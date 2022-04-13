 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

California plan aims to triple sale of electric cars by 2026

  • Updated
  • 0

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California wants electric vehicle sales to triple in the next four years to 35% of all new car purchases, an aggressive target set as part of the goal to phase out the sale of gas-powered cars by the middle of next decade.

The proposal released Tuesday by the California Air Resources Board would slowly raise the sale of new cars that are electric, hydrogen-powered or plug-in hybrids to 100% by 2035. About 11% of all new passenger car sales nationally happen in California, giving the state significant influence over the auto market. Californians would still be allowed to drive gas-powered cars and sell used ones, meaning planet-warming emissions will still spew from the state's roadways.

The release kicks off a months-long state review process and the plan requires approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The state is unlikely to face resistance from a Democratic White House. The Biden administration recently restored California's power to set its own vehicle emissions standards under the Clean Air Act and the president has committed $5 billion to build more charging stations around the country.

People are also reading…

Emissions spewed from gas-powered passenger vehicles make up about a quarter of the state's total greenhouse gas emissions — more than any other single source, according to the state air board. California has established some of the nation's most aggressive climate policies and is the first state in the country that's created a roadmap for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a law last month setting a goal of requiring all new vehicles in the state to be electric by 2030, but regulators have until the end of 2023 to say how the state will get there.

California's rules would require 35% of new car sales for model year 2026 to be zero-emission vehicles, including battery or hydrogen powered, or plug-in electric hybrids. That's a sharp increase from 2021, when about 12% of all cars sold in the state were zero-emission, according to the air board.

That requirement ramps up to 100% of all new sales by 2035. New gas-powered cars wouldn't be completely banned; up to 20% of sales by 2035 could be plug-in hybrids that run on a combination of battery and gas power, though the regulations boost how far such cars must be able to travel on battery power alone.

Beyond reducing greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change, a transition to electric cars would reduce air pollution like ozone and fine particulate matter that's especially bad in southern and central parts of the state.

Major automakers including Ford and Toyota deferred to the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, an industry group, for a statement on the proposal. The group says the industry is “committed to electrification and a net-zero carbon transportation future" but raised questions about the drastic ramp up in the required zero-emission vehicle sales.

“Automakers will certainly work to meet whatever standards are eventually adopted, but these draft requirements will be extremely challenging even in California and may not be achievable in all the states that currently follow California’s program," the group said.

Nine states follow California's current zero-emission vehicle rules, which set sales and other requirements through model year 2025. Five other states are set to start following California's rules for future model years. If the federal government approves California's new plan, the other states would have to decide whether to follow suit. New York also aims to phase out gas powered vehicles by 2035.

The regulations require electric vehicles to get at least 150 miles (241 kilometers) per charge, up from 50 miles (80 kilometers), though most manufacturers exceed that. They also establish an eight-year or 100,000-mile (161,000-kilometer) battery warranty.

Every carmaker that sells in California — currently 17 — would be required to hit the 35% sales mark. But car sales can be unpredictable and the rules have wiggle room. California's existing electric vehicle standards let companies save credits if they sell a higher percentage of electric cars than required, and those credits can be used later to meet sales goals.

Companies can also make deals with each other to count each other’s sales as their own. Electric-vehicle maker Tesla has made such deals with many automakers in the past, state officials said.

Associated Press journalist Tom Krisher in Detroit contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War

Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War

A Treasury Department official says the United States and its allies are pushing ahead with sanctions aimed at forcing Vladimir Putin to spend Russia’s money propping up its economy rather than sustaining its “war machine” for the fight in Ukraine. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press that the goal is to make Russia “less able to project power in the future.” Adeyemo says reducing supply chain backlogs and managing the pandemic are key to bringing down soaring prices. He relates the price increases to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has contributed to rising energy costs.   

Accounts deceivable: Email scam costliest type of cybercrime

Accounts deceivable: Email scam costliest type of cybercrime

Business Email Compromise scams are a type of crime where criminals hack into email accounts, pretend to be someone they’re not and fool victims into sending money to unintended places. These crimes get far less attention than the massive ransomware attacks that have triggered a powerful government response, but BEC scams have been the costliest type of cybercrime in the U.S. for years. The huge payoffs and low risks associated with BEC scams have attracted criminals worldwide. Some flaunt their ill-gotten wealth on social media, posing in pictures next to Ferraris, Bentleys, and stacks of cash.  

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts: A video filmed from a moving car in the Ukrainian city of Bucha after Russia's withdrawal shows the bodies of slain civilians. It was not “staged." A Wisconsin school district does not have a protocol for students who identify as animals. A California reproductive health bill would not allow mothers to kill their babies up to seven days after birth, and COVID-19 vaccines are not causing a form of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome independent of infection with HIV, which has long been established as the cause of AIDS.

Yellen calls for crypto regulation to reduce risks, fraud

Yellen calls for crypto regulation to reduce risks, fraud

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says more government regulation is needed to police the proliferation of cryptocurrency and other digital assets and to ward off fraudulent and illicit transactions. One result would be that users would get documentation of their crypto dealings for use in filing their taxes. Yellen is following up on an executive order that President Joe Biden signed on digital assets last month. The administration’s action follows several high-profile examples of alleged cryptocurrency laundering and fraud this year. In February, the Justice Department announced the seizure of more than $3.6 billion and the arrest of a couple accused of conspiring to launder billions of dollars in stolen cryptocurrency.

Toyota buyers soon will lose US electric vehicle tax credits

Toyota buyers soon will lose US electric vehicle tax credits

Toyota customers soon won’t be able to get U.S. federal tax credits for buying electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles. Toyota's sales chief for North American, Bob Carter, said Wednesday that the automaker expects to reach a 200,000-vehicle cap on the credits before the end of June. After that, the credits will be phased out over the next year, reaching zero. Tesla and General Motors have reached zero. The lack of credits is problematic for automakers as the industry shifts from petroleum-powered vehicles to batteries in the effort reduce emissions, meet government fuel economy standards and fight climate change. 

Ukraine says potent Russian hack against power grid thwarted

Ukraine says potent Russian hack against power grid thwarted

Ukrainian officials say Russian military hackers tried to knock out power to millions of Ukrainians last week in a long-planned attack but were foiled. The Ukrainians say the Russian hackers succeeded in penetrating and disrupting the industrial control system of one high-voltage power station but people defending the station were able to prevent any power outages. Top Ukrainian cybersecurity official Victor Zhora said Tuesday the threat was serious and it looks as though the Ukrainians were very lucky. Officials say the hackers from Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency used an upgraded version of malware first seen in its successful 2016 attack that caused outages in Kyiv.

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Americans love their Easter candy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News