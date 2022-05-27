 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

California, New Zealand announce climate change partnership

  • Updated
  • 0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Top officials from California and New Zealand signed a pledge Friday agreeing to help fight climate change by sharing ideas and best practices, including how to put millions more electric vehicles on the road.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke about the agreement at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. The agreement doesn't commit either government to specific policies but outlines broad areas for cooperation.

“We have a natural connection and I’m so pleased we’ve put pen to paper today to confirm that and continue our cooperation on one of the great challenges from our generation,” Ardern said.

Cars, trucks and other parts of the transportation sector are California's biggest contributor of greenhouse gas emissions, and New Zealand's second largest behind agriculture, Ardern said. California is moving to ban sales of new gas-powered cars in the state by 2035. New Zealand wants 30% of all car sales to be electric by that year.

People are also reading…

Newsom said he expects competition to grow in the electric vehicle market, which Tesla currently dominates, likening it to when Netflix started facing competition from other streaming services.

New Zealand is home to 5 million people compared to California's population of 39 million and has a much smaller economy. Ardern said her government will talk with California officials about programs that offer incentives for people to get rid of older, gas-guzzling cars.

New Zealand is heavily focused on reducing emissions from its important agriculture sector.

California is also home to a major farming industry that produces many of the world's fruits and vegetables. The agreement says the two governments may engage in joint projects to expand farming practices that build soil health, reduce methane emissions and boost water efficiency.

The memorandum of cooperation was signed by Jared Blumenfeld, secretary of the California Environmental Protection Agency, and Jeremy Clarke-Watson, New Zealand’s consul-general in Los Angeles.

California already has climate-focused agreements with many other nations, including China, Canada, and Mexico.

Former California Gov. Jerry Brown, also a Democrat, helped launch a coalition of 270 subnational governments, aimed at keeping an increase in emissions to below 2 degrees Celsius.

At last year's global climate change conference in Scotland, California signed a brief joint declaration with New Zealand and the Canadian province of Quebec to share information on climate policies including carbon markets.

Because of Ardern's high-profile role in the wake of the 2019 massacre of 51 worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch, the issue of gun control was also expected to come up.

Newsom is pressuring the state Legislature to send him a package of gun reform bills in the wake of this week's killing of 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.

Less than a month after the Christchurch shootings, New Zealand's parliament voted to outlaw most automatic and semi-automatic weapons.

Newsom and Ardern did not publicly discuss gun control, though Ardern addressed her country's actions on the issue in response to a question about the “shared values” between California and New Zealand.

“It was clear that the New Zealand public expected its politicians to find solutions and quickly," Ardern said. “Now are they the answer to all of our issues as they relate to weapons in New Zealand? No, but they were practical steps that we believe were necessary, and that would make a difference. And so we made them."

Investigators say an 18-year-old gunman who shot and killed 10 shoppers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, targeting Black people, had researched the racist Christchurch shooting and also livestreamed the attack as the Christchurch shooter did.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EXPLAINER: Social media and the Texas shooter's messages

EXPLAINER: Social media and the Texas shooter's messages

Could technology companies have monitored ominous messages made by a gunman who Texas authorities say massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school? Could they have warned the authorities? Answers to these questions remain unclear, in part because official descriptions of the shooting have continued to evolve. For instance, on Thursday Texas officials made significant revisions to their timeline of events for the shooting. But the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, seems likely to focus additional attention on how social platforms monitor what users are saying to and showing each other.

Biden pushes economic, security aims as he ends SKorea visit

Biden pushes economic, security aims as he ends SKorea visit

President Joe Biden tended to both business and security interests as he wrapped up a three-day visit to South Korea on Sunday. Biden showcased Hyundai's pledge to invest at least $10 billion in electric vehicles and related technologies in the United States. He also visited Osan Air Base, where thousands of U.S. and South Korean service members monitor the rapidly evolving North Korean nuclear threat. Biden says the U.S. is ready for any provocation that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un might deliver while Biden is touring the region. Japan is the next stop on Biden's trip to Asia.

Arrington ad aims to draw South Carolina contrast with Mace

Arrington ad aims to draw South Carolina contrast with Mace

A Trump-backed candidate challenging Rep. Nancy Mace in the Republican primary has taken to South Carolina’s coastal airwaves with a “six-figure” digital and television ad buy seeking to contrast herself against the incumbent. Katie Arrington's 30-second spot was provided to The Associated Press in advance of its release. It features voters — as customers — seeking a “refund” on their choice of Mace, saying “she turned her back on Trump.” This ad is the first to directly contrast these two candidates in the closely watched primary. Trump soured on Mace after she voted to certify that the voters chose Joe Biden to be president.

Early Voting holds off Epicenter to win Preakness Stakes

Early Voting holds off Epicenter to win Preakness Stakes

Early Voting held off hard-charging favorite Epicenter to win the Preakness Stakes. Early Voting stalked behind the leaders for much of the race before moving into the lead around the final turn. The Preakness was run without Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike after his owner prioritized extra rest. Early Voting went off at 5-1. Epicenter finished second for a second consecutive Triple Crown race. Trainer Chad Brown won his second Preakness after doing it with the same owners in 2017 with Cloud Computing. Jockey Jose Ortiz won his first Preakness.

UN chief Guterres urges graduates to shun 'climate wreckers'

UN chief Guterres urges graduates to shun 'climate wreckers'

The head of the United Nations is imploring graduating college students to reject jobs at companies that fund the fossil fuel industry he described as “killing our planet.” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made his remarks Tuesday to graduating seniors at Seton Hall University in New Jersey. Guterres told the senior class at Newark's Prudential Center that they are entering a world “brimming with peril” from conflict and strife and the effects of climate change, but that they can reverse the errors of previous generations by not working for financial institutions that “liquidate our future.”

Pentagon says more high-tech weapons going to Ukraine

Pentagon says more high-tech weapons going to Ukraine

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says nearly 50 defense leaders from around the world met Monday and agreed to send more advanced weapons to Ukraine, including a Harpoon missile launcher and missiles to protect its coast. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says “low-level” planning is underway on how the U.S. may need to adjust its training of Ukrainian forces or use of U.S. troops in the country. Asked if U.S. special operations forces may go into Ukraine, which officials have insisted they are not doing yet, Milley says that any reintroduction of U.S. forces into Ukraine would require a presidential decision.

Wall Street ends higher following 7 straight weeks of losses

Wall Street ends higher following 7 straight weeks of losses

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Monday following seven weeks of declines that nearly ended the bull market that began in March 2020. The S&P 500 rose 1.9%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2% and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%. Banks and technology stocks made some of the strongest gains. Concerns about inflation have been weighing on the market and have kept major indexes in a slump recently. The S&P 500 is coming off its longest weekly losing streak since the dot-com bubble was deflating in 2001. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set mortgage rates, rose to 2.86%.

Milley tells West Point cadets technology will transform war

Milley tells West Point cadets technology will transform war

The top U.S. military officer is challenging the next generation of Army soldiers to prepare America’s military to fight future wars that may look little like the wars of today. Army Gen. Mark Milley is chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and his remarks were to graduating cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. His address paints a grim picture of a world that is becoming more unstable, with great powers intent on changing the global order. And he tells the cadets they will bear the responsibility to make sure America is ready.

Virtual reality brings portable Taser training to police

Virtual reality brings portable Taser training to police

The company best known for developing the Taser is expanding virtual reality and immersive training to help encourage police officers across the U.S. to more regularly train with less-than-lethal weapons. The virtual reality training being launched by Axon on Tuesday gives officers an opportunity to train with their Tasers in different scenarios to make the weapon more effective and reduce the chance the officer would use a firearm instead. The portable training kit fits into a duffel bag. Police departments can implement such a training during roll calls or for officers between calls.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why there isn't a perfect age for retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News