 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Census: Detailed age, sex data may be limited based on place

  • 0
Census Privacy Tool

FILE - A sign promoting Native American participation in the U.S. census is displayed as Selena Rides Horse enters information into her phone on behalf of a member of the Crow Indian Tribe in Lodge Grass, Mont., Aug. 26, 2020. The U.S. Census Bureau is putting together a new plan to protect the privacy of participants whose detailed data was collected from the 2020 census. The plan set to be released next year was outlined Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in front of members of the bureau's National Advisory Committee.

 Matthew Brown - staff, AP

Want to know the age and sex breakdown of people of Japanese ancestry in your U.S. state or territory?

You may not be able to get that information in the future if you live in North Dakota or Puerto Rico under a new plan the U.S. Census Bureau is putting together to protect the privacy of participants whose detailed data were collected from the 2020 census.

The plan for the detailed data, to be released next year, was outlined Friday by bureau officials in front of members of the bureau's National Advisory Committee.

Under the plan, sex and age breakdowns would be limited for detailed racial, ethnic and tribal groups based on the size of those groups in each state, county or place. Groups that had less than 50 people in a particular geography would only get a total population count, rather than breakdowns by age and sex.

People are also reading…

Those sex and age breakdowns would be limited in scope based on the size of a group's population. For instance, for Delaware and Wisconsin, the age breakdown of people of Japanese ancestry might be limited to just four categories — those under age 18, those 18 to 44 years old, people 45 to 64 years old and people 65 years and older.

However, for Pennsylvania and Virginia, which have larger Japanese populations, the age breakdown might be more detailed, involving nine categories. For California and Washington, states with the largest Japanese populations, all 23 age categories maintained by the Census Bureau might be made available, according to the plan.

The detailed race and ethnic data are set to be released next August. The Census Bureau currently is hammering out details for a new tool to protect the confidentiality of census data set to be released next year. The Census Bureau says more privacy protections are needed than in past decades as computational innovations magnify the threat of people being identified through their census answers, which are confidential by law.

The Census Bureau already has released 2020 census numbers used for redrawing political districts and determining how many congressional seats each state gets.

The Census Bureau is still gathering feedback on the proposal for the detailed data and final decisions won't be made until next January.

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WhatsApp says service back after outage disrupts messages

WhatsApp says service back after outage disrupts messages

WhatsApp said service on the popular chat app has been restored following a brief outage that left people around the world complaining that they couldn’t send or receive messages. According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, people started reporting problems around 3 a.m. EDT Tuesday. About two hours later, users started posting online that WhatsApp was back to normal. A WhatsApp spokesperson said it was aware some people were having trouble sending messages and that it has fixed the issue and apologized for any inconvenience. Meta, previously known as Facebook, bought WhatsApp in 2014. It’s wildly popular especially outside of the U.S.

Most in US want more action on climate change: AP-NORC poll

Most in US want more action on climate change: AP-NORC poll

A new AP-NORC poll shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans think the federal government is not doing enough to fight climate change. That opinion comes as respondents have limited awareness about a sweeping new law that commits the U.S. to its largest ever investment to combat global warming. President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress have touted the Inflation Reduction Act passed in August as a milestone achievement they hope can boost the party leading into the midterm elections. Yet the poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 61% of U.S. adults say they know little to nothing about it.

Hyundai breaks ground on $5.5B electric car plant in Georgia

Hyundai breaks ground on $5.5B electric car plant in Georgia

Hyundai Motor Group is rapidly moving ahead with construction of its $5.5 million electric vehicle and battery plant in Georgia. Company officials broke ground Tuesday on Hyundai's first U.S. manufacturing plant dedicated to EVs. Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chairman Euisun Cung says the facility west of Savannah will be the envy of the industry. The automaker plans to employ 8,100 workers and produce up tp 300,000 vehicles per year in Georgia. The ceremony provided a brief moment of bipartisan celebration for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock two weeks before they stand for reelection in hotly contested races.

JD Vance's firm invested in food company now facing lawsuits

JD Vance's firm invested in food company now facing lawsuits

A high-tech sustainable food company in Appalachia that was promoted by JD Vance and financed with help from his venture capital firm is facing five lawsuits alleging it misled investors. None of the lawsuits against Kentucky-based AppHarvest names Vance, who is Ohio's Republican U.S. Senate nominee and left the company's board last year. But the lawsuits could raise additional questions about the “Hillbilly Elegy” author's efforts to revitalize his native Appalachia after leaving a lucrative career in the tech industry. AppHarvest calls the lawsuits baseless. The company's attorneys argue the lawsuits improperly allege “fraud-by-hindsight,” prohibited because making financial projections for young public companies is complex.

Renters face charging dilemma as U.S. cities move toward EVs

Renters face charging dilemma as U.S. cities move toward EVs

Americans who live in apartments without private garages are stringing extension cords across sidewalks and waiting in line at public charging stations to power up their electric vehicles. EVs are soaring in popularity amid tax incentives and high gas prices, but how and where to charge up remains a dilemma that's a barrier for most renters. Cities from Portland to Los Angeles to New York are scrambling for solutions, from installing hundreds of public charging stations on street lights and power poles to updating building codes to require electrified parking spaces in future apartment complexes and mixed-use development.

Miami Beach condo building evacuated near deadly collapse

Miami Beach condo building evacuated near deadly collapse

An evacuation order has forced out residents of a 14-story oceanfront building in Miami Beach, on the same avenue where a condominium collapse in Surfside killed nearly 100 people last year. The order came Thursday evening after engineers determined the Port Royale building is unsafe. They discovered that a main concrete beam supporting the 50-year-old building has shifted and a crack in the beam has grown bigger. Miami Beach spokesperson Melissa Berthier says a structural engineering report prompted the evacuation of all 164 units at the building, which is undergoing a required safety recertification.

Asian stocks mixed ahead of US GDP update, Europe rates call

Asian stocks mixed ahead of US GDP update, Europe rates call

Asian stock markets are mixed ahead of an update on the U.S. economy and a European Central Bank meeting that is expected to raise its key interest rate to a 13-year high. Shanghai and Hong Kong declined while Tokyo and Seoul advanced. Wall Street fell after tech companies reported disappointing quarterly results. Forecasters expect U.S. government data to show the economy grew in the three months ending in September after two quarters of contraction. The ECB is expected to raise its benchmark lending rate by up to 0.75 percentage points. Central banks are hiking rates to cool stubbornly high inflation. Investors worry that might tip the global economy into recession.

Facebook parent Meta's revenue, profit decline amid ad slump

Facebook parent Meta's revenue, profit decline amid ad slump

Facebook parent Meta has reported that its revenue declined for a second consecutive quarter. That is raising questions about whether spending $10 billion a year on the metaverse — a concept that doesn’t quite exist yet and possibly never will — is prudent. The Menlo Park, California, company’s results were hurt by drop in digital ad spending as the economy falters. Meta, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, is also facing stiff competition from TikTok. Its disappointing results follow weak earnings reports from Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft this week.

Australian health insurer says data of all customers hacked

Australian health insurer says data of all customers hacked

Australia’s largest health insurer says a cybercriminal has hacked the personal data of all its 4 million customers, as the government introduced legislation that would increase penalties for companies that fail to protect clients’ private information. Medibank said in a statement Wednesday “significant amounts of health claims data” had also been accessed in the breach, which was reported to police a week ago when trade in the company’s shares was halted. The government has been planning urgent legislative reforms on cybersecurity regulation since a hacker stole the personal data of almost 10 million current and former customers of telecommunications company Optus last month. Legislation introduced to Parliament Wednesday would substantially increase penalties for privacy breaches.

Saudi oil giant Aramco unveils $1.5B sustainability fund

Saudi oil giant Aramco unveils $1.5B sustainability fund

Saudi energy company Aramco has unveiled a $1.5 billion fund for sustainable investments, part of efforts to burnish the state-owned company’s green credentials. Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said at an investment conference on Wednesday that the fund will focus on “breakthrough technologies that are important and startups that will help us to address climate change.” Nasser billed it as one of the world’s biggest sustainability-focused venture capital funds, and said it would invest globally and launch immediately. He was speaking at Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative meeting. Aramco is one of the largest corporate greenhouse gas emitters. Environmentalists have long accused oil and gas companies of using climate-friendly pledges to “greenwash” their polluting activities.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Getting sick after your COVID booster could be a sign of a strong immune system

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News