 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Chris Wallace interview show to be featured on CNN Sundays

  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Wallace will host a Sunday night interview show for CNN starting this fall, the network said Wednesday in announcing a new home for the best-known personality from the since-imploded CNN+ streaming service.

“Who's Talking to Chris Wallace,” which will also air on HBO Max, was the program he was doing for CNN+ before new corporate owners Warner Bros. Discovery shut the service down after only a month.

Wallace, formerly of Fox News Channel, has made some appearances on the television network, including on primary coverage Tuesday night.

Actor Eva Longoria, who had also signed up for the streaming service, will do a series for CNN where she travels in Mexico to sample the cuisine and culture. “Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico” is by the same production team that makes “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” for the network.

People are also reading…

Chris Licht, the new CNN Worldwide chairman, also told advertisers at a Manhattan presentation that CNN was “reimagining” its weekday morning show with the intent of being a “disruptor” in the space. He gave no details. Licht has some experience in that area, as the former top producer at both MSNBC's “Morning Joe” and CBS' morning news program.

He said nothing about the prime-time hole in CNN's lineup left by the firing of Chris Cuomo in December, after the network accused the anchor of not being forthcoming about how he was helping his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

In contrast to the “extremes” dominating cable television news, Licht said that at CNN, “we aspire to be a beacon for the kind of journalism that is essential to democracy.”

CNN has been telegraphing a renewed emphasis on news, with less commentary, since the forced departure of former chief Jeff Zucker this past winter and the corporate ownership change. The war in Ukraine has given CNN a chance to display its news chops, and war coverage has dominated the network's prime time.

Licht's point was driven home by his boss David Zaslav, Warner Bros. Discovery chairman, at the same presentation. He contrasted CNN with “advocacy” news networks.

“We at CNN intend to advocate for journalism first, to advocate for news and truth," Zaslav said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Offseason QB moves played big role in NFL schedule

Offseason QB moves played big role in NFL schedule

Tom Brady had just retired, Russell Wilson was in Seattle and the free-agent frenzy hadn’t even started when the NFL schedule makers started to dig in after the Super Bowl on putting together the complex puzzle of a 272-game schedule. After sifting through more than 100,000 schedules out of a possibility of more than one quadrillion possibilities, the final schedule had Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wilson and his new team in Denver getting prime-time television windows in Week 1.

NBC, Fox offer fall television plans, to a point amid change

NBC, Fox offer fall television plans, to a point amid change

During a week in mid-May, broadcast television networks traditionally unveil their fall plans in flashy presentations before advertisers in New York. Fox is no different, but this year the network is trying something new by announcing some programs but not its schedule. NBC, which had its first large-scale programming announcement in three years because of the COVID break, emphasized its place in the larger media conglomerate with the Peacock streaming service and cable networks. Fox says the absence of its schedule is an effort to try something new and give equal weight to its Tubi streaming service. Fixed schedules are slowly becoming obsolete as viewers decide what to watch and when.

Biden administration to release $45B for nationwide internet

Biden administration to release $45B for nationwide internet

The Biden administration is taking the first steps to release $45 billion to ensure every U.S. resident has access to high-speed internet by roughly 2028. The administration is inviting governors and other leaders Friday to start the application process. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is overseeing the distribution. Raimondo is traveling to North Carolina and says universal access to broadband internet would be akin to the electrification of rural America during the 1930s, a recognition the internet is a utility needed for U.S. residents to function in today’s economy. The funding is part of the $65 billion for broadband in the $1 trillion infrastructure package President Joe Biden signed into law last November.

U.S. civil rights enforcers warn employers against biased AI

U.S. civil rights enforcers warn employers against biased AI

The federal government said Thursday that artificial intelligence technology used to screen new job candidates or monitor worker productivity can unfairly discriminate against people with disabilities, sending a warning to employers that the commonly used hiring tools could violate civil rights laws. The U.S. Justice Department and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission jointly issued guidance to employers to take care before using popular algorithmic tools meant to streamline the work of evaluating employees and job prospects but which could violate the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Sources: Hyundai to set $7B US plant during Biden Asia visit

Sources: Hyundai to set $7B US plant during Biden Asia visit

A U.S. official familiar with the project says South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Group is expected to announce its plans next week to build a massive electric vehicle plant near Savannah, Georgia. Hyundai is finalizing the anticipated announcement as Joe Biden is set to travel to South Korea next week for the first Asia visit of his presidency. Georgia sources say Hyundai will invest more than $7 billion and hire as many as 8,500 employees. The sources spoke anonymously, citing a lack of authorization to comment. The announcement would come days before Georgia's primary election with incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp trying to fend off a challenge from ex-U.S. Sen. David Perdue.

Police: Cartels in Oregon are morphing their pot-growing ops

Police: Cartels in Oregon are morphing their pot-growing ops

Law enforcement officials in Oregon say foreign drug cartels that established illegal outdoor marijuana farms last year are adapting as pressure on them begins to mount. The new challenges for law enforcement come as a task force created by the Legislature met for the first time to figure out how to combat cannabis-related problems. The Task Force on Cannabis-Derived Intoxicants and Illegal Cannabis Production is also responsible for recommending funding and command structure to enable law enforcement to combat illegal cannabis production, regulations on genetic engineering of cannabis and changes to state laws to address labor trafficking and water theft by the cartel-financed pot farms. 

Correction: Biden-Internet story

Correction: Biden-Internet story

In a story published May 9, 2022, about internet subsidies, The Associated Press erroneously referred to Hawaiian Telecom. The correct name is Hawaiian Telcom. 

Asian shares bounce back, shrugging off inflation concerns

Asian shares bounce back, shrugging off inflation concerns

Asian shares have bounced back after losses earlier in the week, shrugging off the latest data showing U.S. wholesale prices soared 11% in April from a year earlier. Oil prices and U.S. futures also were higher. Investors are puzzling over what's next with inflation and the U.S. central bank's response to it. The S&P 500 erased most of an early slump to end down just 0.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.3%. The Nasdaq eked out a gain of 0.1%. The sizzling producer price index for April followed a hot report on inflation at the consumer level on Wednesday.

FACT FOCUS: Gaping holes in the claim of 2K ballot ‘mules’

FACT FOCUS: Gaping holes in the claim of 2K ballot ‘mules’

A film debuting in over 270 theaters across the United States this week uses a flawed analysis of cellphone location data and ballot drop box surveillance footage to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election nearly 18 months after it ended. The film claims thousands of Democrat-aligned ballot “mules” were supposedly paid to illegally collect and drop off ballots in five battleground states, but experts say the claim is based on assumptions and improper data analysis. Dinesh D'Souza, the right-wing filmmaker who produced the film, and True the Vote, the nonprofit whose research fueled it, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Convicted killer turned tech whiz confronts his sordid past

Convicted killer turned tech whiz confronts his sordid past

His partners tout him as a successful case of rehabilitation and second chances: When he was 20 years old, Harel Hershtik planned and executed a murder. Today, he is the brains behind an Israeli health-tech startup, poised to make millions of dollars with the backing of prominent public figures and deep-pocket investors. But with his company set to go public, Hershtik’s past is coming under new scrutiny, raising questions about whether someone who took a person’s life deserves to rehabilitate his own to such an extent. It also tells an astounding tale of a life derailed and improbably set back on track.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How much is too much salt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News