discovery+ and HBO Max, into a single app.

People are also reading…

In a Thursday town hall, executives also said that the service's inability to show live breaking news was a crucial failing. Because of contracts with cable and satellite companies, CNN+ could not stream the CNN television network.

“It's a little bit like The New York Times subscription without The New York Times,” said J.B. Perrette, head of Discovery's streaming services.

Perrette said Discovery had learned from trying to launch its own news service in Poland, and in seeing the experiences of other paid streaming services in the United States like Fox Nation, that CNN+ could not expect to get near one million subscribers. Unlike CNN+, which was charging customers $5.99 a month, broadcast networks like ABC, CBS and NBC offer free news-streaming services.

“Those are the facts,” Perrette said. “We've learned from painful history, financially costly history.”

If the company is going to go in a different direction than CNN+, “we can't let it go on one second more than it needs to,” he said.

Under AT&T, there were $100 million in development costs and some 500 employees assigned to building out CNN+. Perrette told the employees they would have “first dibs” on some 100 jobs currently open at CNN. Licht's memo said there would be at least six months of severance pay for departing staffers.

In the meeting, a CNN staff member wondered why AT&T, CNN's previous corporate owner, was allowed to develop and start the service with new management coming in that clearly had its reservations about it. But executives said they were not allowed, until the takeover was formally approved weeks ago, to be involved in meetings about the service.

The executives said accountability for the rapid failure lies squarely with previous management.

“Would we have preferred to have this discussion six months ago, nine months ago?” Perrette said. “Couldn’t do it.”

The CNN+ service's flagship was arguably Wallace's daily interview show, for which he left his previous job as “Fox News Sunday” host. Wallace did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

It also featured programming from food-media star Roman, former NPR host Audie Cornish, ex-NBC News host Kasie Hunt, Jemele Hill, Rex Chapman and current CNN personalities Anderson Cooper, Wolf Blitzer, Jake Tapper, Sara Sidner and Kate Bolduan. Some of the shows hadn't even started yet.

Warner Bros. Discovery is led by Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who has his own vision for CNN and its Warner siblings.

Licht said in his memo that the “incredibly difficult” decision to shutter CNN+ is the right one for the long-term success of CNN. It will allow leaders to refocus resources on the core products that “drive our singular focus: further enhancing CNN's journalism and its reputation as a global news leader.”

On the television network, Licht is expected to increase CNN's emphasis on news coverage with less commentary.

He told staff members that the decision was no reflection on the service that they had built.

Licht acknowledged in the staff meeting that the experience with CNN+, at least initially, will have repercussions with personnel and those who might want to come there.

“We have to own the erosion of trust and build it back,” he said.

Arbel reported from Phoenix.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rivian electric car plant blasted by foes at Georgia meeting

Rivian electric car plant blasted by foes at Georgia meeting

Foes trying to derail a $5 billion electric truck plant east of Atlanta are dominating a state process to gather input on environmental concerns. Georgia state officials took oversight of plans for Rivian Automotive's proposed 7,500-job plant after opponents overwhelmed Morgan County planning officials. The first meeting of one of the oversight committees was Monday in Monroe. The electric vehicle manufacturer in December announced a plant that would make up to 400,000 vehicles a year.  Opposition to the plant has been heavy from area residents who say the plant will spoil their rural quality of life.

Congress seeks compromise to boost computer chip industry

Congress seeks compromise to boost computer chip industry

A global computer chip shortage has made it harder for consumers to get their hands on cars, computers and other modern-day necessities. Congress is looking to boost chip manufacturing and research in the United States with billions of federal dollars. Both the House and the Senate have passed major legislation on the matter. The bills are one of the final opportunities before the November elections for lawmakers to show  they are addressing strained supply chains. But there are big differences between the two bills. Democrats will need support from at least 10 Republican senators to get a bill signed into law.

Asian shares mixed after tech-led rally on Wall Street

Asian shares mixed after tech-led rally on Wall Street

Stocks are mixed in Asia after a rally on Wall Street led by technology stocks. Share benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney but fell in Shanghai. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 1.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq shook off an early loss and added 2.2%. Treasury yields continued their climb, which allows banks to charge higher interest rates on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.94%. The dollar remained at a 20-year high against the Japanese yen, reflecting a divergence between interest rates in the U.S. and in Japan, where the central bank has kept its key rate at minus 0.1%. 

Spyware use on separatists in Spain "extensive," group says

Spyware use on separatists in Spain "extensive," group says

A cybersecurity rights group says the phones of dozens of pro-independence supporters in Spain’s northeastern Catalonia, including the elected regional chief, were hacked with controversial spyware available only to governments. Citizen Lab says its large-scale investigation found that at least 65 individuals were targeted or infected with what it calls “mercenary spyware” sold by two Israeli companies. Catalonia’s independence movement has produced Spain's deepest political crisis in decades. Citizen Lab said it could not find conclusive evidence to attribute the hacking to a specific entity but said circumstantial evidence points to some ties to Spanish authorities. The Israeli company NSO Group said the allegations were “not related to NSO products.”

Judge keeps state takeover of majority-Black town's finances

Judge keeps state takeover of majority-Black town's finances

A Tennessee judge has declined to halt the state’s financial takeover of a majority-Black town near the site of a planned Ford pickup truck factory. Nashville Chancellor Anne Martin reasoned in that the town of Mason's interests are “slightly outweighed” by the state’s need under law to oversee balanced budgets and financial woes in local governments. Martin also wrote that she needs more information about the claims from Mason’s leadership that the state is treating the town’s majority-Black leaders differently than prior white administrators who were struggling with finances. Comptroller Jason Mumpower praised the ruling, saying his office will keep working with Mason to address its financial issues.

State lawyer alleges Newsom interfered in Activision lawsuit

State lawyer alleges Newsom interfered in Activision lawsuit

A lawyer for California's civil rights agency resigned over what she alleges were undue attempts by Gov. Gavin Newsom and his office to interfere in a state lawsuit against video game giant Activision Blizzard. Melanie Proctor was assistant chief counsel with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing. Bloomberg reports she told department staff in a Tuesday email she was resigning and said Newsom's office interfered in the case in ways that mimicked the interest's of Activision's lawyers. Newsom's office denies the allegations. The state sued Activision last year alleging rampant harassment and discrimination toward women. The company makes popular games such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.

Spain: Hacked Catalans to launch a legal bid on spyware use

Spain: Hacked Catalans to launch a legal bid on spyware use

Catalan separatist politicians and activists are launching a legal offensive in half a dozen countries against the Spanish state and the Israeli companies behind the controversial spyware allegedly used to snoop on them. The head of the Catalan and Spanish-speaking region also said Tuesday that relations with central authorities will remain strained until Madrid conducts a full investigation and punishes those found responsible, while the Spanish government rejects any accusations of illegal espionage. Citizen Lab, a team of cybersecurity experts, revealed what is believed to be the largest to date forensically documented cluster of hacking attempts with Pegasus, a program that silently infiltrates phones to harvest their data and potentially spy on their owners.

Poland: Coal mine explosions kill 5, injure more than 20

Poland: Coal mine explosions kill 5, injure more than 20

Authorities in Poland say two underground methane explosions at a coal mine killed five people and injured more than 20. Poland's prime minister said the first blast took place early Wednesday at the Pniowek mine in Pawlowice. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki says a rescue operation was launched immediately but a second explosion occurred about three hours after the first, severing communication with some of the rescuers. Seven people remain missing. Doctors say some of the hospitalized patients have life-threatening injuries, including burns to their lungs and large areas of their bodies. The mine that is operated by the Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa, or JSW, mining company. Prosecutors have opened an investigation. 

Indiana governor making 2nd overseas trip this spring

Indiana governor making 2nd overseas trip this spring

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is making a second overseas business trip this spring. Holcomb announced Friday he will travel with state Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers to Sweden, the United Kingdom and Monaco from April 24 to May 1. This trip comes after Holcomb and Chambers traveled in late March to Slovakia and Israel. While in Slovakia, Holcomb visited a refugee camp for hundreds of Ukrainians fleeing from the Russian invasion. Holcomb’s schedule in Sweden and the U.K. include meetings with Saab, Rolls-Royce and Tate & Lyle, all of which have Indiana operations. The Monaco stop has Holcomb meeting with Prince Albert II and attending the Formula E World Championship race for all-electric race cars.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How tech can make your life easier

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News